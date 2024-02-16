#10 MDI Boys Upset #2 Maranacook 60-52 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#10 MDI Boys Upset #2 Maranacook 60-52 [STATS/PHOTOS]

MDI-Marancook February 16, 2024 Photo Walter Churchill

The #10 MDI Boys Basketball Team upset the #2 Maranacook Black Bears 60-52 on Friday evening, in the Class B Boy's North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.

MDI raced out to a 13-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Trojans led 27-17 at the end of the 1st Half as Jameson Weir had 8 points in the paint for MDI.

The Trojans led by 19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 48-29. Maranacook drained 5 3-pointers to make the game close in the 4th Quarter, but MDI was 8-12 from the free throw line in the final quarter.

MDI was led by Jameson Weir with 15 points, while Spencer Laurendau finished with 14 points. MDI sank 5 3-pointers in the game. Laurendau had 2 3's, with Cal Hodgdon, Jacob Shields and Joey Wellman-Clouse each sinking 1 3-pointer.The Trojans were 21-29 from the free throw line.

Maranacook was led by Keegan McClure with 16 points while Brandon Chilton had 13 points. The Black Bears had 9 3-pointers in the game. McClure and Brandon Chilton each had 3 3-pointers. Jack Fontaine, Elijah Freeman and Ethan Chilton each had a 3-pointer. Maranacook was 3-8 from the free throw line.

Maranacook finishes the season with a 15-4 record.

MDI, now 11-9 will play #3 Old Town on Wednesday morning in the 1st Class B Boys Northern Semifinal. The game tips off at 10 a.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 9:45 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys1314211260
Maranacook Boys314122352

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau141268
James Witham81-67
Dylan Stoll0----
Cal Hodgdon91148
Jay Haney0----
Joey Wellman-Clouse3-1--
Lincoln Gray0----
Jacob Shields3-1--
Alex Yeadon0----
Jarron Biekert83-22
Jameson Weir156-34
Shane Lumbatis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS601252129

Maranacook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Keegan McClure163312
Wyatt Folsolm0----
Luke Tinckham0----
Robbie Vivenzio94-12
Brandon Chilton1323--
Jack Fontaine4-112
Jacob McLaughlin0---2
Elijah Freeman721--
Ethan Chilton3-1--
Walker Dumas0----
Caldre Glowa0----
Mitch Maceda0----
James Clough0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5211938

Check out the photos from the game thanks to Walter Churchill

MDI-Maranacook Boys Quarterfinal February 16

The #10 MDI Boys Basketball Team upset the #2 Maranacook Black Bears on Friday evening, February 16th at the Cross Insurance Center.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket