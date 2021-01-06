You Can Help UMaine ‘Pack The Pit’

Because of the pandemic, and the gathering limits within the state of Maine fans are not allowed to attend UMaine basketball games, so the University is getting creative to allow fans to have a presence inside the Pit in Memorial Gym.

For $50 you can have a cardboard cutout placed in a seat with your photo on it at all of the remaining UMaine home basketball games for Men and Women.

We spoke with the Director of Ticket Office Operations at the University of Maine, Logan Desmond on The Morning Line Wednesday to answer some of our questions and find out how you can get involved.

The further details of the program are listed below, and if you want you can purchase your cutout by going to this link.

There are stipulations of what can be in your photo, and how it should be taken, but the goal of this is to have some fun, and the money raised will go to a good cause.

You can listen to our full conversation with Logan here.

Full Release on Website Orono, Maine -- Even though Black Bear Nation cannot be at The Pit this season, you can still be part of the action and carry on the tradition of having a presence at the games by purchasing a limited edition Fan Cutout!

Support the Black Bears and help us 'Pack the Pit' by purchasing your own Black Bear cutout for the remainder of the 2020-21 men's and women's basketball seasons! Each cutout purchased will be placed in The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium for all remaining men's and women's basketball games. Fans will then have the option to come pick up their cutout once the season is over.

All funds collected from the purchase of each fan cutout will go directly towards supporting UMaine Athletics and the Alfond Fund! Pricing starts at $50 for one fan cutout to be placed inside 'The Pit' for all remaining men's and women's basketball games. For $75, your fan cutout will be placed inside 'The Pit' for all remaining men's and women's basketball games and men's and women's team members will autograph your cutout following the season!

Once you purchase your cutout, you will receive a confirmation email that contains a link to our photo submission page. Be sure to carefully read the photo submission rules before purchasing. For more information, please contact the UMaine ticket office at 207-581-BEAR or by email at um.tickets@maine.edu.

Photo submission tips & guidelines:

1. No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans, or other branding.

2. Please use University of Maine branded attire. No third-party branding, including branding on apparel and in photo backgrounds. No attire or branding of other NCAA or professional sports teams.

3. No offensive or negative comments.

4. No personal identification such as names, email addresses, license plates, phone numbers, or street addresses.

5. No names, likenesses, photographs, or other indicia identifying any person without permission.

6. No political statements, logos, slogans, or other political content.

7. No alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, or firearms/weapons.

8. No lewd, inappropriate, or offensive photos.

9. One person per photo, no 'selfies'.

10. Include space around your head and shoulders so that your arms/body are not chopped off.

11. Photos should be taken vertically (portrait orientation).

12. Props such as foam fingers or flags will get cut off if they extend beyond the width/height of your shoulders.

13. For best results, choose a solid, one-color background.

14. Avoid backlighting. When you stand with your back to the window or sun, you will make your face dark.

15. Do not show personal information behind you. We cannot guarantee that all backgrounds will be removed.

-UMaine-