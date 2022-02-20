#2 Brewer Boys Defeat #7 Lawrence 72-46 [STATS]

The #2 Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the #7 Lawrence Bulldogs Saturday, February 19th in the Augusta Civic Center in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 41-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 60-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb led the way for the Witches with 20 points. Brady Saunders and Brock Flagg each finished with 13 points while Colby Smith had 10 points. Brewer was 10-14 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers, 3 by Aaron Newcomb and 1 each by Evan Glass, Brady Saunders and Brock Flagg.

Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting with 17 points. Andrew Trombley had 9 points. The Bulldogs were 8-12 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Nutting, Trombley, Cohen Lawrence and Noah Lambert each had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 17-2. They will play #3 Skowhegan (16-3), in the 1st Class A semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd from Augusta at 7 p.m. Those 2 teams split on the season, with Brewer winning their 1st game back on December 10th in Brewer 55-49 and Skowhegan winning the game in Skowhegan on February 3rd, 60-57.

Lawrence's season comes to an end with a record of 7-13

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Linescore

1234T
Lawrence Boys81761546
Brewer Boys2120191272

Box Score

Lawrence

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Cade Scott211000
3Dane Zawistowski000001
10Conner Nutting1765145
11Parker Higgins000000
12Cohen Lawrence310100
13Andrew Trombley932122
14Lucas Campbell000000
20Gavin Lunt000000
21Michael Hamlin522012
22Noah Lambert621112
23Hunter Lee422000
24Matthew Trombley000000
TOTALS4617134812

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau200022
4Colby Smith1055001
10Kyle Horr000000
13Brady Saunders1365100
14Aiden Davis211000
20Aaron Newcomb2074334
22Evan Glass521100
24Ryder Goodwin522012
32Brock Flagg1343145
34Cameron Hughes211000
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS72282261014
