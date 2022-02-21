#1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #9 Shead 76-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Southern Aroostook Lady Warriors won State Class D Championships, in 2018 and 2019. They showed the rest of Class D that they want to win this year, with a dominating performance, beating the #9 Shead Lady Tigers 76-27 in the final Class D Girl's Quarterfinals on Monday afternoon, February 21st.
Southern Aroostook led 38-2 at the end of the 1st Half, and 54-6 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 67-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Madison Russell had 21 points, while Cami Shields had 14 points and Madison Shields 12 points. They were 5-8 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Madison Russell.
Shead was led by Ashlee Morang who had a game high 22 points. They were 2-2 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Morang had 2 3's and Katherine Bartlett had the other 3-pointer.
Southern Aroostook is now 19-0. They will play #5 Schenck in the 2nd Class D Girl's Semifinal at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 24th.
Shead's season comes to an end, as they close out the season with a 10-10 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Shead Girls
|2
|4
|4
|17
|27
|Southern Aroostook Girls
|38
|16
|13
|9
|76
Box Score
Shead
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Adraina Fenderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Cadence Baskerville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Ryleigh Bassett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Dana Mahar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lindsey Donahe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ashlee Morang
|22
|9
|7
|2
|2
|2
|30
|Jada Harding
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Katherine Bartlett
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|33
|Jenna Suddy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Audrey Andrews
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Maia Fenderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|27
|11
|8
|3
|2
|2
Southern Aroostook
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Hannah McGary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Olivia Engebretson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Emmalee Landry
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Ally Shields
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Madison Russell
|21
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Lexi Rackliff
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Madison Shields
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|2
|32
|Brianne Daggett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cami Shields
|14
|6
|6
|0
|2
|2
|52
|Callie Russell
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Libby Anderson
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|76
|35
|34
|1
|5
|8