The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to the University of New Hampshire 5-2 on Saturday afternoon, September 19th at the Alfond Arena

UNH took a 2-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period, before Maine scored their 1st toal with 9:46 gone in the 2nd Period. Mikayla Boarder scored, assisted by Hayley Ryan and Lily Fetch.

UNH led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

UNH scored 3 goals in the final Period, with Maine's Isabelle Michaud scoring with 57.8 seconds to play. She was assisted by Mackenzie Podewell and Stephanie Jacob.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play, while UNH was 2-4.

Maine outshot UNH 45-22.

Kia Lahtinen started in goal allowing 2 goals and making 7 saves. Madisyn Ryan allowed 2 goals with 10 saves.

Maine will open the season on Friday, September 25th when they host #6 Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. They conclude the weekend series on Saturday, September 26th at 3 p.m

Check out some photos from the game