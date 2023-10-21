2023 Maine Girls High School Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results

Here are the 2023 Maine High School Girls Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results.

Best of luck in the playoffs and congratulations on a great season! This post will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Class A

North Quarterfinals

#5 Oxford Hills vs. #4 Mount Ararat

#6 Messaloskee vs. #3 Brunswick

#7 Edward Little at #2 Camden Hills

#8 Brewer at #1 Bangor

North Semifinals

TBD

South Prelims

#8 South Portland 3 #9 Noble 0

#10 Bonny Eagle at #7 Sanford

#6 Falmouth 2 #11 Portland 0

#5 Cheverus 3 #12 Marshwood 0

South Quarterfinals

#4 Thornton vs. #5 Cheverus

#3 Windham vs. #6 Falmouth

#2 Gorham vs. Winner #10 Bonny Eagle at #7 Sanford

#1 Scarborough vs. #8 South Portland

South Semifinals

TBD

Class B

North Prelims

#9 Presque Isle 2 #8 Erskine Academy 0

#10 John Baspt 4 #7 Waterville 2

#6 Old Town 8 #11 Belfast 0

#5 Gardiner 3 #12 Winslow 1

North Quarterfinals

#4 Hermon vs. #5 Gardiner

#3 Ellsworth vs.#6 Old Town

#2 Medomak Valley vs. #10 John Bapst

#1 Oceanside vs #9 Presque Isle

North Semifinals

TBD

South Prelims

#8 Morse 3 #9 Lincoln Academy 0

#7 Wells 2 #10 Gray-New Gloucester 1

South Quarterfinals

#5 Lake Region at #4 Freeport

#6 York at #3 Greely

#2 Cape Elizabeth vs.#7 Wells

#1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Morse

South Semifinals

TBD

Class C North

Prelims

#8 Orono 1 #9 Dexter 0

#10 Washington Academy at #7 Foxcroft Academy

Quarterfinals

#4 Central vs. #5 Mattanawcook Academy

#3 Houlton vs. #6 MCI

#2 Bucksport vs. Winner #10 Washington Academy at #7 Foxcroft Academy

#1 Fort Kent vs. #8 Orono

Semifinals

TBD

Class C South

Quarterfinals

#4 Hall-Dale vs. #5 Monmouth Academy

#3 Waynflete vs. #6 Traip Academy

#2 Maranacook vs. #7 Mount Abram

#1 North Yarmouth Academy vs. #8 Sacopee Valley

Semifinals

TBD

Class D North

Prelims

#8 Fort Fairfleld 3 #9 Woodland 2

Quarterfinals

#4 Ashland vs. #5 Hodgdon

#3 Central Aroostook vs. #6 Southern Aroostook

#2 Penobscot Valley vs. #7 Bangor Christain

#1 Wisdom vs. #8 Fort Fairfield

Semifinals

TBD

Class D South

Quarterfinals

#4 Temple Academy vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach

Semifinals

#2 Richmond vs. #3 Buckfield

#1 St. Dominic vs. Winner #4 Temple Academy vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach

8-Person North

Quarterfinals

#4 Shead vs. #5 PCHS

#3 Lee Academy vs. #6 Schenck

#2 Katahdin vs. #7 East Grand

Semifinals

#1 Penquis Valley vs. Winner #4 Shead vs. #5 PCHS

Winner #2 Katahdin vs. #7 East Grand vs Winner #3 Lee Academy vs. #6 Schenck

8-Person South

Quarterfinals

#4 Carrabec vs. #5 Telstar

#3 Pine Tree Academy vs. #6 Greenville

#2 Rangeley vs. #7 Lisbon

#1 Madison vs. #8 Dirigo

Semifinals

TBD