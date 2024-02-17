1 Ellsworth Boys Roll Past #9 Winslow 62-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team rolled past the #9 Winslow Black Raiders 62-39 on Saturday morning, February 17th setting up a semifinal matchup with #4 Orono on Wednesday morning, February 21st at 11:30.

Ellsworth led 13-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Chase Mercier stole the ball and laid it in at the buzzer. The Eagles led 35-7 at the end of the 1st Half and then 53-22. Eagle's Coach Peter Austin utilized his bench for the majority of the 2nd Half, with all but 2 players scoring.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 16 points. Miles Palmer and Kyle Kenny each finished with 8 points. The Eagles drained 6 3-pointers in the game. Mercier and Palmer each hit 2 3's and Kaleb Conner and Dawson Curtis had 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 6-13 from the free throw line.

Winslow was led by Braden Rodrgiue who had a game-high 20 points. The Black Raiders had 4 3-pointers in the game. Matt Reynolds and Brody Willette each sank 2 3's. Winslow was 9-11 from the free throw line.

Winslow's season comes to an end with 13-7 record.

Ellsworth, now 16-3 will play #4 Orono in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 21st at 11:30 a.m. Ellsworth and Orono split the season series with each winning on their home court.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Winslow Boys 4 3 15 17 39 Ellsworth Boys 13 22 18 9 62

Box Score

Winslow

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Braden Rodrigue 20 6 - 8 8 Tyler Nadeau 0 - - - - Evan Barlow 0 - - - - Brody Willette 8 1 2 - 1 Talon Loftus 0 - - - - Carter Calvo 0 - - - - Matt Reynolds 6 - 2 - - Renton O'Toole 0 - - - - Max Spicer 0 - - - - Brady Poulin 1 - - 1 2 Matt Quirion 4 2 - - - Ethan McCaslin 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 9 4 9 11

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 16 5 2 - - Miles Palmer 8 1 2 - - Josiah James-Chin 7 1 - 5 7 Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Conners 3 - 1 - - Brayden King 2 1 - - - Bryce Hart 0 - - - - Hollis Grindal 2 1 - - 2 Hunter Boles 0 - - - - Kyle Kenny 8 4 - - - Conner MacDonald 6 3 - - - Dawson Curtis 3 - 1 - - Jackson Barry 2 1 - - - Zach Bray 2 1 - - - Isiah Corson 3 1 - 1 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 19 6 6 13

Here are some photos from the game