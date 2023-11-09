Bangor High’s Olivia Scott Commits to Play Soccer Next Year at UMaine [PHOTOS]

Congratulations to Bangor High School's Olivia Scott who signed her Division 1 National Letter of Intent to play soccer in the 2024-25 season at the University of Maine.

Olivia Scott Signing November 9, 2023 Photo Chris Popepr Olivia Scott Signing November 9, 2023 Photo Chris Popepr loading...

Scott signed, accompanied by her parents Jenny and Wayne.

Olivia Scott NLI Signing with Parents Jenny and Wayne Photo Chris Popper Olivia Scott NLI Signing with Parents Jenny and Wayne Photo Chris Popper loading...

Olivia was joined by teammates and friends ahead of the ceremony.

Olivia Scott NLI Signing with Teammates and Friends Photo Chris Popper Olivia Scott NLI Signing with Teammates and Friends Photo Chris Popper loading...

And really is there signing without a few refreshments?

Cookies to Celebrate Olivia Scott NLI Signing Photo Chris Popper Cookies to Celebrate Olivia Scott NLI Signing Photo Chris Popper loading...

Olivia and her Bangor High School Teammates are the Northern Maine Class A Champions. They look to bring home the Gold Ball when they play #1 Scarborough on Saturday, November 11th at Messalonskee High School.

The Maine Black Bears won the America East Soccer Tournament and are headed to the NCAA's where they will take on Harvard!