2022 KVAC Alpine and Nordic Skiing All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Alpine and Nordic Skiing All-Conference Teams as well as their All-Academic Team. Congratulations to all!

Girls Nordic All-Conference

1st Team

Emma Charles - Mount Blue

Brynne Robbins - Mount Blue

Nora McCourt - Mount Blue

Moriah Reusch - Mount Blue

Bridget Reusch - Mount Blue

Kamryn Joyce - Mount Blue

2nd Team

Katherine Garcia - Edward Little

Lucinda Carroll - Mount Blue

Natalie McCarthy - Mount Blue

Maya Kellett - Mount Blue

Nora Condit - Edward Little

Delia Colello - Mount Blue

Nordic Skier of the Year - Emma Charles - Mount Blue

- Emma Charles - Mount Blue Nordic Coach of the Year - Dustin Williamson - Leavitt

Girls Alpine All-Conference

1st Team

Sadie McDonough - Mount Blue

Vivian Cormier - Mount Blue

Kate Yeaton - Mount Blue

Elizabeth Dietrich - Oxford Hills

Anna Erb - Maranacook

Zola Roberts - Camden Hills

Sophie Simard - Leavitt

Gianna Devivo - Oxford Hills

Ella Baldwin - Hampden Academy

Lily Stowe - Camden Hills

Khloe Dean - Mount Blue

Molly Kearing - Mount Blue

Abbie Goodspeed - Mount Blue

2nd Team

Kaelyn Langlois - Edward little

Sage Whitehead - Messalonskee

Meghan Mahoney - Maranacook

Anaya Egge - Edward Little

Abigail Williams - Camden Hills

Maggie Metzler - Camden Hills

Zoe Lambke - Skowhegan

Saige Winslow - Oxford Hills

Hannah Osmer - Bangor

Greer Lafralu - Camden Hills

Ella Trefethen - Maranacook

Lily Anctil - Leavitt

Alpine Skier of Year - Sadie McDonough - Mount Blue

- Sadie McDonough - Mount Blue Alpine Coach of the Year - Ronn Gifford - Maranacook

All-Academic

Camden Hills - Iselin Bratz, Eliana Cortese, Allison Gill, Elsie Hildreth, Eliza Larsen-Leavins, Charlotte Taylor

Edward Little - Natalie Garcia, Caelan McGuidan

Gardiner - Sophia Blanchard

Hampden Academy - Ella Baldwin

Leavitt - Emme Callejero, Ruby Haylock, Marit Liekelema

Maranacook - Jenna Badeau, Anna Erb, Claire Holman, Murielle Kane, Marjorie Knight, Emily Lucas

Mount Blue - Emma Charles, Abigail Cramer, Brynne Robbins, Hannah Wilbur

Oxford Hills - Ashley Campbell, Chiara Castiglia, Isabella DeVivo, Elizabeth Dieterich

Skowhegan - Zoe Lambke

Boys

Nordic All-Conference

1st Team

Henri McCourt - Mount Blue

Carson Zundel - Mount Blue

Logan Ouellette - Leavitt

Felix Battle - Brunswick

Max Olmstead - Maranacook

Joshua Smith - Mount Blue

2nd Team

Silas Bartol - Maranacook

Grayson Hoeft - Mount Blue

Simon Hall - Edward Little

Alex Hardy - Mount Blue

Henry Swift - Oxford Hills

Samuel Judkins - Mount Blue

Wyatt Stevenson - Maranacook

Nordic Skier of the Year - Henri McCourt - Mount Blue

Dustin Williamson - Leavitt

Alpine All-Conference

1st Team

Sam McKee - Maranacook

Josh Smith - Mount Blue

Thatcher Riley - Maranacook

Nick Bancroft - Oxford Hills

Evan O'Donnell - Edward Little

Roger Huguet - Camden Hills

Marc Huguet - Camden Hills

Asa Stroman - Skowhegan

Ethan Levesque - Edward Little

Dyan McGarr - Maranacook

Sam Goodspeed - Mount Blue

2nd Team

Adam Ellis - Maranacook

Trent Beaudoin - Mount Blue

Connor Files - Skowhegan

Brayden Bashaw - Edward Little

Ashton Beaudoin - Mount Blue

Ross Campbell - Oxford Hills

Britt Laflura - Camden hills

Jakup Prokop - Skowhegan

Josh Adams - Maranacook

Dylan Farmer - Mount Blue

Silas Timm - Oxford Hills

Maxx Brann - Edward Little

Alpine Skier of the Year - Sam McKee - Maranacook

- Sam McKee - Maranacook Alpine Coach of the Year - Ronn Gifford - Maranacook

All-Academic