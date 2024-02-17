#1 Ellsworth Boys Roll Past #9 Winslow 62-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team rolled past the #9 Winslow Black Raiders 62-39 on Saturday morning, February 17th setting up a semifinal matchup with #4 Orono on Wednesday morning, February 21st at 11:30.
Ellsworth led 13-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Chase Mercier stole the ball and laid it in at the buzzer. The Eagles led 35-7 at the end of the 1st Half and then 53-22. Eagle's Coach Peter Austin utilized his bench for the majority of the 2nd Half, with all but 2 players scoring.
Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 16 points. Miles Palmer and Kyle Kenny each finished with 8 points. The Eagles drained 6 3-pointers in the game. Mercier and Palmer each hit 2 3's and Kaleb Conner and Dawson Curtis had 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 6-13 from the free throw line.
Winslow was led by Braden Rodrgiue who had a game-high 20 points. The Black Raiders had 4 3-pointers in the game. Matt Reynolds and Brody Willette each sank 2 3's. Winslow was 9-11 from the free throw line.
Winslow's season comes to an end with 13-7 record.
Ellsworth, now 16-3 will play #4 Orono in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 21st at 11:30 a.m. Ellsworth and Orono split the season series with each winning on their home court.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Winslow Boys
|4
|3
|15
|17
|39
|Ellsworth Boys
|13
|22
|18
|9
|62
Box Score
Winslow
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Braden Rodrigue
|20
|6
|-
|8
|8
|Tyler Nadeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Barlow
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brody Willette
|8
|1
|2
|-
|1
|Talon Loftus
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carter Calvo
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Reynolds
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Renton O'Toole
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Max Spicer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Poulin
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Matt Quirion
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan McCaslin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|39
|9
|4
|9
|11
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chance Mercier
|16
|5
|2
|-
|-
|Miles Palmer
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Josiah James-Chin
|7
|1
|-
|5
|7
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaleb Conners
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Brayden King
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Hart
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollis Grindal
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Hunter Boles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Kenny
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Conner MacDonald
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Curtis
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson Barry
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Bray
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Corson
|3
|1
|-
|1
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|62
|19
|6
|6
|13
Here are some photos from the game
Ellsworth-Winslow Boys Quarterfinals
