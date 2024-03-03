Dexter Girls Win Class C State Basketball Game Beating Hall-Dale 48-41 [PHOTOS]

The Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team beat the Hall-Dale Bulldogs 48-41on Saturday, March 2nd at the Augusta Civic Center to win the Class Gold Ball.

Hall-Dale had won the 2022 Gold Ball when they beat Stearns 57-42. Last year the Tigers lost in the State Title Game, falling to Old Orchard Beach 35-24.

Hall-Dale finishes the season with a 20-2 record.

Dexter finishes the season with the Gold Ball and a record of 21-1.

Check out the photos from the game courtesy of Janet Vose.

