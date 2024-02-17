#1 Ellsworth Boys Roll Past #9 Winslow 62-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Winslow Boy's Quarterifnals February 17, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team rolled past the #9 Winslow Black Raiders 62-39 on Saturday morning, February 17th setting up a semifinal matchup with #4 Orono on Wednesday morning, February 21st at 11:30.

Ellsworth led 13-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Chase Mercier stole the ball and laid it in at the buzzer. The Eagles led 35-7 at the end of the 1st Half and then 53-22. Eagle's Coach Peter Austin utilized his bench for the majority of the 2nd Half, with all but 2 players scoring.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 16 points. Miles Palmer and Kyle Kenny each finished with 8 points. The Eagles drained 6 3-pointers in the game. Mercier and Palmer each hit 2 3's and Kaleb Conner and Dawson Curtis had 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 6-13 from the free throw line.

Winslow was led by Braden Rodrgiue who had a game-high 20 points. The Black Raiders had 4 3-pointers in the game. Matt Reynolds and Brody Willette each sank 2 3's. Winslow was 9-11 from the free throw line.

Winslow's season comes to an end with 13-7 record.

Ellsworth, now 16-3 will play #4 Orono in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 21st at 11:30 a.m. Ellsworth and Orono split the season series with each winning on their home court.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Winslow Boys43151739
Ellsworth Boys132218962

 

Box Score

Winslow 

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Braden Rodrigue206-88
Tyler Nadeau0----
Evan Barlow0----
Brody Willette812-1
Talon Loftus0----
Carter Calvo0----
Matt Reynolds6-2--
Renton O'Toole0----
Max Spicer0----
Brady Poulin1--12
Matt Quirion42---
Ethan McCaslin0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3994911

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier1652--
Miles Palmer812--
Josiah James-Chin71-57
Cruz Coffin0----
Kaleb Conners3-1--
Brayden King21---
Bryce Hart0----
Hollis Grindal21--2
Hunter Boles0----
Kyle Kenny84---
Conner MacDonald63---
Dawson Curtis3-1--
Jackson Barry21---
Zach Bray21---
Isiah Corson31-14
TEAM0----
TOTALS62196613

Here are some photos from the game

Ellsworth-Winslow Boys Quarterfinals

The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat the #9 Winslow Black Raiders 62-39 on Saturday morning, February 17th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

