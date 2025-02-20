#1 Schenck Defeats #4 Bangor Christian 52-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Schenck Wolverines beat # 4 Bangor Christian on Thursday morning, February 20th in a Class D Semifinal game from the Cross Insurance Center.
The Wolverines, trailing by 1 point at the Half, 24-23 used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Patriots 23-8 to take a 46-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter and then coasted to the win.
We had our 2nd video replay of Tourney 2025 after Rajon Reed sank a 3-pointer to end the 1st Half as the buzzer sounded. Video replay concluded that the call on-the-court was correct and the basket counted. Schenck was led by Brayden Osborne with 24 points including 3 3-pointers. Samuel Jacobs had 11 points. Owen Wyman had a 3-pointer. The Wolverines were 4-5 from the free throw line.
Bangor Christian was led by Rajon Reed with 12 points including 3 3-pointers. Drake Nash and Zach Helms each had a 3-pointer. The Patriots were 4-4 from the free throw line.
#1 Schenck will now play #2 Katahdin in the Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:45 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bangor Christian Boys
|15
|9
|6
|6
|36
|Schenck Boys
|8
|15
|23
|6
|52
Box Score
Bangor Christian
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Zach Helms
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Drake Nash
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Jude Keezer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Kowalski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Michelin Eckstein
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elliot Straubel
|5
|1
|-
|3
|3
|Rajon Reed
|12
|3
|2
|-
|-
|Samuel Cormier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thomas Curtis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabe Gahagan
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Ransom Booker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alden Stuthert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jesse Booker
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|Wyatt Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|10
|4
|4
|4
Schenck
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Samuel Jacobs
|11
|4
|-
|3
|4
|Cameron Mayhew
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marcus Hutchins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cameron Atkinson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Thomas DeSantis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Osborne
|24
|7
|3
|1
|1
|Camden York
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter Hale
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gage Brown
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Wyatt Sprague
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Towle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Peavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Wyman
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Gavin Gagnon
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Riley O'Clair
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|52
|18
|4
|4
|5
Check out the photos