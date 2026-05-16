Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Friday May 15th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor Christian 8 Machias 4

Buckfield 14 Temple Academy 3

Calais 20 Houlton 4

Central 12 Penquis Valley 2

Cony 15 Waterville 0

Ellsworth 16 Foxcroft Academy 5

Fort Fairfield 14 Southern Aroostook 1

Hermon 12 Bangor 8

Madawaska 12 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4

Maranacook 8 Mount View 4

Mattanawcook Academy 5 GSA 3

Messalonskee 13 Lawrence 3

Nokomis 8 Gardiner 6

Penobscot Valley 16 Schenck 1

Skowhegan 17 Lewiston 4

Sumner 5 Narraguagus 3

Washington Academy 13 Bucksport 0

Wisdom 5 Hodgdon 4

Softball

Ashland 23 Hodgdon 5

Bangor Christian 6 Machias 5

Buckfield 20 Temple Academy 0

Bucksport 3 Washington Academy 0

Central 19 Penquis Valley 3

Cony 22 Waterville 0

Dexter 17 Piscataquis 5

Fort Fairfield 8 Southern Aroostook 7

Foxcroft Academy 26 Ellsworth 8

Gardiner 6 Nokomis 5

Hermon 5 Bangor 3

Houlton/GHCA 14 Calais 1

Lawrence 16 Messalonskee 3

Lewiston 4 Skowhegan 3

Mattanawcook Academy 12 GSA 0

Narraguagus 10 Sumner 6

Penobscot Valley 12 Schenck 2

Washburn/Easton 8 Madawaska 8

Girls Tennis

Hampden Academy 4 Skowhegan 1

Winthrop 5 Carrabec 0

Boys Tennis

Girls Lacrosse

Brunswick 16 Morse 5

Kennebunk 18 Portland 1

Lewiston/Oak Hill 6 South Portland 5

North Yarmouth Academy 18 Lake Region 4

Thornton Academy 13 Falmouth 9

Wells 13 Waynflete 5

Windham 18 Cape Elizabeth 3

Boys Lacrosse

Cheverus/Waynflete 7 Freeport 5

Deering 21 Maranacook/Winthrop 4

Falmouth 17 Brunswick 4

Greely 18 Gardiner 10

Lincoln Academy 14 Nokomis/MCI 1

Wells 20 Lake Region 2

Windham 15 Westbrook 3

Yarmouth 16 Scarborough 7

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