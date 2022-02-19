#1 Skowhegan Girls Defeat #8 Brewer 76-26 in Augusta [STATS]

Photo Katie Sproul

The #1 Skowhegan Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated beating the Brewer Witches 76-26 in Augusta Friday night, February 18th in the Girls Class A Quarterfinals

Skowhegan jumped out to a 28-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 53-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks led 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Skowhegan had 3 players in double figures. Jaycie Christopher had 24 points, leading the way, with Maddy Morris having 18 points and Annabelle Morris finishing with 12 points. The River Hawks were 18-28 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointers on the night. Jaycie Christopher and Maddy Morris each had 4 3's and Annabelle Morris had 2 3-pointers.

Brewer was led by Makayla Dore with 10 points. The Witches were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Skowhegan, now 19-0 will play #4 Erskine Academy in one of the Class A Northern Maine Girls semifinals on Wednesday, February 23rd at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. The other semifinal at 2 p.m. pits #2 Gardiner against #3 Lawrence.

Brewer's season comes to an end with a 6-14 record.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls7441126
Skowhegan Girls2825121176

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore1033044
5Jordan Doak211000
10Trea Broussard422002
11Brooklyn Fick000000
12Kaylee Dore100012
15Allie Flagg000000
20Mariah Roberts311012
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel000000
23Jenna McQuarrie422000
35Kelly DiCarlo211000
TOTALS261010-610

Skowhegan

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy  Morris1862424
3Jaycie Christopher2473466
10Aryana Lewis211001
12Reese Danforth000000
15Natalie Gilman100012
20Elle Donoghue100012
22Annabelle Morris1253200
23Jayla Gentry311012
24Julia Fitzgerald000000
25Carlie Jarvais211000
31Callaway LePage822047
32Ally Frey411022
34Laney LeBlanc100012
TOTALS762414101828

