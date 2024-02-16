10 MDI Boys Upset #2 Maranacook 60-52 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #10 MDI Boys Basketball Team upset the #2 Maranacook Black Bears 60-52 on Friday evening, in the Class B Boy's North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.

MDI raced out to a 13-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Trojans led 27-17 at the end of the 1st Half as Jameson Weir had 8 points in the paint for MDI.

The Trojans led by 19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 48-29. Maranacook drained 5 3-pointers to make the game close in the 4th Quarter, but MDI was 8-12 from the free throw line in the final quarter.

MDI was led by Jameson Weir with 15 points, while Spencer Laurendau finished with 14 points. MDI sank 5 3-pointers in the game. Laurendau had 2 3's, with Cal Hodgdon, Jacob Shields and Joey Wellman-Clouse each sinking 1 3-pointer.The Trojans were 21-29 from the free throw line.

Maranacook was led by Keegan McClure with 16 points while Brandon Chilton had 13 points. The Black Bears had 9 3-pointers in the game. McClure and Brandon Chilton each had 3 3-pointers. Jack Fontaine, Elijah Freeman and Ethan Chilton each had a 3-pointer. Maranacook was 3-8 from the free throw line.

Maranacook finishes the season with a 15-4 record.

MDI, now 11-9 will play #3 Old Town on Wednesday morning in the 1st Class B Boys Northern Semifinal. The game tips off at 10 a.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 9:45 a.m.

Here are the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 13 14 21 12 60 Maranacook Boys 3 14 12 23 52

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 14 1 2 6 8 James Witham 8 1 - 6 7 Dylan Stoll 0 - - - - Cal Hodgdon 9 1 1 4 8 Jay Haney 0 - - - - Joey Wellman-Clouse 3 - 1 - - Lincoln Gray 0 - - - - Jacob Shields 3 - 1 - - Alex Yeadon 0 - - - - Jarron Biekert 8 3 - 2 2 Jameson Weir 15 6 - 3 4 Shane Lumbatis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 12 5 21 29

Maranacook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Keegan McClure 16 3 3 1 2 Wyatt Folsolm 0 - - - - Luke Tinckham 0 - - - - Robbie Vivenzio 9 4 - 1 2 Brandon Chilton 13 2 3 - - Jack Fontaine 4 - 1 1 2 Jacob McLaughlin 0 - - - 2 Elijah Freeman 7 2 1 - - Ethan Chilton 3 - 1 - - Walker Dumas 0 - - - - Caldre Glowa 0 - - - - Mitch Maceda 0 - - - - James Clough 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 11 9 3 8

Check out the photos from the game thanks to Walter Churchill