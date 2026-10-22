Wednesday, October 21st was the final day of the 2026 Maine High School Girls Soccer Regular Season. Here are the final Heal Point Standings as the playoffs are set to begin on Friday, October 23rd.

Congratulations to all the teams on a great season and best of luck to the teams moving on in the playoffs.

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23

Regional Prelims: October 24

Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28

Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30

Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31

Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School

Class A South - Scarborough High School

Class C North - Hermon High School

Class C South - Edward Little High School

8 North - Brewer High School

8 South - Gardiner Area High School

Regional Finals: November 4

Class B North - Hampden Academy

Class B South - Falmouth High School

Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School

Class D South - Cony High School

State Finals: November 7

Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School

Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School

Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School

8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualified

Camden Hills 14-0-0 Mt. Ararat 10-4-0 Brunswick 9-4-1 Brewer 9-4-1 Bangor 7-6-1 Mt. Blue 4-5-5 Lewiston 3-9-2 Hampden Academy 4-10-0 Oxford Hills 0-11-3 Edward Little 3-11-0 Messalonskee 3-11-0

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualified

John Bapst 13-0-1 Gardiner 12-1-1 Presque Isle 9-3-2 Hermon 11-2-1 Belfast 14-0-0 Skowhegan 12-1-1 Cony 8-5-1 Erskine Academy 7-5-2 MDI 5-7-2 Ellsworth 5-9-0 Lawrence 3-8-3 Old Town 3-11-0 Medomak Valley 2-11-1 Foxcroft Academy 5-8-1 Oceanside 3-10-1 Caribou 2-12-0 Waterville 2-12-0 Nokomis 0-14-0

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualified

Fort Kent 11-1-2 Orono 9-4-1 Mattanawcook Academy 8-5-1 Houlton/GHCA 7-7-0 Central 6-6-2 Winslow 9-4-1 Bucksport 3-9-2 MCI 4-10-0 Mount View 3-10-1

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualified

Penobscot Valle 7-3-4 Fort Fairfield 12-2-0 Central Aroostook 11-3-0 Ashland 9-4-1 Madawaska 10-4-0 Van Buren 9-6-0 Washburn 7-7-0 Schenck/Stearns 4-10-0 Easton 4-10-0 Hodgdon 1-13-0 Southern Aroostook 1-13-0 Maine School of Science and Math 0-10-0

8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualified

Dexter 11-2-1 Wisdom 12-2-0 Sumner 14-0-0 Shead 11-3-0 Deer Isle-Stonington 8-5-1 Lee Academy 9-5-0 Penobscot Christian 9-5-0 Penquis Valley 4-9-1 Katahdin 8-6-0 GSA 5-6-1 Calais 6-8-0 Piscataquis 2-12-0 Narraguagus 5-9-0 Washington Academy 1-13-0 Woodland 1-13-0 East Grand 1-13-0

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualified

Scarborough 13-0-1 Windham 10-3-1 Kennebunk 10-3-1 South Portland 10-2-2 Bonny Eagle 8-3-3 Cheverus 8-5-1 Marshwood 8-5-1 Gorham 7-5-2 Thornton Academy 6-6-2 Westbrook 7-6-1 Deering 6-7-1 Portland 4-8-2 Falmouth 3-10-1 Sanford 3-10-1 Noble 4-10-0 Massabesic 2-12-0 Biddeford 0-14-0

Class B South -Top 8 Teams Qualified

Cape Elizabeth 12-1-1 Yarmouth 12-2-0 Poland 11-1-2 Freeport 10-4-0 Lincoln Academy 9-4-1 Greely 7-5-2 Leavitt 5-7-2 Morse 6-6-2 Lake Region 9-5-0 Fryeburg Academy 4-9-1 York 2-10-2 Gray-New Gloucester 4-10-0

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualified

Mt. Abram 13-1-0 Maranacook 13-1-0 Hall-Dale 10-2-2 Traip Academy 9-3-2 Spruce Mountain 9-3-2 North Yarmouth Academy 10-4-0 Waynflete 5-8-1 Winthrop 4-10-0 Oak Hill 5-9-0 Wells 0-13-1 Lisbon 1-13-0 Sacopee Valley 0-14-0

Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualified

Monmouth Academy 8-6-0 Old Orchard Beach 7-7-0 Telstar 6-8-0 Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-11-1

8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualified

Bangor Christian 14-0-0 Buckfield 12-2-0 Richmond 11-3-0 Madison 11-3-0 Temple Academy Dirigo 7-6-1 Greenville 8-6-0 Rangeley Lakes 4-9-1 Mountain Valley 4-8-2 Searsport 5-9-0 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1-8-1 Pine Tree Academy 3-8-1 Valley 3-10-1 Carrabec 1-13-0