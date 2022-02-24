#1 Nokomis Boys Defeat #4 Cony 51-35 [STATS]
The last time the Nokomis Warriors Boy's Basketball Team played for a Northern/Eastern Maine Basketball Title was in 1977. Friday night, they'll take on Brewer for the Class A North Regional Basketball Championship after beating Cony 51-35 on Wednesday night.
Cony led 10-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis outscored Cony in the 3rd Quarter 15-7 to take a 34-32 lead.
Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg who had 22 points. Ace Flagg finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 5-14 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointes. Alex Grant had 2 3's and Dawson Townsend and Madden White each finished with 1 3-pointer.
Cony was led by Parker Sargent with 12 points. Luke Briggs, and Kam Dovin each had 9 points. The River Hawks were 4-6 from the free throw line. Skowhegan had 5 3-pointers, 3 by Luke Briggs and 1 each by Dovin and Brady Hopkins.
Nokomis, now 19-1 will play Brewer on Friday night, February 25th at 6:45 for the Class A North Regional Title. Those 2 teams split their series in the regular season with Brewer beating Nokomis in Brewer on December 17th 57-46 and Nokomis beating Brewer, 72-43 in Newport on January 20th.
Cony's season comes to an end with a record of 13-7.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cony Boys
|10
|15
|7
|3
|35
|Nokomis Boys
|4
|15
|15
|17
|51
Box Score
Cony
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Sam Flannery
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Luke Briggs
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Brayden Barbeau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kam Dovin
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Fournier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brodi Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Kaleb Stred
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brady Hopkins
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Daryn Flynn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Dominick Napolitano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Rocco Napolitano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Eli Parise
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Ashton Dennett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Parker Sargent
|12
|4
|4
|0
|4
|5
|TOTALS
|35
|13
|8
|5
|4
|6
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Kellen Peavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Grant
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Jake Noyes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Dawson Townsend
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Ace Flagg
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|12
|Grady Hartsgrove
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cody Chretien
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Connor Sides
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mason Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ethan Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Flagg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Cooper Flagg
|22
|9
|9
|0
|4
|6
|35
|Madden White
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|TOTALS
|51
|21
|17
|4
|5
|14