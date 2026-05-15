Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 14

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 14

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday, May 14th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Caribou 11 Presque Isle 7
  • Cony 22 Dirigo 1
  • Lee Academy 7 Penquis Valley 6
  • Thornton Academy 18 Gorham 11

Softball

  • Dirigo 5 Cony 1
  • Ellsworth 6 Hermon 5
  • Oak Hill 13 Madison 4
  • Penquis Valley 18 Lee Academy 0
  • Shead 20 Searsport 19

Girls Tennis

Boys Tennis

Girls Lacrosse

  • Bonny Eagle 13 Oxford Hills 2
  • Deering 10 Portland 7
  • Freeport 14 Fryeburg Academy 3
  • Nokomis/MCI 6 Lincoln Academy 2
  • Thornton Academy 15 Scarborough 8
  • Westbrook 7 Noble 5

Boys Lacrosse

  • Cony 11 Oxford Hills 3
  • Edward Little 11 Bonny Eagle 9
  • Fryeburg Academy 8 Leavitt 3
  • Messalonskee 14 Camden Hills 1
  • North Yarmouth Academy 22 Traip Academy 1
  • Thornton Academy 18 Gorham 11
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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