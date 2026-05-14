Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, May 13th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor 10 Brunswick 2

Bangor Christian 19 Woodland 7

Bucksport 12 Orono 4

Calais 15 Shead 1

Cape Elizabeth 10 Freeport 1

Cheverus 7 Windham 0

Edward Little 12 Camden Hills 1

Fort Kent 12 Houlton/GHCA 2

GSA 14 Narraguagus 3

Hall-Dale13 Spruce Mountain 3

Hampden Acaemy 10 Brewer 0

Hodgdon 16 Ashland 7

Katahdin 6 Wisdom 3

Katahdin 22 Wisdom 4

Lake Region 4 York 2

Lawrence 11 Oceanside 5

Leavitt 8 Winslow 0

Mattanawcook Academy 13 Stearns 0

Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 1

Monmouth Academy 12 Cony 11

Mount Blue 19 Lewiston 0

Mount View 6 Waterville 0

Nokomis 9 Skowhegan 1

Old Orchard Beach 16 Buckfield 2

Old Town 11 Foxcroft Academy 0

Scarborough 12 Kennebunk 2

Sumner 5 Machias 3

Telstar 15 Carrabec 0

Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 13 Southern Aroostook 9

Westbrook 13 Massabesic 1

Winthrop 10 MCI 0

Yarmouth 5 Poland 0

Softball

Bangor 22 Brunswick 0

Bonny Eagle 20 Marshwood 4

Buckfield 4 Old Orchard Beach 2

Bucksport 6 Orono 4

Cheverus 15 Kennebunk 0

Cony 14 Monmouth Academy 11

Edward Little 14 Camden Hills 8

Freeport 13 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 2

Gorham 15 Deering/Portland 6

Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 0

Hodgdon 27 Central Aroostook 15

Houlton/GHCA 17 Fort Kent 5

Jonesport-Beals 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Katahdin 6 Wisdom 1

Katahdin 22 Wisdom 4

Lake Region 5 York 4

Lawrence 15 Oceanside 0

Leavitt 13 Winslow 3

Lewiston 5 Mount Blue 1

MCI 12 Winthrop/Kents Hills 10

Massabesic 8 Biddeford 3

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Stearns 0

Medomak Valley 7 Erskine Academy 0

Mount View 21 Waterville 3

Narraguagus 11 GSA 1

Old Town 17 Foxcroft Academy 5

Penobscot Valley 17 Piscataquis 1

Poland 17 Yarmouth 3

Rangeley Lakes 12 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1

Rangeley Lakes 13 Wiscasset/Boothbay 3

Skowhegan 2 Nokomis 1

South Portland 6 Scarborough 2

Spruce Mountain 14 Hall-Dale 4

Telstar/Gould 8 Carrabec 5

Thornton Academy 21 Sanford 13

Washburn/Easton 12 Southern Aroostook 10

Westbrook 19 Noble 4

Woodland 13 Bangor Christian 12

Girls Tennis

Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0

Erskine Academy 4 Oceanside 1

John Bapst 3 Brewer 2

Lewiston 4 Skowhegan 1

Madison 5 Carrabec 0

Schenck 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Waterville 3 MCI 2

Boys Tennis

Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0

Freeport 4 Lake Region 1

John Bapst 5 Brewer 0

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Schenck/Stearns 0

Skowhegan 3 Lewiston 2

Girls Lacrosse

Northern Maine Moose 7 Leavitt 5

Wells 6 Gorham 3

Windham 15 Marshwood 7

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 13 Massabesic 12

Brunswick 18 Mt. Blue 5

Edward Little 14 Lewiston 4

Leavitt 13 Northern Maine Moose 6

Maranacook/Wimthrop 12 Oak Hill 3

Mount Ararat 12 Lincoln Academy

South Portland 6 Windham 5

Yarmouth 7 Cape Elizabeth 0

York 8 Brunswick 5

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