Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 15

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 15

David Lee

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Friday  May 15th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bangor Christian 8 Machias 4
  • Buckfield 14 Temple Academy 3
  • Calais 20 Houlton 4
  • Central 12 Penquis Valley 2
  • Cony 15 Waterville 0
  • Ellsworth 16 Foxcroft Academy 5
  • Fort Fairfield 14 Southern Aroostook 1
  • Hermon 12 Bangor 8
  • Madawaska 12 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4
  • Maranacook 8 Mount View 4
  • Mattanawcook Academy 5 GSA 3
  • Messalonskee 13 Lawrence 3
  • Nokomis 8 Gardiner 6
  • Penobscot Valley 16 Schenck 1
  • Skowhegan 17 Lewiston 4
  • Sumner 5 Narraguagus 3
  • Washington Academy 13 Bucksport 0
  • Wisdom 5 Hodgdon 4

Softball

  • Ashland 23 Hodgdon 5
  • Bangor Christian 6 Machias 5
  • Buckfield 20 Temple Academy 0
  • Bucksport 3 Washington Academy 0
  • Central 19 Penquis Valley 3
  • Cony 22 Waterville 0
  • Dexter 17 Piscataquis 5
  • Fort Fairfield 8 Southern Aroostook 7
  • Foxcroft Academy 26 Ellsworth 8
  • Gardiner 6 Nokomis 5
  • Hermon 5 Bangor 3
  • Houlton/GHCA 14 Calais 1
  • Lawrence 16 Messalonskee 3
  • Lewiston 4 Skowhegan 3
  • Mattanawcook Academy 12 GSA 0
  • Narraguagus 10 Sumner 6
  • Penobscot Valley 12 Schenck 2
  • Washburn/Easton 8 Madawaska 8

Girls Tennis

  • Hampden Academy 4 Skowhegan 1
  • Winthrop 5 Carrabec 0

Boys Tennis

Girls Lacrosse

  • Brunswick 16 Morse 5
  • Kennebunk 18 Portland 1
  • Lewiston/Oak Hill 6 South Portland 5
  • North Yarmouth Academy 18 Lake Region 4
  • Thornton Academy 13 Falmouth 9
  • Wells 13 Waynflete 5
  • Windham 18 Cape Elizabeth 3

Boys Lacrosse

  • Cheverus/Waynflete 7 Freeport 5
  • Deering 21 Maranacook/Winthrop 4
  • Falmouth 17 Brunswick 4
  • Greely 18 Gardiner 10
  • Lincoln Academy 14 Nokomis/MCI 1
  • Wells 20 Lake Region 2
  • Windham 15 Westbrook 3
  • Yarmouth 16 Scarborough 7
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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