Wyman Wins 99th Maine Amateur [SCORES]

Make it back-to-back Maine Amateur Golf Championships for Jack Wyman after firing an even par 71 at the final round at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

He becomes only the 9th golfer to win two consecutive state titles in the 99 year history of the event dating back to 1918. Wyman won the title last year at Brunswick Golf Club.

The lefty golfer is from Freeport and plays out of the Portland Country Club. He began the day with a one shot lead over Camden's Cole Anderson, two shots over Drew Powell and three shots over John Hayes IV.

While Wyman fired a final round of 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey, other players were more up and down most of the day.

Runnerup Cole Anderson (even par, 71) scored an eagle and four birdies, he also took a triple bogey and three bogeys. He finished one shot back.

John Hayes finished with the best round on the final day, a 1-under par 70 and finished two shots behind Wyman.

Bangor's Drew Powell finished four shots back.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo / 2018 Runnerup Cole Anderson

MAINE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

YEAR SITE CHAMPION RUNNER-UP 1918 Augusta CC William F. Clapp Ernest A. Randall 1919 Portland CC Harlan Turner W. R. Campbell 1920 Waterville CC M. L. Fearey Harlan Turner 1921 Augusta CC Hiram Ricker, Jr. F. C. Tyson 1922 Poland Spring GC Dr. E. S. Winslow Hiram Ricker, Jr. 1923 Portland CC Harlan Turner E. S. Winslow 1924 Waterville CC Hiram Ricker, Jr. R. L. Ervin 1925 Augusta CC Fernald White F. C. Tyson 1926 Penobscot Valley CC Forbes Wilson E. S. Winslow 1927 Portland CC Isaac Merrill, Jr. Hiram Ricker, Jr. 1928 Penobscot Valley CC Forbes Wilson Isaac Merrill, Jr. 1929 Waterville CC Isaac Merrill, Jr. John Leddy 1930 Biddeford-Saco CC Charles Webber II Lee Abbott 1931 Penobscot Valley CC Isaac Merrill, Jr. Charles Webber II 1932 Portland CC Isaac Merrill, Jr. Hiram Ricker, Jr. 1933 Augusta CC John Boyd John Leddy 1934 Penobscot Valley CC John Brown Edmund Abbott 1935 Portland CC Richard Lunn Edmund Abbott 1936 Augusta CC Wilfred Girard F. C. Tyson 1937 Penobscot Valley CC Paige West Edmund Abbott 1938 Portland CC Trumbull Richard Arthur Flanagan 1939 Waterville CC George West Trumbull Richard 1940 Augusta CC Ray Lebel Carl Bradbury 1941 Bath CC Lt. Joe Williamson John Hichborn 1942 Portland CC Ray Lebel George Wilson 1943 Not Held 1944 Not Held 1945 Augusta CC John Boyd Roy Moore 1946 Wilson Lake GC Ed Abbott Carl Bradbury 1947 Riverside GC Royce Abbott Phil McCracken 1948 Riverside GC John Boyd Arthur Bakke 1949 Penobscot Valley CC John Boyd Fred Rice 1950 Augusta CC Dr. Leonardo Buck Joseph Williamson 1951 Bath CC Royce Abbott Alton Richardson 1952 Penobscot Valley CC John Boyd Saul Gerber 1953 Penobscot Valley CC Dick Diversi Fred Rice 1954 Poland Spring GC Dick Diversi Joseph Williamson 1955 Augusta CC Dick Diversi Bill Lever 1956 Poland Spring GC Dick Diversi Joe Leigh 1957 Portland CC Dick Diversi Dr. Ray Lebel 1958 Augusta CC Dr. Ray Lebel Dick Diversi 1959 Cape Arundel GC Dr. Steve Polackwich Oren Shiro 1960 Kebo Valley Club Jim Veno Dr. Ray Lebel 1961 Portland CC Dr. Ray Lebel Dick Diversi 1962 Kebo Valley Club Jim Veno Dick Diversi 1963 Augusta CC Dick Diversi Bob Simpson 1964 Kebo Valley Club Todd Read Bud Hersey 1965 Fairlawn G&CC Dr. Ray Lebel Dick Smith 1966 Bangor Muni GC Dr. Dan Shields John W. Levinson 1967 Augusta CC John Sale Larry Caron 1968 Poland Spring GC Ralph Noel John Sale 1969 Waterville CC John Sale Dr. Ray Lebel 1970 Martindale CC John Mills Don Morse 1971 Rockland GC Rick Ambrose Ted Johns 1972 Purpoodock Club Tom Bolton Tony Palanza, Jr. 1973 Riverside GC Mark Plummer Bruce Carter 1974 Tidewater GC Ray Fickett Dr. Ray Lebel 1975 Fairlawn G&CC Ron Brown, Jr Mark Plummer * 1976 Bangor Muni GC Mark Plummer Bob Girvan 1977 Augusta CC Bruce Samaklis Ralph Noel

Dave Brewster 1978 York G&TC Bob Mathews Ron Brown, Jr. 1979 Waterville CC Oren Shiro Mark Plummer

Bob Mathews 1980 Martindale CC Ralph Noel Ron Brown, Jr.

Alan Bouchard 1981 Kebo Valley Club Ralph Noel Jack Harkins 1982 Portland CC Mark Plummer Dr. Ray Lebel 1983 Rockland GC Mark Plummer Ron Brown, Jr. 1984 Penobscot Valley CC Mark Plummer Ralph Noel * 1985 Augusta CC Bob Webber K. C. Hughes 1986 Waterville CC Mark Plummer Ralph Noel 1987 Purpoodock Club Sean Gorgone Troy Witham 1988 Kebo Valley Club Sean Gorgone Rick Ambrose 1989 Martindale CC Mark Plummer Sean Gorgone 1990 Falmouth CC Sean Gorgone Mark Plummer 1991 Biddeford-Saco CC Sean Gorgone Dan Ladd 1992 Penobscot Valley CC Rick Ambrose Bob Webber 1993 Waterville CC Dan Ladd Dave Brown 1994 Augusta CC Mark Plummer Ron Brown, Jr.

Jim Nickerson 1995 Portland CC Casey Bourque Ben Morey

Ryan Mazzeo 1996 Martindale CC Mark Plummer Ed Flowerdew 1997 Brunswick GC Mark Plummer Scott Dewitt 1998 Kebo Valley Club Eric Crouse Mark Plummer * 1999 Woodlands Club Ron Brown, Jr. Mark Plummer

Eric Crouse 2000 Purpoodock Club Mark Plummer Gregory Hanna 2001 Augusta CC Mark Plummer Corey Poulin 2002 Falmouth CC Mark Plummer James Frost, Jr. 2003 Penobscot Valley CC Ricky Jones Jay Livingston 2004 Sanford CC Ricky Jones Cash Wiseman 2005 Boothbay CC Corey Poulin Ricky Jones 2006 Portland CC Shawn Warren Gary Manoogian

Toby Spector

Jesse Speirs 2007 Waterville CC Eric Higgins Toby Spector 2008 Biddeford-Saco CC Ryan Gay Mark Plummer 2009 Martindale CC Jesse Speirs Ryan Gay 2010 Kebo Valley GC Ryan Gay Jason Gall

Ricky Jones 2011 Portland CC Ryan Gay Jason JJ Harris 2012 Sunday River GC Seth Sweet Jason JJ Harris

Ricky Jones 2013 Augusta CC Ricky Jones Tommy Stirling 2014 Woodlands Club Andrew Slattery Joe Walp 2015 Waterville CC Johnny Hayes IV Mark Plummer 2016 York G&TC Matt Hutchins Ricky Jones 2017 Brunswick GC Jack Wyman Sam Grindle

Match Play (1918-1973, 2001-05)

Stroke Play (1974-2000) (2006-present)

* Lost in a playoff in stroke play