Jude’s Sacrifice Fly Gives Ellsworth a 2-1 Win Over Hermon

Thomas Jude's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 6th inning to right field, allowed Brayden King to score, giving Ellsworth a 2-1 win over the Hermon Hawks in Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon, April 30th.

Dawson Curtis allowed just 2 hits and 1 run in 5.1 innings on the mound for the Eagles. He struck out and walked 3. Miles Palmer picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 1.2 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1, holding Hermon hitless.

Jackson Barry was 2-3 for Ellsworth with a double. Camden Barker singled driving in a run. Kyle Kenney, and Hunter Boles each singled for the Eagles.

Danny Fowler was the tough-luck loser for the Hawks. He allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 7 and walking 1.

Gavin Scripture had a single and drove in Hermon's run. Max Hopkins had Hermon's other hit.

Ellsworth, now 4-1 will play at Bangor on Friday, May 3rd at Mansfield Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon, now 2-3 will host John Bapst on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

