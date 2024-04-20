2024 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race [PHOTOS]

The 2024 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race took place on Saturday morning, April 20th. The outside temperatures were in the mid-40's with light rain, and the water temperature was 42 degrees, which many of the racers experienced!

According to Bangor Parks and Recreation staff, there were 742 people registered, with 402 boats and over 5 paddleboards.

I was based at 6 Mile Falls, and thanks to Lincoln Search and Rescue who were in the water to help those in need.

After the 1st few canoeists and kayakers portaged, more and more dared to come down through the Falls, with many capsizing and some getting caught up on "Pride Rock".

Thanks also to 6 Mile Falls Store and Dill Outdoors for allowing me to park in their lot!

Check out the spills and thrills of 6 Mile Falls