Will The Celtics Beat The Clock On A Deadline Deal

The NBA Trade Deadlines is 3pm today, and the Boston Celtics have the day off in between games at Milwaukee.

We chatted with Keith Smith on all things surrounding the Celtics and their Wednesday night loss against the Bucks, and what could happen at the trade deadline.

He doesn't think the recent struggles of Boston can be pinned to one entity, and makes the point the C's are not that far down in the standings they couldn't host a playoff series at the TD Garden.

So what do they do at the deadline? Something major, a minor change, or nothing at all, Keith Smith weighs in with his opinion.