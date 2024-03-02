Old Town’s Rally Comes Up Short – Oceanside Girls Win State Class B Title [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Old Town Girls spotted the Oceanside Mariners too big of a lead in the 1st Half, and despite outscoring the Mariners 10-3 in the 3rd Quarter came up short, losing in the State Class B Title Game, 33-25 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, March 1st.

Oceanside led 16-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-10 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town's lone basket in the 2nd Quarter was a 3-pointer from Saige Evans with 2:02 left in the Quarter.

In the 2nd Half, Old Town held Oceanside to just 8 points. The Mariners scored a 3-pointer in the 3rd Quarter, by Renee Ripley. In the 4th Quarter, Oceanside's points came from the free throw line, as they went 5-10.

The game plan of both sides was to hold in-check the other team's offensive weapons, and both teams were successful. Saige Evans only scored 9 points for Old Town, and Bailey Breen, who will be heading to the University of Maine next year, only scored 4 points for Oceanside, 2 of which came from the foul line.

Old Town was led by Makayla Emerson with 14 points, including 2 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 9 points, with a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

Oceanside was led by Grace Mackie and Renee Ripley each of whom had 9 points. Mackie and Ripley each had 3 3-pointers. Oceanside was 5-10 from the free throw line, all of their attempts coming in the 4th Quarter.

Oceanside finishes the season undefeated, at 22-0, while Old Town finishes with a 19-3 record.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 Oceanside Girls 16 9 3 5 33 Old Town Girls 7 3 10 5 25

Box Score

Oceanside

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Rylee Beaudry 0 - - - - Lily Stackpole 0 - - - - Kaila Baines 0 - - - - Aubrianna Hoose 7 2 - 3 4 Grace Mackie 9 - 3 - 4 Renee Ripley 9 - 3 - - Natalie Hiltz 0 - - - - Abby Stackpole 0 - - - - Sienna Geretz 0 - - - - Addie Poland 0 - - - - Sophia Daggett 4 2 - - - Bailey Breen 4 1 - 2 2 Kloey Deabler 0 - - - - Caitlyn Lamb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 5 6 5 10

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 0 - - - - Natalie Fournier 0 - - - - Taylor Loring 0 - - - - Sophie Morgan 0 - - - - Makayla Emerson 14 3 2 2 2 Eliabeth Magoon 0 - - - - Saige Evans 9 2 1 2 2 Alexis Degrasse 0 - - - - Danica Brown 0 - - - - Karina Dumond 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 25 6 3 4 4

