Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 15
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Friday May 15th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor Christian 8 Machias 4
- Buckfield 14 Temple Academy 3
- Calais 20 Houlton 4
- Central 12 Penquis Valley 2
- Cony 15 Waterville 0
- Ellsworth 16 Foxcroft Academy 5
- Fort Fairfield 14 Southern Aroostook 1
- Hermon 12 Bangor 8
- Madawaska 12 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4
- Maranacook 8 Mount View 4
- Mattanawcook Academy 5 GSA 3
- Messalonskee 13 Lawrence 3
- Nokomis 8 Gardiner 6
- Penobscot Valley 16 Schenck 1
- Skowhegan 17 Lewiston 4
- Sumner 5 Narraguagus 3
- Washington Academy 13 Bucksport 0
- Wisdom 5 Hodgdon 4
Softball
- Ashland 23 Hodgdon 5
- Bangor Christian 6 Machias 5
- Buckfield 20 Temple Academy 0
- Bucksport 3 Washington Academy 0
- Central 19 Penquis Valley 3
- Cony 22 Waterville 0
- Dexter 17 Piscataquis 5
- Fort Fairfield 8 Southern Aroostook 7
- Foxcroft Academy 26 Ellsworth 8
- Gardiner 6 Nokomis 5
- Hermon 5 Bangor 3
- Houlton/GHCA 14 Calais 1
- Lawrence 16 Messalonskee 3
- Lewiston 4 Skowhegan 3
- Mattanawcook Academy 12 GSA 0
- Narraguagus 10 Sumner 6
- Penobscot Valley 12 Schenck 2
- Washburn/Easton 8 Madawaska 8
Girls Tennis
- Hampden Academy 4 Skowhegan 1
- Winthrop 5 Carrabec 0
Boys Tennis
Girls Lacrosse
- Brunswick 16 Morse 5
- Kennebunk 18 Portland 1
- Lewiston/Oak Hill 6 South Portland 5
- North Yarmouth Academy 18 Lake Region 4
- Thornton Academy 13 Falmouth 9
- Wells 13 Waynflete 5
- Windham 18 Cape Elizabeth 3
Boys Lacrosse
- Cheverus/Waynflete 7 Freeport 5
- Deering 21 Maranacook/Winthrop 4
- Falmouth 17 Brunswick 4
- Greely 18 Gardiner 10
- Lincoln Academy 14 Nokomis/MCI 1
- Wells 20 Lake Region 2
- Windham 15 Westbrook 3
- Yarmouth 16 Scarborough 7
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