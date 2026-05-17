Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday May 16th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bonny Eagle 5 Windham 2

Buckfield 8 Forest Hills 6

Cheverus 21 Portland 2

Edward Little 5 Hampden Academy 4

Gorham 10 Noble 0

Kennebunk 4 Biddeford 3

Lee Academy 7 Schenck 6

Massabesic 7 Falmouth 5

Mount Ararat 10 Brunswick 1

MDI 16 Caribou 0

MDI 10 Caribou 0

Old Orchard Beach 16 Madison 3

Old Orchard Beach 7 Madison 0

Orono 7 Fort Kent 4

Orono 10 Fort Kent 6

Oxford Hills 13 Brewer 2

Richmond 11 Vinalhaven 1

Sanford 5 Marshwood 1

South Portland 8 Deering 0

Valley 15 Temple Academy 4

Winthrop 6 Mt. Abram 5

Softball

Buckfield 11 Forest Hills 3

Cheverus 10 Windham 0

Cony 18 Winthrop/Kents Hill 1

Edward Little 6 Hampden Academy 0

Kennebunk 15 Deering/Portland 4

Madison 2 Old Orchard Beach 1

Mount Ararat 12 Brunswick 5

MDI 11 Caribou 5

MDI 19 Caribou 2

Old Orchard Beach 19 Madison 2

Orono 11 Fort Kent 0

Orono 5 Fort Kent 1

Oxford Hills 6 Brewer 2

Valley 17 Temple Academy 2

Vinalhaven 11 Richmond 7

Girls Tennis

Boys Tennis

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 14 Hampden/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 5

Erskine Academy 14 Leavitt 1

Gorham 14 Marshwood 8

Maranacook/Winthrop 17 Camden Hills 9

Mount Blue 9 Oxford Hills 5

Sanford 11 Deering 7

Boys Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 21 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 4

Maranacook/Winthrop 17 Northern Maine Moose 2

Mount Ararat 8 Fryeburg 7

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