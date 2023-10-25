2 Bucksport Beats #7 Foxcroft Academy 4-0 to Meet #3 Houlton in Semifinals

The #2 Bucksport Golden Bucks Girl's Soccer Team remained undefeated on the season, beating the #7 Foxcroft Academy Ponies 4-0 in a Class C Quarterfinal game on Tuesday, October 24th.

Bucksport started off the scoring with 25:08 left in the 1st Half. on a goal by Lily Chiavelli, assisted by Addison Goss.

Bucksport led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

With just 40 seconds gone in the 2nd Half, Bucksport made it 2-0 on a goal by Natasha Monreal.

With 10:27 left to play Sam Cyr made it 3-0 and with 1:37 left in the game, Ruby Pereira scored, assisted by Haley Rose

Bucksport is now 15-0 while Foxcroft Academy finishes the season 7-7-1.

The Golden Bucks will host #3 Houlton in the semifinals. The Shiretowners beat #6 MCI 1-0 on Tuesday.

The lone goal came from senior Gabby Gentle off an assist by freshman Reagan Wright.

Houlton is now 13-2-0, while MCI finishes the season at 9-6-0.

Thanks to Sarah Lanpher from Buckspsort and Marina Cameron from Houlton for the scores.