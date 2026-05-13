Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 12

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, May 12th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Cheverus 5 Kennebunk 2

Deering 6 Westbrook 0

Falmouth 12 Biddeford 0

Fort Fairfield 20 Madawaska 0

Gorham 8 Marshwood 1

Hermon 1 John Bapst 0

Maranacook 4 Mount View 2

Massabesic 6 Portland 5

Monmouth Academy 6 Gardiner 3

Mount Ararat 10 Morse 0

Noble 12 Windham 2

Richmond 14 Greenville 2

Sanford 10 Bonny Eagle 3

Washington Academy 6 Ellsworth 1

Softball

Fort Fairfield 11 Madawaska 10

Gardiner 4 Monmouth Academy 3

Gorham 14 Biddeford 5

Hermon 12 John Bapst 3

Morse 16 Mount Ararat 1

Mount View 16 Maranacook 6

Richmond 17 Greenville 3

Sacopee Valley 10 Old Orchard Beach 0

Washington Academy 7 Ellsworth 2

Westbrook 10 Kennebunk 1

Girls Tennis

Bonny Eagle 3 Sanford 2

Brunswick 5 Oxford Hills 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Lincoln Academy 2

Cheverus 5 Westbrook 0

Ellsworth 4 Bangor 1

Falmouth 5 Deering 0

Kennebunk 4 South Portland 1

Maranacook 5 Mountain Valley 0

Oak Hill 4 Carrabec 1

Penobscot Valley 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Portland 3 Massabesic 2

Presque Isle 4 Houlton/GHCA 1

Thornton Academy 3 Scarborough 2

Washington Academy 5 Schenck/Stearns 0

Winham 4 Gorham 1

Boys Tennis

Bangor 5 Ellsworth 0

Boothbay 5 Mountin Valley 0

Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0

Cheverus 5 Westbrook 0

Gorham 5 Windham 0

Kennebunk 3 South Portland 2

Lincoln Academy 5 Waterville 0

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Penobscot Valley 0

Portland 5 Massabesic 0

Presque Isle 3 Houlton/GHCA 2

Thornton Academy 5 Scarborough 0

Washington Academy 5 Schenck/Stearns 0

Winthrop 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Girls Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 13 Massabesic 9

Edward Little 8 Lincoln Academy 7

Falmouth 15 Cheverus 14

Freeport 9 Brunswick 6

Greely 10 Mt. Ararat 2

Kennebunk 16 Bonny Eagle 3

Mount Blue 15 Winslow/Lawrence 4

Scarborough 14 Messalonskee 9

South Portland 11 Biddeford 6

Traip Academy 9 Westbrook 5

Yarmouth 12 York 1

Boys Lacrosse

Camden Hills 10 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 1

Falmouth15 Portland 2

Fryeburg Academy 19 Lake Region 1

Gorham 17 Biddeord 3

Hampden Academy/Bangor 16 Nokomis/MCI 2

John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 8 Brewer 5

Maranacook/Winthrop 10 North Yarmouth Academy 9

Marshwood 11 Cheverus/Waynflete 5

Messalonskee 14 Gardiner 8

Morse 11 Erskine Academy 8

North Yarmouth Academy 9 Freeport 8

Thornton Academy 17 Kennebunk 3

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