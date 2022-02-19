#1 Skowhegan Girls Defeat #8 Brewer 76-26 in Augusta [STATS]
The #1 Skowhegan Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated beating the Brewer Witches 76-26 in Augusta Friday night, February 18th in the Girls Class A Quarterfinals
Skowhegan jumped out to a 28-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 53-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks led 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Skowhegan had 3 players in double figures. Jaycie Christopher had 24 points, leading the way, with Maddy Morris having 18 points and Annabelle Morris finishing with 12 points. The River Hawks were 18-28 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointers on the night. Jaycie Christopher and Maddy Morris each had 4 3's and Annabelle Morris had 2 3-pointers.
Brewer was led by Makayla Dore with 10 points. The Witches were 6-10 from the free throw line.
Skowhegan, now 19-0 will play #4 Erskine Academy in one of the Class A Northern Maine Girls semifinals on Wednesday, February 23rd at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. The other semifinal at 2 p.m. pits #2 Gardiner against #3 Lawrence.
Brewer's season comes to an end with a 6-14 record.
Thanks to Katie Sproul for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Girls
|7
|4
|4
|11
|26
|Skowhegan Girls
|28
|25
|12
|11
|76
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|5
|Jordan Doak
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Trea Broussard
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|Allie Flagg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|26
|10
|10
|-
|6
|10
Skowhegan
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Morris
|18
|6
|2
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Jaycie Christopher
|24
|7
|3
|4
|6
|6
|10
|Aryana Lewis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Reese Danforth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Natalie Gilman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Elle Donoghue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|Annabelle Morris
|12
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|23
|Jayla Gentry
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|24
|Julia Fitzgerald
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Carlie Jarvais
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Callaway LePage
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|32
|Ally Frey
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|34
|Laney LeBlanc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|76
|24
|14
|10
|18
|28