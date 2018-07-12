Wyman Wins 99th Maine Amateur [SCORES]

Make it back-to-back Maine Amateur Golf Championships for Jack Wyman after firing an even par 71 at the final round at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

He becomes only the 9th golfer to win two consecutive state titles in the 99 year history of the event dating back to 1918. Wyman won the title last year at Brunswick Golf Club.

The lefty golfer is from Freeport and plays out of the Portland Country Club. He began the day with a one shot lead over Camden's Cole Anderson, two shots over Drew Powell and three shots over John Hayes IV.

While Wyman fired a final round of 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey, other players were more up and down most of the day.

Runnerup Cole Anderson (even par, 71) scored an eagle and four birdies, he also took a triple bogey and three bogeys. He finished one shot back.

John Hayes finished with the best round on the final day, a 1-under par 70 and finished two shots behind Wyman.

Bangor's Drew Powell finished four shots back.

Check out the complete leaderboard by clicking here...

MAINE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

YEAR

SITE

CHAMPION

RUNNER-UP

1918Augusta CCWilliam F. ClappErnest A. Randall
1919Portland CCHarlan TurnerW. R. Campbell
1920Waterville CCM. L. FeareyHarlan Turner
1921Augusta CCHiram Ricker, Jr.F. C. Tyson
1922Poland Spring GCDr. E. S. WinslowHiram Ricker, Jr.
1923Portland CCHarlan TurnerE. S. Winslow
1924Waterville CCHiram Ricker, Jr.R. L. Ervin
1925Augusta CCFernald WhiteF. C. Tyson
1926Penobscot Valley CCForbes WilsonE. S. Winslow
1927Portland CCIsaac Merrill, Jr.Hiram Ricker, Jr.
1928Penobscot Valley CCForbes WilsonIsaac Merrill, Jr.
1929Waterville CCIsaac Merrill, Jr.John Leddy
1930Biddeford-Saco CCCharles Webber IILee Abbott
1931Penobscot Valley CCIsaac Merrill, Jr.Charles Webber II
1932Portland CCIsaac Merrill, Jr.Hiram Ricker, Jr.
1933Augusta CCJohn BoydJohn Leddy
1934Penobscot Valley CCJohn BrownEdmund Abbott
1935Portland CCRichard LunnEdmund Abbott
1936Augusta CCWilfred GirardF. C. Tyson
1937Penobscot Valley CCPaige WestEdmund Abbott
1938Portland CCTrumbull RichardArthur Flanagan
1939Waterville CCGeorge WestTrumbull Richard
1940Augusta CCRay LebelCarl Bradbury
1941Bath CCLt. Joe WilliamsonJohn Hichborn
1942Portland CCRay LebelGeorge Wilson
1943Not Held
1944Not Held
1945Augusta CCJohn BoydRoy Moore
1946Wilson Lake GCEd AbbottCarl Bradbury
1947Riverside GCRoyce AbbottPhil McCracken
1948Riverside GCJohn BoydArthur Bakke
1949Penobscot Valley CCJohn BoydFred Rice
1950Augusta CCDr. Leonardo BuckJoseph Williamson
1951Bath CCRoyce AbbottAlton Richardson
1952Penobscot Valley CCJohn BoydSaul Gerber
1953Penobscot Valley CCDick DiversiFred Rice
1954Poland Spring GCDick DiversiJoseph Williamson
1955Augusta CCDick DiversiBill Lever
1956Poland Spring GCDick DiversiJoe Leigh
1957Portland CCDick DiversiDr. Ray Lebel
1958Augusta CCDr. Ray LebelDick Diversi
1959Cape Arundel GCDr. Steve PolackwichOren Shiro
1960Kebo Valley ClubJim VenoDr. Ray Lebel
1961Portland CCDr. Ray LebelDick Diversi
1962Kebo Valley ClubJim VenoDick Diversi
1963Augusta CCDick DiversiBob Simpson
1964Kebo Valley ClubTodd ReadBud Hersey
1965Fairlawn G&CCDr. Ray LebelDick Smith
1966Bangor Muni GCDr. Dan ShieldsJohn W. Levinson
1967Augusta CCJohn SaleLarry Caron
1968Poland Spring GCRalph NoelJohn Sale
1969Waterville CCJohn SaleDr. Ray Lebel
1970Martindale CCJohn MillsDon Morse
1971Rockland GCRick AmbroseTed Johns
1972Purpoodock ClubTom BoltonTony Palanza, Jr.
1973Riverside GCMark PlummerBruce Carter
1974Tidewater GCRay FickettDr. Ray Lebel
1975Fairlawn G&CCRon Brown, JrMark Plummer *
1976Bangor Muni GCMark PlummerBob Girvan
1977Augusta CCBruce SamaklisRalph Noel
Dave Brewster
1978York G&TCBob MathewsRon Brown, Jr.
1979Waterville CCOren ShiroMark Plummer
Bob Mathews
1980Martindale CCRalph NoelRon Brown, Jr.
Alan Bouchard
1981Kebo Valley ClubRalph NoelJack Harkins
1982Portland CCMark PlummerDr. Ray Lebel
1983Rockland GCMark PlummerRon Brown, Jr.
1984Penobscot Valley CCMark PlummerRalph Noel *
1985Augusta CCBob WebberK. C. Hughes
1986Waterville CCMark PlummerRalph Noel
1987Purpoodock ClubSean GorgoneTroy Witham
1988Kebo Valley ClubSean GorgoneRick Ambrose
1989Martindale CCMark PlummerSean Gorgone
1990Falmouth CCSean GorgoneMark Plummer
1991Biddeford-Saco CCSean GorgoneDan Ladd
1992Penobscot Valley CCRick AmbroseBob Webber
1993Waterville CCDan LaddDave Brown
1994Augusta CCMark PlummerRon Brown, Jr.
Jim Nickerson
1995Portland CCCasey BourqueBen Morey
Ryan Mazzeo
1996Martindale CCMark PlummerEd Flowerdew
1997Brunswick GCMark PlummerScott Dewitt
1998Kebo Valley ClubEric CrouseMark Plummer *
1999Woodlands ClubRon Brown, Jr.Mark Plummer
Eric Crouse
2000Purpoodock ClubMark PlummerGregory Hanna
2001Augusta CCMark PlummerCorey Poulin
2002Falmouth CCMark PlummerJames Frost, Jr.
2003Penobscot Valley CCRicky JonesJay Livingston
2004Sanford CCRicky JonesCash Wiseman
2005Boothbay CCCorey PoulinRicky Jones
2006Portland CCShawn WarrenGary Manoogian
Toby Spector
Jesse Speirs
2007Waterville CCEric HigginsToby Spector
2008Biddeford-Saco CCRyan GayMark Plummer
2009Martindale CCJesse SpeirsRyan Gay
2010Kebo Valley GCRyan GayJason Gall
Ricky Jones
2011Portland CCRyan GayJason JJ Harris
2012Sunday River GCSeth SweetJason JJ Harris
Ricky Jones
2013Augusta CCRicky JonesTommy Stirling
2014Woodlands ClubAndrew SlatteryJoe Walp
2015Waterville CCJohnny Hayes IVMark Plummer
 2016 York G&TC Matt HutchinsRicky Jones
2017Brunswick GCJack WymanSam Grindle

 

Match Play (1918-1973, 2001-05)

Stroke Play (1974-2000) (2006-present)

* Lost in a playoff in stroke play

 

