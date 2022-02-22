1 Machias Boys defeat #8 Jonesport-Beals 85-40 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Machias Bulldogs Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated with a 85-40 win over the #8 Jonesport-Beals Royals in the final Class D Boys Quarterfinal on Monday night, February 21st at the Cross Insurance Center.

Machias led 26-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-23 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 68-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Kudos to the Jonesport-Beals team and their fans. There are only 6 players on their team and they played really hard. And to the Jonesport-Beals fans... Way to bring it! You were one of the most vocal and really represented last night!

Machias had 3 players in double-figures. Kashman Feeney finished with 21 points while Shane Feeney had 19 points and Kyle Anderson 13 points. The Bulldogs were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Kashman Feeney had 3 3-pointers, Ethan Foss 2 3-pointers and Jayden Rhoades, Ryse Moholland and Kason Ferguson had 1 3-pointer each.

Damon Beal had a game-high 23 points to lead the Royals. They were 4-6 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Garrett Libby had 2 3's, and Damon Beal and Kaden Beal each had a 3-pointer.

Machias, now 16-0 will play #4 Wisdom on Thursday night, in the 2nd Class D Boy's Semifinal at 8:30 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Jonesport-Beals Boys 14 9 5 12 40 Machias Boys 26 20 22 17 85

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Damon Beal 23 10 9 1 2 4 1 Eli Peabody 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kaden Beal 3 1 0 1 0 0 11 Brevan Kennedy 2 0 0 0 2 2 14 Robbie Robinson 6 3 3 0 0 0 25 Garrett Libby 6 2 0 2 0 0 TOTALS 40 16 12 4 4 6

Machias

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Lucas Robicheau 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Brady Hatt 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 Jayden Rhoades 9 4 3 1 0 0 5 Hayden Blake 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Ethan Foss 9 3 1 2 1 2 12 Ethan Libby 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Kamden Demerest 2 1 1 0 0 0 22 Bobby Richardson 2 1 1 0 0 2 24 Kyle Anderson 13 5 5 0 3 4 30 Shane Feeney 19 8 8 0 3 5 32 Ryse Moholland 3 1 0 1 0 0 33 Kason Ferguson 5 2 1 1 0 0 34 Caleb Norton 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Kashman Feeney 21 8 5 3 2 2 TOTALS 85 34 26 8 9 15