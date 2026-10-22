Maine High School Final 2026 Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings
Wednesday, October 21st was the final day of the 2026 Maine High School Girls Soccer Regular Season. Here are the final Heal Point Standings as the playoffs are set to begin on Friday, October 23rd.
Congratulations to all the teams on a great season and best of luck to the teams moving on in the playoffs.
Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations
Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23
Regional Prelims: October 24
Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28
Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30
Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School
Regional Prelims: October 24
Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28
Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30
Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School
Regional Finals: November 4
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High School
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High School
State Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Camden Hills 14-0-0
- Mt. Ararat 10-4-0
- Brunswick 9-4-1
- Brewer 9-4-1
- Bangor 7-6-1
- Mt. Blue 4-5-5
- Lewiston 3-9-2
- Hampden Academy 4-10-0
- Oxford Hills 0-11-3
- Edward Little 3-11-0
- Messalonskee 3-11-0
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualified
- John Bapst 13-0-1
- Gardiner 12-1-1
- Presque Isle 9-3-2
- Hermon 11-2-1
- Belfast 14-0-0
- Skowhegan 12-1-1
- Cony 8-5-1
- Erskine Academy 7-5-2
- MDI 5-7-2
- Ellsworth 5-9-0
- Lawrence 3-8-3
- Old Town 3-11-0
- Medomak Valley 2-11-1
- Foxcroft Academy 5-8-1
- Oceanside 3-10-1
- Caribou 2-12-0
- Waterville 2-12-0
- Nokomis 0-14-0
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Fort Kent 11-1-2
- Orono 9-4-1
- Mattanawcook Academy 8-5-1
- Houlton/GHCA 7-7-0
- Central 6-6-2
- Winslow 9-4-1
- Bucksport 3-9-2
- MCI 4-10-0
- Mount View 3-10-1
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Penobscot Valle 7-3-4
- Fort Fairfield 12-2-0
- Central Aroostook 11-3-0
- Ashland 9-4-1
- Madawaska 10-4-0
- Van Buren 9-6-0
- Washburn 7-7-0
- Schenck/Stearns 4-10-0
- Easton 4-10-0
- Hodgdon 1-13-0
- Southern Aroostook 1-13-0
- Maine School of Science and Math 0-10-0
8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualified
- Dexter 11-2-1
- Wisdom 12-2-0
- Sumner 14-0-0
- Shead 11-3-0
- Deer Isle-Stonington 8-5-1
- Lee Academy 9-5-0
- Penobscot Christian 9-5-0
- Penquis Valley 4-9-1
- Katahdin 8-6-0
- GSA 5-6-1
- Calais 6-8-0
- Piscataquis 2-12-0
- Narraguagus 5-9-0
- Washington Academy 1-13-0
- Woodland 1-13-0
- East Grand 1-13-0
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Scarborough 13-0-1
- Windham 10-3-1
- Kennebunk 10-3-1
- South Portland 10-2-2
- Bonny Eagle 8-3-3
- Cheverus 8-5-1
- Marshwood 8-5-1
- Gorham 7-5-2
- Thornton Academy 6-6-2
- Westbrook 7-6-1
- Deering 6-7-1
- Portland 4-8-2
- Falmouth 3-10-1
- Sanford 3-10-1
- Noble 4-10-0
- Massabesic 2-12-0
- Biddeford 0-14-0
Class B South -Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Cape Elizabeth 12-1-1
- Yarmouth 12-2-0
- Poland 11-1-2
- Freeport 10-4-0
- Lincoln Academy 9-4-1
- Greely 7-5-2
- Leavitt 5-7-2
- Morse 6-6-2
- Lake Region 9-5-0
- Fryeburg Academy 4-9-1
- York 2-10-2
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-10-0
Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Mt. Abram 13-1-0
- Maranacook 13-1-0
- Hall-Dale 10-2-2
- Traip Academy 9-3-2
- Spruce Mountain 9-3-2
- North Yarmouth Academy 10-4-0
- Waynflete 5-8-1
- Winthrop 4-10-0
- Oak Hill 5-9-0
- Wells 0-13-1
- Lisbon 1-13-0
- Sacopee Valley 0-14-0
Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualified
- Monmouth Academy 8-6-0
- Old Orchard Beach 7-7-0
- Telstar 6-8-0
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-11-1
8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualified
- Bangor Christian 14-0-0
- Buckfield 12-2-0
- Richmond 11-3-0
- Madison 11-3-0
- Temple Academy
- Dirigo 7-6-1
- Greenville 8-6-0
- Rangeley Lakes 4-9-1
- Mountain Valley 4-8-2
- Searsport 5-9-0
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 1-8-1
- Pine Tree Academy 3-8-1
- Valley 3-10-1
- Carrabec 1-13-0
LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today
No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz