Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 13

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 13

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Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, May 13th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bangor 10 Brunswick 2
  • Bangor Christian 19 Woodland 7
  • Bucksport 12 Orono 4
  • Calais 15 Shead 1
  • Cape Elizabeth 10 Freeport 1
  • Cheverus 7 Windham 0
  • Edward Little 12 Camden Hills 1
  • Fort Kent 12 Houlton/GHCA 2
  • GSA 14 Narraguagus 3
  • Hall-Dale13 Spruce Mountain 3
  • Hampden Acaemy 10 Brewer 0
  • Hodgdon 16 Ashland 7
  • Katahdin 6 Wisdom 3
  • Katahdin 22 Wisdom 4
  • Lake Region 4 York 2
  • Lawrence 11 Oceanside 5
  • Leavitt 8 Winslow 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 13 Stearns 0
  • Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 1
  • Monmouth Academy 12 Cony 11
  • Mount Blue 19 Lewiston 0
  • Mount View 6 Waterville 0
  • Nokomis 9 Skowhegan 1
  • Old Orchard Beach 16 Buckfield 2
  • Old Town 11 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Scarborough 12 Kennebunk 2
  • Sumner 5 Machias 3
  • Telstar 15 Carrabec 0
  • Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 13 Southern Aroostook 9
  • Westbrook 13 Massabesic 1
  • Winthrop 10 MCI 0
  • Yarmouth 5 Poland 0

Softball

  • Bangor 22 Brunswick 0
  • Bonny Eagle 20 Marshwood 4
  • Buckfield 4 Old Orchard Beach 2
  • Bucksport 6 Orono 4
  • Cheverus 15 Kennebunk 0
  • Cony 14 Monmouth Academy 11
  • Edward Little 14 Camden Hills 8
  • Freeport 13 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 2
  • Gorham 15 Deering/Portland 6
  • Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 0
  • Hodgdon 27 Central Aroostook 15
  • Houlton/GHCA 17 Fort Kent 5
  • Jonesport-Beals 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1
  • Katahdin 6 Wisdom 1
  • Katahdin 22 Wisdom 4
  • Lake Region 5 York 4
  • Lawrence 15 Oceanside 0
  • Leavitt 13 Winslow 3
  • Lewiston 5 Mount Blue 1
  • MCI 12 Winthrop/Kents Hills 10
  • Massabesic 8 Biddeford 3
  • Mattanawcook Academy 7 Stearns 0
  • Medomak Valley 7 Erskine Academy 0
  • Mount View 21 Waterville 3
  • Narraguagus 11 GSA 1
  • Old Town 17 Foxcroft Academy 5
  • Penobscot Valley 17 Piscataquis 1
  • Poland 17 Yarmouth 3
  • Rangeley Lakes 12 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1
  • Rangeley Lakes 13 Wiscasset/Boothbay 3
  • Skowhegan 2 Nokomis 1
  • South Portland 6 Scarborough 2
  • Spruce Mountain 14 Hall-Dale 4
  • Telstar/Gould 8 Carrabec 5
  • Thornton Academy 21 Sanford 13
  • Washburn/Easton 12 Southern Aroostook 10
  • Westbrook 19 Noble 4
  • Woodland 13 Bangor Christian 12

Girls Tennis

  • Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0
  • Erskine Academy 4 Oceanside 1
  • John Bapst 3 Brewer 2
  • Lewiston 4 Skowhegan 1
  • Madison 5 Carrabec 0
  • Schenck 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Waterville 3 MCI 2

Boys Tennis

  • Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0
  • Freeport 4 Lake Region 1
  • John Bapst 5 Brewer 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 5 Schenck/Stearns 0
  • Skowhegan 3 Lewiston 2

Girls Lacrosse

  • Northern Maine Moose 7 Leavitt 5
  • Wells 6 Gorham 3
  • Windham 15 Marshwood 7

Boys Lacrosse

  • Bonny Eagle 13 Massabesic 12
  • Brunswick 18 Mt. Blue 5
  • Edward Little 14 Lewiston 4
  • Leavitt 13 Northern Maine Moose 6
  • Maranacook/Wimthrop 12 Oak Hill 3
  • Mount Ararat 12 Lincoln Academy
  • South Portland 6 Windham 5
  • Yarmouth 7 Cape Elizabeth 0
  • York 8 Brunswick 5
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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