Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 17

Field Hockey

Belfast 6 Cony 0

Biddeford 1 Scarborough 0

Fryeburg Academy 4 Lake Region 2

Gardiner 10 Mount View 1

Lawrence 6 Morse 0

Marshwood 1 Portland 0

Mountain Valley 3 Oak Hill 2

Sanford 2 Windham 1

Spruce Mountain 11 Telstar 0

Girls Soccer

Belfast 9 MCI 1

Dirigo 1 Rangeley Lakes 0

Erskine Academy 0 Medomak Valley 0

Fort Fairfield 1 Easton 0

GSA 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

John Bapst 5 Caribou 0

Katahdin 7 Calais 3

Kennebunk 1 Sanford 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Waterville 1

Marshwood 4 Deering 1

Massabesic 3 Biddeford 0

Mount Abram 1 Mount View 0

Mount Ararat 6 Hampden Academy 0

Narraguagus 1 Woodland 0

Old Orchard Beach 2 Sacopee Valley 0

Penobscot Valley 3 Bucksport 0

Portland 2 South Portland 1

Telstar 2 Pine Tree Academy 0

Van Buren 6 Washburn 0

Windham 3 Westbrook 0

Winslow 2 Leavitt 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor Christian 5 Machias 1

Caribou 4 John Bapst 3

Dexter 8 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Dirigo 7 Rangeley Lakes 0

Fort Fairfield 6 Easton 1

Hodgdon 2 Penobscot Valley 0

Houlton 2 Penobscot Christian 0

Jonesport-Beals 3 Schenck 2

Leavitt 7 Winslow 1

Maranacook 3 Spruce Mountain 0

Mount Abram 1 Mount View 0

Mount Ararat 3 Hampden Academy 1

Monmouth Academy 7 Richmond 0

Nokomis 4 Lawrence 2

Oak Hill 2 Sacopee Valley 1

Oceanside 5 Morse 2

Penquis Valley 1 Bucksport 0

Pine Tree Academy 1 Telstar 1

Skowhegan 2 Oxford Hills 0

Van Buren 8 East Grand 0

Waterville 6 Lincoln Academy 1

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth 3 Yarmouth 1

GSA 3 Lee Academy 0

Marshwood 3 Massabesic 0

MDI 3 Ellsworth 2

