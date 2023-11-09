John Bapst Beats Ellsworth 3-2 in Overtime to Win Northern Maine Class B Soccer Championship

John Bapst-Ellsworth November 8, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

Every time that the Ellsworth and John Bapst soccer teams played this year, the games have been exciting. Wednesday's Northern Maine Regional Final proved to be a fitting conclusion, as the Crusaders rallied from 2 goals down to beat Ellsworth 3-2 in overtime. The game was played on a cold, windy night, at Hampden Academy on November 8th.

Ellsworth struck 1st, with just 34 seconds gone! Owen Frank threw the ball in from the far left side, lofting the throw-in right into the goal mouth, where Cruz Coffin, the PVC co-player of the year headed the ball in, to give the Eagles a quick 1-0 lead.

With 14:55 remaining in the 1st Half, Kal Laslie scored to give Ellsworth a 2-0 lead, scoring off of a rebound, on Frank's shot.

But, you knew that the Crusaders weren't going to roll over, despite being down 2-0.

Cooper Mitchell, the Ellsworth goalie was assessed a yellow card for a collision in the box, and John Bapst was awarded a penalty kick. Ethan Marquis drilled the ball into the back of the net, and with 10:56 left in the 1st Half, the Eagles led 2-1.

In the 2nd Half, John Bapst scored on a direct kick. With 8:02, Jack Derosier curled the ball around Ellsworth's wall, and the game was tied 2-2.

The score was 2-2 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Crusaders scored the "golden goal" with 9:16 left of the 15 minute overtime. Again it was on a set play. Marquis curled the ball past Ellsworth's wall and the Crusaders won 3-2 in OT.

Ellsworth-John Bapst November 8, 2023 Photo Chris Popper
John Bapst will play #1 Yarmouth on Saturday, November 11th. Yarmouth beat #2 Cape Elizabeth 1-0 to win the Southern Maine Regional Championship.

