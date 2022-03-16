2022 KVAC Alpine and Nordic Skiing All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

WiktorD

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Alpine and Nordic Skiing All-Conference Teams as well as their All-Academic Team. Congratulations to all!

Girls Nordic All-Conference

1st Team

  • Emma Charles - Mount Blue
  • Brynne Robbins - Mount Blue
  • Nora McCourt - Mount Blue
  • Moriah Reusch - Mount Blue
  • Bridget Reusch - Mount Blue
  • Kamryn Joyce - Mount Blue

2nd Team

  • Katherine Garcia - Edward Little
  • Lucinda Carroll - Mount Blue
  • Natalie McCarthy - Mount Blue
  • Maya Kellett - Mount Blue
  • Nora Condit - Edward Little
  • Delia Colello - Mount Blue
  • Nordic Skier of the Year - Emma Charles - Mount Blue
  • Nordic Coach of the Year - Dustin Williamson - Leavitt

Girls Alpine All-Conference

1st Team

  • Sadie McDonough - Mount Blue
  • Vivian Cormier - Mount Blue
  • Kate Yeaton - Mount Blue
  • Elizabeth Dietrich - Oxford Hills
  • Anna Erb - Maranacook
  • Zola Roberts - Camden Hills
  • Sophie Simard - Leavitt
  • Gianna Devivo - Oxford Hills
  • Ella Baldwin - Hampden Academy
  • Lily Stowe - Camden Hills
  • Khloe Dean - Mount Blue
  • Molly Kearing - Mount Blue
  • Abbie Goodspeed - Mount Blue

2nd Team

  • Kaelyn Langlois - Edward little
  • Sage Whitehead - Messalonskee
  • Meghan Mahoney - Maranacook
  • Anaya Egge - Edward Little
  • Abigail Williams - Camden Hills
  • Maggie Metzler - Camden Hills
  • Zoe Lambke - Skowhegan
  • Saige Winslow - Oxford Hills
  • Hannah Osmer - Bangor
  • Greer Lafralu - Camden Hills
  • Ella Trefethen - Maranacook
  • Lily Anctil - Leavitt
  • Alpine Skier of Year - Sadie McDonough - Mount Blue
  • Alpine Coach of the Year - Ronn Gifford - Maranacook

All-Academic

  • Camden Hills - Iselin Bratz, Eliana Cortese, Allison Gill, Elsie Hildreth, Eliza Larsen-Leavins, Charlotte Taylor
  • Edward Little - Natalie Garcia, Caelan McGuidan
  • Gardiner - Sophia Blanchard
  • Hampden Academy - Ella Baldwin
  • Leavitt - Emme Callejero, Ruby Haylock, Marit Liekelema
  • Maranacook - Jenna Badeau, Anna Erb, Claire Holman, Murielle Kane, Marjorie Knight, Emily Lucas
  • Mount Blue - Emma Charles, Abigail Cramer, Brynne Robbins, Hannah Wilbur
  • Oxford Hills - Ashley Campbell, Chiara Castiglia, Isabella DeVivo, Elizabeth Dieterich
  • Skowhegan - Zoe Lambke

Boys

Nordic All-Conference

1st Team

  • Henri McCourt - Mount Blue
  • Carson Zundel - Mount Blue
  • Logan Ouellette - Leavitt
  • Felix Battle - Brunswick
  • Max Olmstead - Maranacook
  • Joshua Smith - Mount Blue

2nd Team

  • Silas Bartol - Maranacook
  • Grayson Hoeft - Mount Blue
  • Simon Hall - Edward Little
  • Alex Hardy - Mount Blue
  • Henry Swift - Oxford Hills
  • Samuel Judkins - Mount Blue
  • Wyatt Stevenson - Maranacook
  • Nordic Skier of the Year - Henri McCourt - Mount Blue
  • Dustin Williamson - Leavitt

Alpine All-Conference

1st Team

  • Sam McKee - Maranacook
  • Josh Smith - Mount Blue
  • Thatcher Riley - Maranacook
  • Nick Bancroft - Oxford Hills
  • Evan O'Donnell - Edward Little
  • Roger Huguet - Camden Hills
  • Marc Huguet - Camden Hills
  • Asa Stroman - Skowhegan
  • Ethan Levesque - Edward Little
  • Dyan McGarr - Maranacook
  • Sam Goodspeed - Mount Blue

2nd Team

  • Adam Ellis - Maranacook
  • Trent Beaudoin - Mount Blue
  • Connor Files - Skowhegan
  • Brayden Bashaw - Edward Little
  • Ashton Beaudoin - Mount Blue
  • Ross Campbell - Oxford Hills
  • Britt Laflura - Camden hills
  • Jakup Prokop - Skowhegan
  • Josh Adams - Maranacook
  • Dylan Farmer - Mount Blue
  • Silas Timm - Oxford Hills
  • Maxx Brann - Edward Little
  • Alpine Skier of the Year - Sam McKee - Maranacook
  • Alpine Coach of the Year - Ronn Gifford - Maranacook

All-Academic

  • Edward Little - Cooper Dunn, Simon Hall
  • Leavitt - Phillip Almedia
  • Maranacook - Zach Berg, Alexia Clark, Thomas Clauson, Max Olmstead
  • Mount Blue - Ashton Beaudion, Tomas Cundick, Alex Hardy, Joshua Smith
  • Oxford Hills - Henry Swift, Dawson Joseph, Paul Rudman, Donovan Sanborn, Hakon Teceno

 

