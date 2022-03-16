2022 KVAC Alpine and Nordic Skiing All-Conference and All-Academic Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Alpine and Nordic Skiing All-Conference Teams as well as their All-Academic Team. Congratulations to all!
Girls Nordic All-Conference
1st Team
- Emma Charles - Mount Blue
- Brynne Robbins - Mount Blue
- Nora McCourt - Mount Blue
- Moriah Reusch - Mount Blue
- Bridget Reusch - Mount Blue
- Kamryn Joyce - Mount Blue
2nd Team
- Katherine Garcia - Edward Little
- Lucinda Carroll - Mount Blue
- Natalie McCarthy - Mount Blue
- Maya Kellett - Mount Blue
- Nora Condit - Edward Little
- Delia Colello - Mount Blue
- Nordic Skier of the Year - Emma Charles - Mount Blue
- Nordic Coach of the Year - Dustin Williamson - Leavitt
Girls Alpine All-Conference
1st Team
- Sadie McDonough - Mount Blue
- Vivian Cormier - Mount Blue
- Kate Yeaton - Mount Blue
- Elizabeth Dietrich - Oxford Hills
- Anna Erb - Maranacook
- Zola Roberts - Camden Hills
- Sophie Simard - Leavitt
- Gianna Devivo - Oxford Hills
- Ella Baldwin - Hampden Academy
- Lily Stowe - Camden Hills
- Khloe Dean - Mount Blue
- Molly Kearing - Mount Blue
- Abbie Goodspeed - Mount Blue
2nd Team
- Kaelyn Langlois - Edward little
- Sage Whitehead - Messalonskee
- Meghan Mahoney - Maranacook
- Anaya Egge - Edward Little
- Abigail Williams - Camden Hills
- Maggie Metzler - Camden Hills
- Zoe Lambke - Skowhegan
- Saige Winslow - Oxford Hills
- Hannah Osmer - Bangor
- Greer Lafralu - Camden Hills
- Ella Trefethen - Maranacook
- Lily Anctil - Leavitt
- Alpine Skier of Year - Sadie McDonough - Mount Blue
- Alpine Coach of the Year - Ronn Gifford - Maranacook
All-Academic
- Camden Hills - Iselin Bratz, Eliana Cortese, Allison Gill, Elsie Hildreth, Eliza Larsen-Leavins, Charlotte Taylor
- Edward Little - Natalie Garcia, Caelan McGuidan
- Gardiner - Sophia Blanchard
- Hampden Academy - Ella Baldwin
- Leavitt - Emme Callejero, Ruby Haylock, Marit Liekelema
- Maranacook - Jenna Badeau, Anna Erb, Claire Holman, Murielle Kane, Marjorie Knight, Emily Lucas
- Mount Blue - Emma Charles, Abigail Cramer, Brynne Robbins, Hannah Wilbur
- Oxford Hills - Ashley Campbell, Chiara Castiglia, Isabella DeVivo, Elizabeth Dieterich
- Skowhegan - Zoe Lambke
Boys
Nordic All-Conference
1st Team
- Henri McCourt - Mount Blue
- Carson Zundel - Mount Blue
- Logan Ouellette - Leavitt
- Felix Battle - Brunswick
- Max Olmstead - Maranacook
- Joshua Smith - Mount Blue
2nd Team
- Silas Bartol - Maranacook
- Grayson Hoeft - Mount Blue
- Simon Hall - Edward Little
- Alex Hardy - Mount Blue
- Henry Swift - Oxford Hills
- Samuel Judkins - Mount Blue
- Wyatt Stevenson - Maranacook
- Nordic Skier of the Year - Henri McCourt - Mount Blue
- Dustin Williamson - Leavitt
Alpine All-Conference
1st Team
- Sam McKee - Maranacook
- Josh Smith - Mount Blue
- Thatcher Riley - Maranacook
- Nick Bancroft - Oxford Hills
- Evan O'Donnell - Edward Little
- Roger Huguet - Camden Hills
- Marc Huguet - Camden Hills
- Asa Stroman - Skowhegan
- Ethan Levesque - Edward Little
- Dyan McGarr - Maranacook
- Sam Goodspeed - Mount Blue
2nd Team
- Adam Ellis - Maranacook
- Trent Beaudoin - Mount Blue
- Connor Files - Skowhegan
- Brayden Bashaw - Edward Little
- Ashton Beaudoin - Mount Blue
- Ross Campbell - Oxford Hills
- Britt Laflura - Camden hills
- Jakup Prokop - Skowhegan
- Josh Adams - Maranacook
- Dylan Farmer - Mount Blue
- Silas Timm - Oxford Hills
- Maxx Brann - Edward Little
- Alpine Skier of the Year - Sam McKee - Maranacook
- Alpine Coach of the Year - Ronn Gifford - Maranacook
All-Academic
- Edward Little - Cooper Dunn, Simon Hall
- Leavitt - Phillip Almedia
- Maranacook - Zach Berg, Alexia Clark, Thomas Clauson, Max Olmstead
- Mount Blue - Ashton Beaudion, Tomas Cundick, Alex Hardy, Joshua Smith
- Oxford Hills - Henry Swift, Dawson Joseph, Paul Rudman, Donovan Sanborn, Hakon Teceno