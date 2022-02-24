#1 Nokomis Boys Defeat #4 Cony 51-35 [STATS]

Photo Bonnie Popper

The last time the Nokomis Warriors Boy's Basketball Team played for a Northern/Eastern Maine Basketball Title was in 1977. Friday night, they'll take on Brewer for the Class A North Regional Basketball Championship after beating Cony 51-35 on Wednesday night.

Cony led 10-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis outscored Cony in the 3rd Quarter 15-7 to take a 34-32 lead.

Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg who had 22 points. Ace Flagg finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 5-14 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointes. Alex Grant had 2 3's and Dawson Townsend and Madden White each finished with 1 3-pointer.

Cony was led by Parker Sargent with 12 points. Luke Briggs, and Kam Dovin each had 9 points. The River Hawks were 4-6 from the free throw line. Skowhegan had 5 3-pointers, 3 by Luke Briggs and 1 each by Dovin and Brady Hopkins.

Nokomis, now 19-1 will play Brewer on Friday night, February 25th at 6:45 for the Class A North Regional Title. Those 2 teams split their series in the regular season with Brewer beating Nokomis in Brewer on December 17th 57-46 and Nokomis beating Brewer, 72-43 in Newport on January 20th.

Cony's season comes to an end with a record of 13-7.

Line Score

1234T
Cony Boys10157335
Nokomis Boys415151751

Box Score

Cony

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Sam Flannery211001
1Luke Briggs930300
2Brayden Barbeau000000
3Kam Dovin943100
4Alex Fournier000000
5Brodi Freeman000000
10Kaleb Stred000000
11Brady Hopkins310100
12Daryn Flynn000000
14Dominick Napolitano000000
21Rocco Napolitano000000
22Eli Parise000000
23Ashton Dennett000000
33Parker Sargent1244045
TOTALS35138546

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant620200
5Jake Noyes000000
10Dawson Townsend310100
11Ace Flagg1055003
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien000000
15Connor Sides422000
20Mason Hopkins000000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg100012
32Cooper Flagg2299046
35Madden White521103
TOTALS5121174514
