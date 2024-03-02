Southern Aroostook Girls Win 3rd Consecutive Class D State Title – Beat Valley 60-42 [PHOTOS]

The School Board for Southern Aroostook High School better have a new trophy case in their budget because the Southern Aroostook Warriors won their 3rd straight gold ball, and 5th in the last 6th year (excluding 2021 when there was no Tournament due to COVID). On Saturday afternoon they beat Valley 60-42 at the Augusta Civic Center to win the State Class D Basketball Championship.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to Janet Vose who was there we have these great photos from the game!