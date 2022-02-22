#1 Machias Boys defeat #8 Jonesport-Beals 85-40 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Machias Bulldogs Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated with a 85-40 win over the #8 Jonesport-Beals Royals in the final Class D Boys Quarterfinal on Monday night, February 21st at the Cross Insurance Center.
Machias led 26-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-23 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 68-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Kudos to the Jonesport-Beals team and their fans. There are only 6 players on their team and they played really hard. And to the Jonesport-Beals fans... Way to bring it! You were one of the most vocal and really represented last night!
Machias had 3 players in double-figures. Kashman Feeney finished with 21 points while Shane Feeney had 19 points and Kyle Anderson 13 points. The Bulldogs were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Kashman Feeney had 3 3-pointers, Ethan Foss 2 3-pointers and Jayden Rhoades, Ryse Moholland and Kason Ferguson had 1 3-pointer each.
Damon Beal had a game-high 23 points to lead the Royals. They were 4-6 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Garrett Libby had 2 3's, and Damon Beal and Kaden Beal each had a 3-pointer.
Machias, now 16-0 will play #4 Wisdom on Thursday night, in the 2nd Class D Boy's Semifinal at 8:30 p.m.
Jonesport-Beals' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jonesport-Beals Boys
|14
|9
|5
|12
|40
|Machias Boys
|26
|20
|22
|17
|85
Box Score
Jonesport-Beals
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Damon Beal
|23
|10
|9
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Eli Peabody
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kaden Beal
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Brevan Kennedy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Robbie Robinson
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Garrett Libby
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|40
|16
|12
|4
|4
|6
Machias
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Lucas Robicheau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brady Hatt
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jayden Rhoades
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Hayden Blake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ethan Foss
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|12
|Ethan Libby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Kamden Demerest
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Bobby Richardson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|24
|Kyle Anderson
|13
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|30
|Shane Feeney
|19
|8
|8
|0
|3
|5
|32
|Ryse Moholland
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|33
|Kason Ferguson
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|34
|Caleb Norton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kashman Feeney
|21
|8
|5
|3
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|85
|34
|26
|8
|9
|15