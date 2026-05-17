Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 16

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 16

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Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday May 16th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bonny Eagle 5 Windham 2
  • Buckfield 8 Forest Hills 6
  • Cheverus 21 Portland 2
  • Edward Little 5 Hampden Academy 4
  • Gorham 10 Noble 0
  • Kennebunk 4 Biddeford 3
  • Lee Academy 7 Schenck 6
  • Massabesic 7 Falmouth 5
  • Mount Ararat 10 Brunswick 1
  • MDI 16 Caribou 0
  • MDI 10 Caribou 0
  • Old Orchard Beach 16 Madison 3
  • Old Orchard Beach 7 Madison 0
  • Orono 7 Fort Kent 4
  • Orono 10 Fort Kent 6
  • Oxford Hills 13 Brewer 2
  • Richmond 11 Vinalhaven 1
  • Sanford 5 Marshwood 1
  • South Portland 8 Deering 0
  • Valley 15 Temple Academy 4
  • Winthrop 6 Mt. Abram 5

Softball

  • Buckfield 11 Forest Hills 3
  • Cheverus 10 Windham 0
  • Cony 18 Winthrop/Kents Hill 1
  • Edward Little 6 Hampden Academy 0
  • Kennebunk 15 Deering/Portland 4
  • Madison 2 Old Orchard Beach 1
  • Mount Ararat 12 Brunswick 5
  • MDI 11 Caribou 5
  • MDI 19 Caribou 2
  • Old Orchard Beach 19 Madison 2
  • Orono 11 Fort Kent 0
  • Orono 5 Fort Kent 1
  • Oxford Hills 6 Brewer 2
  • Valley 17 Temple Academy 2
  • Vinalhaven 11 Richmond 7

Girls Tennis

Boys Tennis

Girls Lacrosse

  • Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 14 Hampden/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 5
  • Erskine Academy 14 Leavitt 1
  • Gorham 14 Marshwood 8
  • Maranacook/Winthrop 17 Camden Hills 9
  • Mount Blue 9 Oxford Hills 5
  • Sanford 11 Deering 7

Boys Lacrosse

  • Erskine Academy 21 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 4
  • Maranacook/Winthrop 17 Northern Maine Moose 2
  • Mount Ararat 8 Fryeburg 7
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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