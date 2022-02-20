2 Brewer Boys Defeat #7 Lawrence 72-46 [STATS]

The #2 Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the #7 Lawrence Bulldogs Saturday, February 19th in the Augusta Civic Center in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 41-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 60-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb led the way for the Witches with 20 points. Brady Saunders and Brock Flagg each finished with 13 points while Colby Smith had 10 points. Brewer was 10-14 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers, 3 by Aaron Newcomb and 1 each by Evan Glass, Brady Saunders and Brock Flagg.

Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting with 17 points. Andrew Trombley had 9 points. The Bulldogs were 8-12 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Nutting, Trombley, Cohen Lawrence and Noah Lambert each had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 17-2. They will play #3 Skowhegan (16-3), in the 1st Class A semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd from Augusta at 7 p.m. Those 2 teams split on the season, with Brewer winning their 1st game back on December 10th in Brewer 55-49 and Skowhegan winning the game in Skowhegan on February 3rd, 60-57.

Lawrence's season comes to an end with a record of 7-13

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Linescore

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Boys 8 17 6 15 46 Brewer Boys 21 20 19 12 72

Box Score

Lawrence

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Cade Scott 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Dane Zawistowski 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 Conner Nutting 17 6 5 1 4 5 11 Parker Higgins 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Cohen Lawrence 3 1 0 1 0 0 13 Andrew Trombley 9 3 2 1 2 2 14 Lucas Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Gavin Lunt 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Michael Hamlin 5 2 2 0 1 2 22 Noah Lambert 6 2 1 1 1 2 23 Hunter Lee 4 2 2 0 0 0 24 Matthew Trombley 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 46 17 13 4 8 12

Brewer