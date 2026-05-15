Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 14
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday, May 14th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Caribou 11 Presque Isle 7
- Cony 22 Dirigo 1
- Lee Academy 7 Penquis Valley 6
- Thornton Academy 18 Gorham 11
Softball
- Dirigo 5 Cony 1
- Ellsworth 6 Hermon 5
- Oak Hill 13 Madison 4
- Penquis Valley 18 Lee Academy 0
- Shead 20 Searsport 19
Girls Tennis
Boys Tennis
Girls Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 13 Oxford Hills 2
- Deering 10 Portland 7
- Freeport 14 Fryeburg Academy 3
- Nokomis/MCI 6 Lincoln Academy 2
- Thornton Academy 15 Scarborough 8
- Westbrook 7 Noble 5
Boys Lacrosse
- Cony 11 Oxford Hills 3
- Edward Little 11 Bonny Eagle 9
- Fryeburg Academy 8 Leavitt 3
- Messalonskee 14 Camden Hills 1
- North Yarmouth Academy 22 Traip Academy 1
- Thornton Academy 18 Gorham 11
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