1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #9 Shead 76-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Southern Aroostook Lady Warriors won State Class D Championships, in 2018 and 2019. They showed the rest of Class D that they want to win this year, with a dominating performance, beating the #9 Shead Lady Tigers 76-27 in the final Class D Girl's Quarterfinals on Monday afternoon, February 21st.

Southern Aroostook led 38-2 at the end of the 1st Half, and 54-6 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 67-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Madison Russell had 21 points, while Cami Shields had 14 points and Madison Shields 12 points. They were 5-8 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Madison Russell.

Shead was led by Ashlee Morang who had a game high 22 points. They were 2-2 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Morang had 2 3's and Katherine Bartlett had the other 3-pointer.

Southern Aroostook is now 19-0. They will play #5 Schenck in the 2nd Class D Girl's Semifinal at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 24th.

Shead's season comes to an end, as they close out the season with a 10-10 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Shead Girls 2 4 4 17 27 Southern Aroostook Girls 38 16 13 9 76

Box Score

Shead

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Adraina Fenderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Cadence Baskerville 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Ryleigh Bassett 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Dana Mahar 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Lindsey Donahe 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Ashlee Morang 22 9 7 2 2 2 30 Jada Harding 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Katherine Bartlett 3 1 0 1 0 0 33 Jenna Suddy 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Audrey Andrews 0 0 0 0 0 0 54 Maia Fenderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 27 11 8 3 2 2

Southern Aroostook

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Hannah McGary 1 0 0 0 1 2 5 Olivia Engebretson 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Emmalee Landry 6 3 3 0 0 2 12 Ally Shields 8 4 4 0 0 0 15 Madison Russell 21 10 9 1 0 0 22 Lexi Rackliff 6 3 3 0 0 0 30 Madison Shields 12 5 5 0 2 2 32 Brianne Daggett 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Cami Shields 14 6 6 0 2 2 52 Callie Russell 4 2 2 0 0 0 54 Libby Anderson 4 2 2 0 0 0 TOTALS 76 35 34 1 5 8