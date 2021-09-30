20 Years Ago Today – Tom Brady Made His 1st Start for the Patriots Against the Colts [VIDEO]

20 years ago today, September 30, 2001 Tom Brady made his 1st start for the New England Patriots, filling in for an injured Drew Bledsoe, when the Patriots hosted the Colts and Peyton Manning in Foxboro

You can watch the highlights of the game HERE

The Colts were 2-0 and the Pats 0-2 entering the game.

1st play of the game, Brady was sacked.

The Patriots led 7-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter

It was 20-0 Pats at the Half after a pick-6 interception return and an Adam Vinaiteri field goal

It was 23-7 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The final score ...The Patriots won 44-13 as the defense came up big-time harassing Manning all day long