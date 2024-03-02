Bangor Christian Wins 1st Gold Ball Beating Valley 44-31 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Christian Boys Basketball Team won their 1st ever Gold Ball, beating Valley 44-31 in the Class D State Championship Game on Saturday, March 2nd in the Augusta Civic Center.

Valley last played in the State Class D Championship Game in 2016 beating Easton 55-44. Bangor Christian lost to Valley in the State Championship Games in 2002 and 2003.

Thanks to Janet Vose who was there we have these great photos from the game!

