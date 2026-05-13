Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 12
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, May 12th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Cheverus 5 Kennebunk 2
- Deering 6 Westbrook 0
- Falmouth 12 Biddeford 0
- Fort Fairfield 20 Madawaska 0
- Gorham 8 Marshwood 1
- Hermon 1 John Bapst 0
- Maranacook 4 Mount View 2
- Massabesic 6 Portland 5
- Monmouth Academy 6 Gardiner 3
- Mount Ararat 10 Morse 0
- Noble 12 Windham 2
- Richmond 14 Greenville 2
- Sanford 10 Bonny Eagle 3
- Washington Academy 6 Ellsworth 1
Softball
- Fort Fairfield 11 Madawaska 10
- Gardiner 4 Monmouth Academy 3
- Gorham 14 Biddeford 5
- Hermon 12 John Bapst 3
- Morse 16 Mount Ararat 1
- Mount View 16 Maranacook 6
- Richmond 17 Greenville 3
- Sacopee Valley 10 Old Orchard Beach 0
- Washington Academy 7 Ellsworth 2
- Westbrook 10 Kennebunk 1
Girls Tennis
- Bonny Eagle 3 Sanford 2
- Brunswick 5 Oxford Hills 0
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Lincoln Academy 2
- Cheverus 5 Westbrook 0
- Ellsworth 4 Bangor 1
- Falmouth 5 Deering 0
- Kennebunk 4 South Portland 1
- Maranacook 5 Mountain Valley 0
- Oak Hill 4 Carrabec 1
- Penobscot Valley 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1
- Portland 3 Massabesic 2
- Presque Isle 4 Houlton/GHCA 1
- Thornton Academy 3 Scarborough 2
- Washington Academy 5 Schenck/Stearns 0
- Winham 4 Gorham 1
Boys Tennis
- Bangor 5 Ellsworth 0
- Boothbay 5 Mountin Valley 0
- Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0
- Cheverus 5 Westbrook 0
- Gorham 5 Windham 0
- Kennebunk 3 South Portland 2
- Lincoln Academy 5 Waterville 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 5 Penobscot Valley 0
- Portland 5 Massabesic 0
- Presque Isle 3 Houlton/GHCA 2
- Thornton Academy 5 Scarborough 0
- Washington Academy 5 Schenck/Stearns 0
- Winthrop 4 Spruce Mountain 1
Girls Lacrosse
- Cape Elizabeth 13 Massabesic 9
- Edward Little 8 Lincoln Academy 7
- Falmouth 15 Cheverus 14
- Freeport 9 Brunswick 6
- Greely 10 Mt. Ararat 2
- Kennebunk 16 Bonny Eagle 3
- Mount Blue 15 Winslow/Lawrence 4
- Scarborough 14 Messalonskee 9
- South Portland 11 Biddeford 6
- Traip Academy 9 Westbrook 5
- Yarmouth 12 York 1
Boys Lacrosse
- Camden Hills 10 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 1
- Falmouth15 Portland 2
- Fryeburg Academy 19 Lake Region 1
- Gorham 17 Biddeord 3
- Hampden Academy/Bangor 16 Nokomis/MCI 2
- John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 8 Brewer 5
- Maranacook/Winthrop 10 North Yarmouth Academy 9
- Marshwood 11 Cheverus/Waynflete 5
- Messalonskee 14 Gardiner 8
- Morse 11 Erskine Academy 8
- North Yarmouth Academy 9 Freeport 8
- Thornton Academy 17 Kennebunk 3
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