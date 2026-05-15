Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday, May 14th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Caribou 11 Presque Isle 7

Cony 22 Dirigo 1

Lee Academy 7 Penquis Valley 6

Thornton Academy 18 Gorham 11

Softball

Dirigo 5 Cony 1

Ellsworth 6 Hermon 5

Oak Hill 13 Madison 4

Penquis Valley 18 Lee Academy 0

Shead 20 Searsport 19

Girls Tennis

Boys Tennis

Girls Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 13 Oxford Hills 2

Deering 10 Portland 7

Freeport 14 Fryeburg Academy 3

Nokomis/MCI 6 Lincoln Academy 2

Thornton Academy 15 Scarborough 8

Westbrook 7 Noble 5

Boys Lacrosse

Cony 11 Oxford Hills 3

Edward Little 11 Bonny Eagle 9

Fryeburg Academy 8 Leavitt 3

Messalonskee 14 Camden Hills 1

North Yarmouth Academy 22 Traip Academy 1

Thornton Academy 18 Gorham 11

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