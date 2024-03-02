Old Town’s Rally Comes Up Short – Oceanside Girls Win State Class B Title [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Old Town Girls spotted the Oceanside Mariners too big of a lead in the 1st Half, and despite outscoring the Mariners 10-3 in the 3rd Quarter came up short, losing in the State Class B Title Game, 33-25 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, March 1st.
Oceanside led 16-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-10 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town's lone basket in the 2nd Quarter was a 3-pointer from Saige Evans with 2:02 left in the Quarter.
In the 2nd Half, Old Town held Oceanside to just 8 points. The Mariners scored a 3-pointer in the 3rd Quarter, by Renee Ripley. In the 4th Quarter, Oceanside's points came from the free throw line, as they went 5-10.
The game plan of both sides was to hold in-check the other team's offensive weapons, and both teams were successful. Saige Evans only scored 9 points for Old Town, and Bailey Breen, who will be heading to the University of Maine next year, only scored 4 points for Oceanside, 2 of which came from the foul line.
Old Town was led by Makayla Emerson with 14 points, including 2 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 9 points, with a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.
Oceanside was led by Grace Mackie and Renee Ripley each of whom had 9 points. Mackie and Ripley each had 3 3-pointers. Oceanside was 5-10 from the free throw line, all of their attempts coming in the 4th Quarter.
Oceanside finishes the season undefeated, at 22-0, while Old Town finishes with a 19-3 record.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Oceanside Girls
|16
|9
|3
|5
|33
|Old Town Girls
|7
|3
|10
|5
|25
Box Score
Oceanside
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Rylee Beaudry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Stackpole
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaila Baines
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aubrianna Hoose
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|Grace Mackie
|9
|-
|3
|-
|4
|Renee Ripley
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Natalie Hiltz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abby Stackpole
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sienna Geretz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addie Poland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sophia Daggett
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Bailey Breen
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Kloey Deabler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caitlyn Lamb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|33
|5
|6
|5
|10
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Taylor Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Natalie Fournier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Loring
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sophie Morgan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makayla Emerson
|14
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Eliabeth Magoon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Saige Evans
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Alexis Degrasse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Danica Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karina Dumond
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|25
|6
|3
|4
|4
Check out the photos from the game
2024 Class B Girls Basketball State Title Game
