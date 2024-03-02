Old Town’s Rally Comes Up Short – Oceanside Girls Win State Class B Title [STATS/PHOTOS]

Old Town&#8217;s Rally Comes Up Short &#8211; Oceanside Girls Win State Class B Title [STATS/PHOTOS]

024 Class B State Girls Basketball Game, March 1, 2024 Photo Walter Churchill

The Old Town Girls spotted the Oceanside Mariners too big of a lead in the 1st Half, and despite outscoring the Mariners 10-3 in the 3rd Quarter came up short, losing in the State Class B Title Game, 33-25 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, March 1st.

Oceanside led 16-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-10 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town's lone basket in the 2nd Quarter was a 3-pointer from Saige Evans with 2:02 left in the Quarter.

In the 2nd Half, Old Town held Oceanside to just 8 points. The Mariners scored a 3-pointer in the 3rd Quarter, by Renee Ripley. In the 4th Quarter, Oceanside's points came from the free throw line, as they went 5-10.

The game plan of both sides was to hold in-check the other team's offensive weapons, and both teams were successful. Saige Evans only scored 9 points for Old Town, and Bailey Breen, who will be heading to the University of Maine next year, only scored 4 points for Oceanside, 2 of which came from the foul line.

Old Town was led by Makayla Emerson with 14 points, including 2 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 9 points, with a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

Oceanside was led by Grace Mackie and Renee Ripley each of whom had 9 points. Mackie and Ripley each had 3 3-pointers. Oceanside was 5-10 from the free throw line, all of their attempts coming in the 4th Quarter.

Oceanside finishes the season undefeated, at 22-0, while Old Town finishes with a 19-3 record.

 

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234
Oceanside Girls1693533
Old Town  Girls7310525

Box Score

Oceanside

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Rylee Beaudry0----
Lily Stackpole0----
Kaila Baines0----
Aubrianna Hoose72-34
Grace Mackie9-3-4
Renee Ripley9-3--
Natalie Hiltz0----
Abby Stackpole0----
Sienna Geretz0----
Addie Poland0----
Sophia Daggett42---
Bailey Breen41-22
Kloey Deabler0----
Caitlyn Lamb0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3356510

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden0----
Natalie Fournier0----
Taylor Loring0----
Sophie Morgan0----
Makayla Emerson143222
Eliabeth Magoon0----
Saige Evans92122
Alexis Degrasse0----
Danica Brown0----
Karina Dumond21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS256344

Check out the photos from the game

2024 Class B Girls Basketball State Title Game

The Old Town Coyotes took on the Oceanside Mariners on Friday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for the State Class B Girls Basketball Game

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

