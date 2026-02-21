#1 Wisdom Lady Pioneers Beat #2 Katahdin 41-26 to Win Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #1 Wisdom Lady Pioneers beat the #2 Katahdin Lady Cougars 41-26 on Saturday morning, February 21st to win the Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals
The Lady Pioneers led 7-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 13-11 at the Half. The paced picked up in the 3rd Quarter with Wisdom leading 25-16.
The Wisdom Lady Pioneers took advantage of their foul shot opportunities going 16-26 from the free throw line.
Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman who had 21 points, including a 3-pointer and went 8-10 from the free throw line. Madi Cyr had 7 points and was 3-4 from the free throw line.
Katahdin was led by Ayanna Lester who had 13 points. Polly Cullen had 6 points. Dakota stevens had 5 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Cougars were 5-6 from the free throw line.
Wisdom will take on Valley on Saturday, February 28th for the State Class S Championships at 11 a.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. #1 Valley beat #2 Forest Hills 79-29 to win the Class S Southern Maine Regional Championship.
Check out the Stats and Photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Katahdin
|2
|9
|5
|10
|26
|Wisdom Girls
|7
|6
|12
|16
|41
Box Score
Katahdin
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Elizabeth Lane
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Polly Cullen
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Emily McNally
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Mackenzie Branscombe
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Melanie Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Olivia Phipps
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Dakota Stevens
|5
|-
|1
|2
|2
|13
|Ayanna Lester
|13
|5
|-
|3
|4
|14
|Natasha Annis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Piper Cullen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Alaina Rodgerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|26
|9
|1
|5
|6
Wisdom
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Madi Cyr
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|2
|Ellie Cyr
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Ava Lerman
|21
|5
|1
|8
|10
|11
|Hanna Martin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Emma Soucy
|3
|1
|-
|1
|4
|13
|Brooke Senecal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Peyton Roy
|6
|1
|-
|4
|6
|32
|Kelsie Daigle
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|TOTALS
|41
|11
|1
|16
|26
Photos
Wisdom-Katahdin Class S Girls Northern Maine Regional Finals
