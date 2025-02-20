#1 Schenck Defeats #4 Bangor Christian 52-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Schenck Defeats #4 Bangor Christian 52-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 20, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Schenck Wolverines beat # 4 Bangor Christian on Thursday morning, February 20th in a Class D Semifinal game from the Cross Insurance Center.

The Wolverines, trailing by 1 point at the Half, 24-23 used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Patriots 23-8 to take a 46-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter and then coasted to the win.

We had our 2nd video replay of Tourney 2025 after Rajon Reed sank a 3-pointer to end the 1st Half as the buzzer sounded. Video replay concluded that the call on-the-court was correct and the basket counted. Schenck was led by Brayden Osborne with 24 points including 3 3-pointers. Samuel Jacobs had 11 points. Owen Wyman had a 3-pointer. The Wolverines were 4-5 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian was led by Rajon Reed with 12 points including 3 3-pointers. Drake Nash and Zach Helms each had a 3-pointer. The Patriots were 4-4 from the free throw line.

#1 Schenck will now play #2 Katahdin in the Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:45 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Bangor Christian Boys1596636
Schenck Boys81523652

 

Box Score

Bangor Christian

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Zach Helms511--
Drake Nash3-1--
Jude Keezer0----
Zach Shaw0----
Jack Kowalski0----
Michelin Eckstein0----
Elliot Straubel51-33
Rajon Reed1232--
Samuel Cormier0----
Thomas Curtis0----
Gabe Gahagan42---
Ransom Booker0----
Alden Stuthert0----
Jesse Booker73-11
Wyatt Young0----
TOTALS3610444

Schenck

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Samuel Jacobs114-34
Cameron Mayhew0----
Marcus Hutchins0----
Cameron Atkinson21---
Thomas DeSantis0----
Brayden Osborne247311
Camden York0----
Hunter Hale0----
Gage Brown63---
Wyatt Sprague0----
Logan Towle0----
Caleb Peavey0----
Owen Wyman511--
Gavin Gagnon42---
Riley O'Clair0----
TOTALS5218445

Check out the photos

Schenck - Bangor Christian Boys Semifinal

The #1 Schenck Wolverines took on # 4 Bangor Christian on Thursday morning, February 20th in a Class D Semifinal game from the Cross Insurance Center.
