Dexter Girls Win Class C State Basketball Game Beating Hall-Dale 48-41 [PHOTOS]

Dexter Girls Win Class C State Basketball Game Beating Hall-Dale 48-41 [PHOTOS]

2024 Class C Girls Basketball Game March 2, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team beat the Hall-Dale Bulldogs 48-41on Saturday, March 2nd at the Augusta Civic Center to win the Class Gold Ball.

Hall-Dale had won the 2022 Gold Ball when they beat Stearns 57-42. Last year the Tigers lost in the State Title Game, falling to Old Orchard Beach 35-24.

Hall-Dale finishes the season with a 20-2 record.

Dexter finishes the season with the Gold Ball and a record of 21-1.

Check out the photos from the game courtesy of Janet Vose.

Get our free mobile app

2024 Class C Girls State Title Game

The Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team beat the Hall-Dale Bulldogs 48-41 on Saturday, March 2nd to win the Class C State Title and the Gold Ball!

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket