Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 13
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, May 13th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor 10 Brunswick 2
- Bangor Christian 19 Woodland 7
- Bucksport 12 Orono 4
- Calais 15 Shead 1
- Cape Elizabeth 10 Freeport 1
- Cheverus 7 Windham 0
- Edward Little 12 Camden Hills 1
- Fort Kent 12 Houlton/GHCA 2
- GSA 14 Narraguagus 3
- Hall-Dale13 Spruce Mountain 3
- Hampden Acaemy 10 Brewer 0
- Hodgdon 16 Ashland 7
- Katahdin 6 Wisdom 3
- Katahdin 22 Wisdom 4
- Lake Region 4 York 2
- Lawrence 11 Oceanside 5
- Leavitt 8 Winslow 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 13 Stearns 0
- Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 1
- Monmouth Academy 12 Cony 11
- Mount Blue 19 Lewiston 0
- Mount View 6 Waterville 0
- Nokomis 9 Skowhegan 1
- Old Orchard Beach 16 Buckfield 2
- Old Town 11 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Scarborough 12 Kennebunk 2
- Sumner 5 Machias 3
- Telstar 15 Carrabec 0
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 13 Southern Aroostook 9
- Westbrook 13 Massabesic 1
- Winthrop 10 MCI 0
- Yarmouth 5 Poland 0
Softball
- Bangor 22 Brunswick 0
- Bonny Eagle 20 Marshwood 4
- Buckfield 4 Old Orchard Beach 2
- Bucksport 6 Orono 4
- Cheverus 15 Kennebunk 0
- Cony 14 Monmouth Academy 11
- Edward Little 14 Camden Hills 8
- Freeport 13 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 2
- Gorham 15 Deering/Portland 6
- Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 0
- Hodgdon 27 Central Aroostook 15
- Houlton/GHCA 17 Fort Kent 5
- Jonesport-Beals 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1
- Katahdin 6 Wisdom 1
- Katahdin 22 Wisdom 4
- Lake Region 5 York 4
- Lawrence 15 Oceanside 0
- Leavitt 13 Winslow 3
- Lewiston 5 Mount Blue 1
- MCI 12 Winthrop/Kents Hills 10
- Massabesic 8 Biddeford 3
- Mattanawcook Academy 7 Stearns 0
- Medomak Valley 7 Erskine Academy 0
- Mount View 21 Waterville 3
- Narraguagus 11 GSA 1
- Old Town 17 Foxcroft Academy 5
- Penobscot Valley 17 Piscataquis 1
- Poland 17 Yarmouth 3
- Rangeley Lakes 12 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1
- Rangeley Lakes 13 Wiscasset/Boothbay 3
- Skowhegan 2 Nokomis 1
- South Portland 6 Scarborough 2
- Spruce Mountain 14 Hall-Dale 4
- Telstar/Gould 8 Carrabec 5
- Thornton Academy 21 Sanford 13
- Washburn/Easton 12 Southern Aroostook 10
- Westbrook 19 Noble 4
- Woodland 13 Bangor Christian 12
Girls Tennis
- Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0
- Erskine Academy 4 Oceanside 1
- John Bapst 3 Brewer 2
- Lewiston 4 Skowhegan 1
- Madison 5 Carrabec 0
- Schenck 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Waterville 3 MCI 2
Boys Tennis
- Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0
- Freeport 4 Lake Region 1
- John Bapst 5 Brewer 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 5 Schenck/Stearns 0
- Skowhegan 3 Lewiston 2
Girls Lacrosse
- Northern Maine Moose 7 Leavitt 5
- Wells 6 Gorham 3
- Windham 15 Marshwood 7
Boys Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 13 Massabesic 12
- Brunswick 18 Mt. Blue 5
- Edward Little 14 Lewiston 4
- Leavitt 13 Northern Maine Moose 6
- Maranacook/Wimthrop 12 Oak Hill 3
- Mount Ararat 12 Lincoln Academy
- South Portland 6 Windham 5
- Yarmouth 7 Cape Elizabeth 0
- York 8 Brunswick 5
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