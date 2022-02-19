1 Skowhegan Girls Defeat #8 Brewer 76-26 in Augusta [STATS]

The #1 Skowhegan Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated beating the Brewer Witches 76-26 in Augusta Friday night, February 18th in the Girls Class A Quarterfinals

Skowhegan jumped out to a 28-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 53-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks led 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Skowhegan had 3 players in double figures. Jaycie Christopher had 24 points, leading the way, with Maddy Morris having 18 points and Annabelle Morris finishing with 12 points. The River Hawks were 18-28 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointers on the night. Jaycie Christopher and Maddy Morris each had 4 3's and Annabelle Morris had 2 3-pointers.

Brewer was led by Makayla Dore with 10 points. The Witches were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Skowhegan, now 19-0 will play #4 Erskine Academy in one of the Class A Northern Maine Girls semifinals on Wednesday, February 23rd at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. The other semifinal at 2 p.m. pits #2 Gardiner against #3 Lawrence.

Brewer's season comes to an end with a 6-14 record.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 7 4 4 11 26 Skowhegan Girls 28 25 12 11 76

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Makayla Dore 10 3 3 0 4 4 5 Jordan Doak 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 Trea Broussard 4 2 2 0 0 2 11 Brooklyn Fick 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 Allie Flagg 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Mariah Roberts 3 1 1 0 1 2 21 Lindsey Pine 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Riley Umel 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Jenna McQuarrie 4 2 2 0 0 0 35 Kelly DiCarlo 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 26 10 10 - 6 10

Skowhegan

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Maddy Morris 18 6 2 4 2 4 3 Jaycie Christopher 24 7 3 4 6 6 10 Aryana Lewis 2 1 1 0 0 1 12 Reese Danforth 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Natalie Gilman 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 Elle Donoghue 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 Annabelle Morris 12 5 3 2 0 0 23 Jayla Gentry 3 1 1 0 1 2 24 Julia Fitzgerald 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Carlie Jarvais 2 1 1 0 0 0 31 Callaway LePage 8 2 2 0 4 7 32 Ally Frey 4 1 1 0 2 2 34 Laney LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 1 2 TOTALS 76 24 14 10 18 28