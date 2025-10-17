Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 16

Here are the High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 16th.

Football

Windham 15 Edward Little 6

Field Hockey

Brewer 1 Lewiston 0

Brunswick 1 Hampden Academy 0

Camden Hills 4 Oxford Hills 0

Fryeburg Academy 3 Gray-New Gloucester 2

Gorham 4 Massabesic 0

Hall-Dale 3 Dirigo 0

Lawrence 15 Oceanside 0

Leavitt 2 MCI 1

Mount Blue 2 Messalonskee 1

Nokomis 9 Winslow 1

Old Town 4 Orono 0

Traip Academy 3 Wells 0

Waynflete 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Yarmouth 2 Gray-New Gloucester 0

York 4 Poland 0

Girls Soccer

Brunswick 7 Messalonskee 0

Camden Hills 3 Bangor 0

Cape Elizabeth 5 Greely 2

Falmouth 6 Noble 0

Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Ellsworth 1

Freeport 1 Traip Academy 1

Hall-Dale 3 Oak Hill 0

Hermon 7 MDI 0

Lee Academy 2 Penquis Valley 1

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Houlton 2

Morse 3 Oceanside 0

Mount Abram 6 Spruce Mountain 0

Monmouth Academy 1 Maranacook 1

Shed 5 Searsport 1

Telstar 4 Valley 1

Wells 1 Lake Region 0

Yarmouth 2 York 0

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 4 Messalonskee 0

Deering 1 Bonny Eale 0

Edward Little 1 Mt. Blue 0

Fort Kent 3 Madawaska 0

GSA 4 Central 1

Gray-New Gloucester 1 Fryeburg Academy 1

Greely 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Lisbon 2 Poland 1

Marshwood 2 Cheverus 1

Orono 1 Washington Academy 0

Portland 3 Massabesic 0

Scarborough 1 Gorham 0

Schenck 1 Narraguagus 0

Searsport 3 Shead 1

South Portland 3 Westbrook 0

Telstar 3 Valley 1

Thornton Academy 1 Kennebunk 1

Woodland 7 Central Aroostook 2

Yarmouth 4 York 0

Volleyball

Biddeford 3 Sanford 1

Camden Hills 3 Medomak Valley 1

Cheverus 3 Deering 0

Cony 3 Gardiner 2

Edward Little 3 Lewiston 0

Gray-New Glucester 3 Lake Region 0

Greely 3 Wells 0

Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 1

Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 0

Narraguagus 3 Calais 0

Orono 3 Sumner 0

South Portland 3 Portland 1

Woodland 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

York 3 Washington Academy 1

