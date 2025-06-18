1 Bangor Falls to #7 Edward Little 4-1 in Northern Maine Regional Class A Finals

The #1 Bangor Rams Softball team fell to the #7 Edward Little Red Eddies 4-1 in the Northern Maine Regional Class A Finals in Auburn on Tuesday, June 17th.

Edward Little outhit Bangor 9-4.

Emma Tripp was in the circle for the Rams, and struck out 9, walking 3. She allowed 9 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned.

Kassidy Lobb started in the circle for Edward Little. She went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. Chloe LeBlanc pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 4.

Gabby Goding, Emma Tripp, Abby Folsom and Emily Adams all singled for the Rams.

Elizabeth Galway, leading off, had a pair of hits, including a double. Alexis Kelsea and Kylee Lebrun each had a pair of hits. Emily Poulin, Kassidy Lobb and Allison Michaud each had a single.

Bangor's season comes to an end with a 14-5 season.

Edward Little, now 13-6 will play in the State Final on Saturday, June 21st at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph's College in Standish, against #2 Windham who beat #1 Cheverus in the South Regional Final 1-0

