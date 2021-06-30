2 UMaine Women Ice Hockey Players Drafted by NWHL Teams

The National Women's Hockey League (NHWL) held their draft last night, June 29th, and 2 Maine Black Bears were selected.

Anna Zikova was the 14th selection, taken by the Buffalo Beauts and Daria Tereshkina was selected with the 28th pick, by the Toronto Six

There are 6 teams in the National Women's Hockey League. They are the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters (in New Jersey), Minnesota Whitecaps and Toronto Six

Zikova finished her Black Bear career with 6 goals and 19 assists over 63 total games

Tereshkina finished her Black Bear career with 10 goals and 19 assists over 110 total games