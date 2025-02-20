1 Schenck Defeats #4 Bangor Christian 52-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Schenck Wolverines beat # 4 Bangor Christian on Thursday morning, February 20th in a Class D Semifinal game from the Cross Insurance Center.

The Wolverines, trailing by 1 point at the Half, 24-23 used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Patriots 23-8 to take a 46-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter and then coasted to the win.

We had our 2nd video replay of Tourney 2025 after Rajon Reed sank a 3-pointer to end the 1st Half as the buzzer sounded. Video replay concluded that the call on-the-court was correct and the basket counted. Schenck was led by Brayden Osborne with 24 points including 3 3-pointers. Samuel Jacobs had 11 points. Owen Wyman had a 3-pointer. The Wolverines were 4-5 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian was led by Rajon Reed with 12 points including 3 3-pointers. Drake Nash and Zach Helms each had a 3-pointer. The Patriots were 4-4 from the free throw line.

#1 Schenck will now play #2 Katahdin in the Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:45 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor Christian Boys 15 9 6 6 36 Schenck Boys 8 15 23 6 52

Box Score

Bangor Christian

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Zach Helms 5 1 1 - - Drake Nash 3 - 1 - - Jude Keezer 0 - - - - Zach Shaw 0 - - - - Jack Kowalski 0 - - - - Michelin Eckstein 0 - - - - Elliot Straubel 5 1 - 3 3 Rajon Reed 12 3 2 - - Samuel Cormier 0 - - - - Thomas Curtis 0 - - - - Gabe Gahagan 4 2 - - - Ransom Booker 0 - - - - Alden Stuthert 0 - - - - Jesse Booker 7 3 - 1 1 Wyatt Young 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 10 4 4 4

Schenck

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samuel Jacobs 11 4 - 3 4 Cameron Mayhew 0 - - - - Marcus Hutchins 0 - - - - Cameron Atkinson 2 1 - - - Thomas DeSantis 0 - - - - Brayden Osborne 24 7 3 1 1 Camden York 0 - - - - Hunter Hale 0 - - - - Gage Brown 6 3 - - - Wyatt Sprague 0 - - - - Logan Towle 0 - - - - Caleb Peavey 0 - - - - Owen Wyman 5 1 1 - - Gavin Gagnon 4 2 - - - Riley O'Clair 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 18 4 4 5

