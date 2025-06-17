The #1 Hermon Hawks defeated the #2 Old Town Coyotes 6-4in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Final at the University of Maine on Tuesday afternoon, June 17th.

Old Town scored an unearned run int he top of the 1st inning, before Hermon plated 4 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, to take a 4-1 lead. They then added insurance runs in the bottom of the 4th and 6th innings to lead 6-1. Old Town scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning, before their rally ended.

Hermon outhit Old Town 8-3 Old Town made 3 errors while Hermon made 2 errors.

Braelyn Wilcox picked up the win for the Hawks. She pitched a complete game, striking out 12 and walking 5. She allowed 3 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned.

Haley Sirois took the loss for the Coyotes. She allowed 8 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 2.

Katie Fowler, leading off for the Hawks was 2-3 with a run batted in. Addy Waning, and Hannah Waning each had a double. Braelyn Wilcox helped herself out at the plated, going 32-3 with a double, and driving in 2 runs. Molly Simcox and Rebecca Balmas each had a single.

Natalie Fournier had 2 of Old Town's hits. She also drove in a run. Brianna Trimm had the Coyotes' other hit.

Old Town ends their season with a 15-4 record.

Hermon, now 17-2 and the Northern Maine Regional Champion will take on #3 Medomak Valley who upset #1 York 5-0 in the Southern Maine Regional Championship. That game will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday June 21st at 4 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the photos from the game