Mikelle Verrill tossed a 4-inning mercy-rule-shortened no-hitter as the Hermon Hawks beat the John Bapst Crusaders 18-0 on Monday, May 11th,

Verrill struck out 11 and walked 2, facing 14 batters.

Her teammates pounded out 16 hits.

Becca Balmas was 2-3 with a home run and drove in 2 runs. Elena Walker had a home run and was 2-4 with 5 runs batted in. Hannah Waning was 3-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Verrill was 2-3. Brielle Phair was 2-2 with a pair of doubles. Kenzie Gallant, Leah Walker, Julia Meader, Maddie Tracy and Viv Moran each singled.

Hermon is now 4-0 while John Bapst is 4-5. The 2 teams will play again on Tuesday, May 12th at 4:30 at the University of Maine.