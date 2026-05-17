Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 16
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday May 16th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bonny Eagle 5 Windham 2
- Buckfield 8 Forest Hills 6
- Cheverus 21 Portland 2
- Edward Little 5 Hampden Academy 4
- Gorham 10 Noble 0
- Kennebunk 4 Biddeford 3
- Lee Academy 7 Schenck 6
- Massabesic 7 Falmouth 5
- Mount Ararat 10 Brunswick 1
- MDI 16 Caribou 0
- MDI 10 Caribou 0
- Old Orchard Beach 16 Madison 3
- Old Orchard Beach 7 Madison 0
- Orono 7 Fort Kent 4
- Orono 10 Fort Kent 6
- Oxford Hills 13 Brewer 2
- Richmond 11 Vinalhaven 1
- Sanford 5 Marshwood 1
- South Portland 8 Deering 0
- Valley 15 Temple Academy 4
- Winthrop 6 Mt. Abram 5
Softball
- Buckfield 11 Forest Hills 3
- Cheverus 10 Windham 0
- Cony 18 Winthrop/Kents Hill 1
- Edward Little 6 Hampden Academy 0
- Kennebunk 15 Deering/Portland 4
- Madison 2 Old Orchard Beach 1
- Mount Ararat 12 Brunswick 5
- MDI 11 Caribou 5
- MDI 19 Caribou 2
- Old Orchard Beach 19 Madison 2
- Orono 11 Fort Kent 0
- Orono 5 Fort Kent 1
- Oxford Hills 6 Brewer 2
- Valley 17 Temple Academy 2
- Vinalhaven 11 Richmond 7
Girls Tennis
Boys Tennis
Girls Lacrosse
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 14 Hampden/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 5
- Erskine Academy 14 Leavitt 1
- Gorham 14 Marshwood 8
- Maranacook/Winthrop 17 Camden Hills 9
- Mount Blue 9 Oxford Hills 5
- Sanford 11 Deering 7
Boys Lacrosse
- Erskine Academy 21 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 4
- Maranacook/Winthrop 17 Northern Maine Moose 2
- Mount Ararat 8 Fryeburg 7
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