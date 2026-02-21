The #1 Wisdom Lady Pioneers beat the #2 Katahdin Lady Cougars 41-26 on Saturday morning, February 21st to win the Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals

The Lady Pioneers led 7-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 13-11 at the Half. The paced picked up in the 3rd Quarter with Wisdom leading 25-16.

The Wisdom Lady Pioneers took advantage of their foul shot opportunities going 16-26 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman who had 21 points, including a 3-pointer and went 8-10 from the free throw line. Madi Cyr had 7 points and was 3-4 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Ayanna Lester who had 13 points. Polly Cullen had 6 points. Dakota stevens had 5 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Cougars were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Wisdom will take on Valley on Saturday, February 28th for the State Class S Championships at 11 a.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. #1 Valley beat #2 Forest Hills 79-29 to win the Class S Southern Maine Regional Championship.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Katahdin 2 9 5 10 26 Wisdom Girls 7 6 12 16 41

Box Score

Katahdin

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Elizabeth Lane 0 - - - - 2 Polly Cullen 6 3 - - - 3 Emily McNally 2 1 - - - 4 Mackenzie Branscombe 0 - - - - 10 Melanie Libby 0 - - - - 11 Olivia Phipps 0 - - - - 12 Dakota Stevens 5 - 1 2 2 13 Ayanna Lester 13 5 - 3 4 13 Ayanna Lester 0 - - - - 14 Natasha Annis 0 - - - - 14 Natasha Annis 0 - - - - 15 Piper Cullen 0 - - - - 20 Alaina Rodgerson 0 - - - - TOTALS 26 9 1 5 6

Wisdom

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Madi Cyr 7 2 - 3 4 2 Ellie Cyr 2 1 - - - 4 Ava Lerman 21 5 1 8 10 11 Hanna Martin 0 - - - - 12 Emma Soucy 3 1 - 1 4 13 Brooke Senecal 0 - - - - 22 Peyton Roy 6 1 - 4 6 32 Kelsie Daigle 2 1 - - 2 TOTALS 41 11 1 16 26

Photos