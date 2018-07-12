Wyman Wins 99th Maine Amateur [SCORES]
Make it back-to-back Maine Amateur Golf Championships for Jack Wyman after firing an even par 71 at the final round at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club Thursday afternoon.
He becomes only the 9th golfer to win two consecutive state titles in the 99 year history of the event dating back to 1918. Wyman won the title last year at Brunswick Golf Club.
The lefty golfer is from Freeport and plays out of the Portland Country Club. He began the day with a one shot lead over Camden's Cole Anderson, two shots over Drew Powell and three shots over John Hayes IV.
While Wyman fired a final round of 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey, other players were more up and down most of the day.
Runnerup Cole Anderson (even par, 71) scored an eagle and four birdies, he also took a triple bogey and three bogeys. He finished one shot back.
John Hayes finished with the best round on the final day, a 1-under par 70 and finished two shots behind Wyman.
Bangor's Drew Powell finished four shots back.
Check out the complete leaderboard by clicking here...
MAINE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
YEAR
SITE
CHAMPION
RUNNER-UP
|1918
|Augusta CC
|William F. Clapp
|Ernest A. Randall
|1919
|Portland CC
|Harlan Turner
|W. R. Campbell
|1920
|Waterville CC
|M. L. Fearey
|Harlan Turner
|1921
|Augusta CC
|Hiram Ricker, Jr.
|F. C. Tyson
|1922
|Poland Spring GC
|Dr. E. S. Winslow
|Hiram Ricker, Jr.
|1923
|Portland CC
|Harlan Turner
|E. S. Winslow
|1924
|Waterville CC
|Hiram Ricker, Jr.
|R. L. Ervin
|1925
|Augusta CC
|Fernald White
|F. C. Tyson
|1926
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Forbes Wilson
|E. S. Winslow
|1927
|Portland CC
|Isaac Merrill, Jr.
|Hiram Ricker, Jr.
|1928
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Forbes Wilson
|Isaac Merrill, Jr.
|1929
|Waterville CC
|Isaac Merrill, Jr.
|John Leddy
|1930
|Biddeford-Saco CC
|Charles Webber II
|Lee Abbott
|1931
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Isaac Merrill, Jr.
|Charles Webber II
|1932
|Portland CC
|Isaac Merrill, Jr.
|Hiram Ricker, Jr.
|1933
|Augusta CC
|John Boyd
|John Leddy
|1934
|Penobscot Valley CC
|John Brown
|Edmund Abbott
|1935
|Portland CC
|Richard Lunn
|Edmund Abbott
|1936
|Augusta CC
|Wilfred Girard
|F. C. Tyson
|1937
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Paige West
|Edmund Abbott
|1938
|Portland CC
|Trumbull Richard
|Arthur Flanagan
|1939
|Waterville CC
|George West
|Trumbull Richard
|1940
|Augusta CC
|Ray Lebel
|Carl Bradbury
|1941
|Bath CC
|Lt. Joe Williamson
|John Hichborn
|1942
|Portland CC
|Ray Lebel
|George Wilson
|1943
|Not Held
|1944
|Not Held
|1945
|Augusta CC
|John Boyd
|Roy Moore
|1946
|Wilson Lake GC
|Ed Abbott
|Carl Bradbury
|1947
|Riverside GC
|Royce Abbott
|Phil McCracken
|1948
|Riverside GC
|John Boyd
|Arthur Bakke
|1949
|Penobscot Valley CC
|John Boyd
|Fred Rice
|1950
|Augusta CC
|Dr. Leonardo Buck
|Joseph Williamson
|1951
|Bath CC
|Royce Abbott
|Alton Richardson
|1952
|Penobscot Valley CC
|John Boyd
|Saul Gerber
|1953
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Dick Diversi
|Fred Rice
|1954
|Poland Spring GC
|Dick Diversi
|Joseph Williamson
|1955
|Augusta CC
|Dick Diversi
|Bill Lever
|1956
|Poland Spring GC
|Dick Diversi
|Joe Leigh
|1957
|Portland CC
|Dick Diversi
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|1958
|Augusta CC
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|Dick Diversi
|1959
|Cape Arundel GC
|Dr. Steve Polackwich
|Oren Shiro
|1960
|Kebo Valley Club
|Jim Veno
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|1961
|Portland CC
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|Dick Diversi
|1962
|Kebo Valley Club
|Jim Veno
|Dick Diversi
|1963
|Augusta CC
|Dick Diversi
|Bob Simpson
|1964
|Kebo Valley Club
|Todd Read
|Bud Hersey
|1965
|Fairlawn G&CC
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|Dick Smith
|1966
|Bangor Muni GC
|Dr. Dan Shields
|John W. Levinson
|1967
|Augusta CC
|John Sale
|Larry Caron
|1968
|Poland Spring GC
|Ralph Noel
|John Sale
|1969
|Waterville CC
|John Sale
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|1970
|Martindale CC
|John Mills
|Don Morse
|1971
|Rockland GC
|Rick Ambrose
|Ted Johns
|1972
|Purpoodock Club
|Tom Bolton
|Tony Palanza, Jr.
|1973
|Riverside GC
|Mark Plummer
|Bruce Carter
|1974
|Tidewater GC
|Ray Fickett
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|1975
|Fairlawn G&CC
|Ron Brown, Jr
|Mark Plummer *
|1976
|Bangor Muni GC
|Mark Plummer
|Bob Girvan
|1977
|Augusta CC
|Bruce Samaklis
|Ralph Noel
Dave Brewster
|1978
|York G&TC
|Bob Mathews
|Ron Brown, Jr.
|1979
|Waterville CC
|Oren Shiro
|Mark Plummer
Bob Mathews
|1980
|Martindale CC
|Ralph Noel
|Ron Brown, Jr.
Alan Bouchard
|1981
|Kebo Valley Club
|Ralph Noel
|Jack Harkins
|1982
|Portland CC
|Mark Plummer
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|1983
|Rockland GC
|Mark Plummer
|Ron Brown, Jr.
|1984
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Mark Plummer
|Ralph Noel *
|1985
|Augusta CC
|Bob Webber
|K. C. Hughes
|1986
|Waterville CC
|Mark Plummer
|Ralph Noel
|1987
|Purpoodock Club
|Sean Gorgone
|Troy Witham
|1988
|Kebo Valley Club
|Sean Gorgone
|Rick Ambrose
|1989
|Martindale CC
|Mark Plummer
|Sean Gorgone
|1990
|Falmouth CC
|Sean Gorgone
|Mark Plummer
|1991
|Biddeford-Saco CC
|Sean Gorgone
|Dan Ladd
|1992
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Rick Ambrose
|Bob Webber
|1993
|Waterville CC
|Dan Ladd
|Dave Brown
|1994
|Augusta CC
|Mark Plummer
|Ron Brown, Jr.
Jim Nickerson
|1995
|Portland CC
|Casey Bourque
|Ben Morey
Ryan Mazzeo
|1996
|Martindale CC
|Mark Plummer
|Ed Flowerdew
|1997
|Brunswick GC
|Mark Plummer
|Scott Dewitt
|1998
|Kebo Valley Club
|Eric Crouse
|Mark Plummer *
|1999
|Woodlands Club
|Ron Brown, Jr.
|Mark Plummer
Eric Crouse
|2000
|Purpoodock Club
|Mark Plummer
|Gregory Hanna
|2001
|Augusta CC
|Mark Plummer
|Corey Poulin
|2002
|Falmouth CC
|Mark Plummer
|James Frost, Jr.
|2003
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Ricky Jones
|Jay Livingston
|2004
|Sanford CC
|Ricky Jones
|Cash Wiseman
|2005
|Boothbay CC
|Corey Poulin
|Ricky Jones
|2006
|Portland CC
|Shawn Warren
|Gary Manoogian
Toby Spector
Jesse Speirs
|2007
|Waterville CC
|Eric Higgins
|Toby Spector
|2008
|Biddeford-Saco CC
|Ryan Gay
|Mark Plummer
|2009
|Martindale CC
|Jesse Speirs
|Ryan Gay
|2010
|Kebo Valley GC
|Ryan Gay
|Jason Gall
Ricky Jones
|2011
|Portland CC
|Ryan Gay
|Jason JJ Harris
|2012
|Sunday River GC
|Seth Sweet
|Jason JJ Harris
Ricky Jones
|2013
|Augusta CC
|Ricky Jones
|Tommy Stirling
|2014
|Woodlands Club
|Andrew Slattery
|Joe Walp
|2015
|Waterville CC
|Johnny Hayes IV
|Mark Plummer
|2016
|York G&TC
|Matt Hutchins
|Ricky Jones
|2017
|Brunswick GC
|Jack Wyman
|Sam Grindle
Match Play (1918-1973, 2001-05)
Stroke Play (1974-2000) (2006-present)
* Lost in a playoff in stroke play