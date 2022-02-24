1 Nokomis Boys Defeat #4 Cony 51-35 [STATS]

The last time the Nokomis Warriors Boy's Basketball Team played for a Northern/Eastern Maine Basketball Title was in 1977. Friday night, they'll take on Brewer for the Class A North Regional Basketball Championship after beating Cony 51-35 on Wednesday night.

Cony led 10-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis outscored Cony in the 3rd Quarter 15-7 to take a 34-32 lead.

Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg who had 22 points. Ace Flagg finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 5-14 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointes. Alex Grant had 2 3's and Dawson Townsend and Madden White each finished with 1 3-pointer.

Cony was led by Parker Sargent with 12 points. Luke Briggs, and Kam Dovin each had 9 points. The River Hawks were 4-6 from the free throw line. Skowhegan had 5 3-pointers, 3 by Luke Briggs and 1 each by Dovin and Brady Hopkins.

Nokomis, now 19-1 will play Brewer on Friday night, February 25th at 6:45 for the Class A North Regional Title. Those 2 teams split their series in the regular season with Brewer beating Nokomis in Brewer on December 17th 57-46 and Nokomis beating Brewer, 72-43 in Newport on January 20th.

Cony's season comes to an end with a record of 13-7.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cony Boys 10 15 7 3 35 Nokomis Boys 4 15 15 17 51

Box Score

Cony

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Sam Flannery 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Luke Briggs 9 3 0 3 0 0 2 Brayden Barbeau 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kam Dovin 9 4 3 1 0 0 4 Alex Fournier 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Brodi Freeman 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Kaleb Stred 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Brady Hopkins 3 1 0 1 0 0 12 Daryn Flynn 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Dominick Napolitano 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Rocco Napolitano 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Eli Parise 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Ashton Dennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Parker Sargent 12 4 4 0 4 5 TOTALS 35 13 8 5 4 6

Nokomis