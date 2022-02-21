#1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #9 Shead 76-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #9 Shead 76-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 21, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Southern Aroostook Lady Warriors won State Class D Championships, in 2018 and 2019. They showed the rest of Class D that they want to win this year, with a dominating performance, beating the #9 Shead Lady Tigers 76-27 in the final Class D Girl's Quarterfinals on Monday afternoon, February 21st.

Southern Aroostook led 38-2 at the end of the 1st Half, and 54-6 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 67-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Madison Russell had 21 points, while Cami Shields had 14 points and Madison Shields 12 points. They were 5-8 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Madison Russell.

Shead was led by Ashlee Morang who had a game high 22 points. They were 2-2 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Morang had 2 3's and Katherine Bartlett had the other 3-pointer.

Southern Aroostook is now 19-0. They will play #5 Schenck in the 2nd Class D Girl's Semifinal at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 24th.

Shead's season comes to an end, as they close out the season with a 10-10 record.

Line Score

1234T
Shead Girls2441727
Southern Aroostook Girls381613976

Box Score

Shead

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Adraina Fenderson000000
10Cadence Baskerville000000
11Ryleigh Bassett000000
14Dana Mahar000000
20Lindsey Donahe211000
24Ashlee Morang2297222
30Jada Harding000000
33Katherine Bartlett310100
33Jenna Suddy000000
42Audrey Andrews000000
54Maia Fenderson000000
TOTALS27118322

Southern Aroostook

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Hannah McGary100012
5Olivia Engebretson000000
10Emmalee Landry633002
12Ally Shields844000
15Madison Russell21109100
22Lexi Rackliff633000
30Madison Shields1255022
32Brianne Daggett000000
33Cami Shields1466022
52Callie Russell422000
54Libby Anderson422000
TOTALS763534158

Southern Aroostook - Shead Girls Quarterfinals

The Southern Aroostook Warriors played host to the Shed Tigers on Monday, February 21st in the final Girls Class D Quarterfinals at the Cross insurance Center
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top