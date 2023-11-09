John Bapst Beats Ellsworth 3-2 in Overtime to Win Northern Maine Class B Soccer Championship

Every time that the Ellsworth and John Bapst soccer teams played this year, the games have been exciting. Wednesday's Northern Maine Regional Final proved to be a fitting conclusion, as the Crusaders rallied from 2 goals down to beat Ellsworth 3-2 in overtime. The game was played on a cold, windy night, at Hampden Academy on November 8th.

Ellsworth struck 1st, with just 34 seconds gone! Owen Frank threw the ball in from the far left side, lofting the throw-in right into the goal mouth, where Cruz Coffin, the PVC co-player of the year headed the ball in, to give the Eagles a quick 1-0 lead.

With 14:55 remaining in the 1st Half, Kal Laslie scored to give Ellsworth a 2-0 lead, scoring off of a rebound, on Frank's shot.

But, you knew that the Crusaders weren't going to roll over, despite being down 2-0.

Cooper Mitchell, the Ellsworth goalie was assessed a yellow card for a collision in the box, and John Bapst was awarded a penalty kick. Ethan Marquis drilled the ball into the back of the net, and with 10:56 left in the 1st Half, the Eagles led 2-1.

In the 2nd Half, John Bapst scored on a direct kick. With 8:02, Jack Derosier curled the ball around Ellsworth's wall, and the game was tied 2-2.

The score was 2-2 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Crusaders scored the "golden goal" with 9:16 left of the 15 minute overtime. Again it was on a set play. Marquis curled the ball past Ellsworth's wall and the Crusaders won 3-2 in OT.

John Bapst will play #1 Yarmouth on Saturday, November 11th. Yarmouth beat #2 Cape Elizabeth 1-0 to win the Southern Maine Regional Championship.