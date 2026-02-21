#1 Wisdom Lady Pioneers Beat #2 Katahdin 41-26 to Win Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Wisdom Lady Pioneers beat the #2 Katahdin Lady Cougars 41-26 on Saturday morning, February 21st to win the Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals

The Lady Pioneers led 7-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 13-11 at the Half. The paced picked up in the 3rd Quarter with Wisdom leading 25-16.

The Wisdom Lady Pioneers took advantage of their foul shot opportunities going 16-26 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman who had 21 points, including a 3-pointer and went 8-10 from the free throw line.  Madi Cyr had 7 points and was 3-4 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Ayanna Lester who had 13 points.  Polly Cullen had 6 points. Dakota stevens had 5 points with a 3-pointer.  The Lady Cougars were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Wisdom will take on Valley on Saturday, February 28th for the State Class S Championships at 11 a.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. #1 Valley beat #2 Forest Hills 79-29 to win the Class S Southern Maine Regional Championship.

Line Score

1234T
Katahdin2951026
Wisdom Girls76121641

 

Box Score

Katahdin

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Elizabeth Lane0----
2Polly Cullen63---
3Emily McNally21---
4Mackenzie Branscombe0----
10Melanie Libby0----
11Olivia Phipps0----
12Dakota Stevens5-122
13Ayanna Lester135-34
13Ayanna Lester0----
14Natasha Annis0----
14Natasha Annis0----
15Piper Cullen0----
20Alaina Rodgerson0----
TOTALS269156

Wisdom

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Madi Cyr72-34
2Ellie Cyr21---
4Ava Lerman2151810
11Hanna Martin0----
12Emma Soucy31-14
13Brooke Senecal0----
22Peyton Roy61-46
32Kelsie Daigle21--2
TOTALS411111626

Photos

Wisdom-Katahdin Class S Girls Northern Maine Regional Finals

The #1 Wisdom Lady Pioneers took on #2 Katahdin in the Class S Girls Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday morning, February 21st.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

