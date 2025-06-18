The #1 Bucksport Golden Bucks beat #2 Mattanawcook Academy 5-1 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Tuesday, June 18th to win the Class C Northern Maine Regional Softball Final.

Bucksport will return to the State Finals for the 3rd consecutive year, and hope to bring home their 8th Gold Glove sine 1984.

Natalie Simpson picked up the win for the Golden Bucks in the circle. The Miss Maine Softball finalist struck out 14 and didn't walk a batter. She allowed 7 hits and 1 run.

For Bucksport Lexi Raymond, Simpson, Jetta Shook, Alivia Shute, Addison Harvey and Brianna Rotella all singled.

Julianna Cloukey was the tough-luck loser for the Lynx. She allowed 6 hits and 5 runs, although just 1 run was earned. She struck out 10 and walked 5.

Addison Cyr had a pair of singles for Mattanawcook Academy. Cloukey and Riley Irish each had a double. Kalisto Lazo , Gabby Tash and Grace Pelkey each singled.

Mattanawcook Academy finishes the season with a 15-4 record.

Bucksport, now 18-1 will take on #2 Hall-Dale who beat #4 Dirigo 4-3 in the Southern Maine Final, in the Class C State Final which will take place on Saturday June 21st at St. Joseph College in Standish at 12:30. Hall-Dale has beaten Bucksport in the 2023 (2-1) and 2024 State Finals (6-3)

