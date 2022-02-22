#1 Machias Boys defeat #8 Jonesport-Beals 85-40 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 21, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Machias Bulldogs Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated with a 85-40 win over the #8 Jonesport-Beals Royals in the final Class D Boys Quarterfinal on Monday night, February 21st at the Cross Insurance Center.

Machias led 26-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-23 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 68-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Kudos to the Jonesport-Beals team and their fans. There are only 6 players on their team and they played really hard. And to the Jonesport-Beals fans... Way to bring it! You were one of the most vocal and really represented last night!

Machias had 3 players in double-figures. Kashman Feeney finished with 21 points while Shane Feeney had 19 points and Kyle Anderson 13 points. The Bulldogs were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Kashman Feeney had 3 3-pointers, Ethan Foss 2 3-pointers and Jayden Rhoades, Ryse Moholland and Kason Ferguson had 1 3-pointer each.

Damon Beal had a game-high 23 points to lead the Royals. They were 4-6 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Garrett Libby had 2 3's, and Damon Beal and Kaden Beal each had a 3-pointer.

Machias, now 16-0 will play #4 Wisdom on Thursday night, in the 2nd Class D Boy's Semifinal at 8:30 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record

Line Score

1234T
Jonesport-Beals Boys14951240
Machias Boys2620221785

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Damon Beal23109124
1Eli Peabody000000
2Kaden Beal310100
11Brevan Kennedy200022
14Robbie Robinson633000
25Garrett Libby620200
TOTALS401612446

Machias

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Lucas Robicheau000000
2Brady Hatt211000
4Jayden Rhoades943100
5Hayden Blake000000
10Ethan Foss931212
12Ethan Libby000000
21Kamden Demerest211000
22Bobby Richardson211002
24Kyle Anderson1355034
30Shane Feeney1988035
32Ryse Moholland310100
33Kason Ferguson521100
34Caleb Norton000000
40Kashman Feeney2185322
TOTALS8534268915

 

Machias - Jonesport-Beals Class D Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

The #1 Machias Bulldogs played the #8 Jonesport-Beals in the final Class D Quarterfinals on Monday, February 21st at 8:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center
