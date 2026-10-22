Wednesday, October 21st was the last day for countable games for Maine's High School Field Hockey and Boys and Girls Soccer Teams. Here are the scores.

Thanks for a great season, and best of luck in the playoffs to all the teams moving on.

Field Hockey

Cape Elizabeth 3 Fryeburg Academy 0

Oxford Hills 1 Mt. Blue 1

Wells 3 Traip Academy 0

Boys Soccer

Calais 2 Searsport 0

Central 4 Penobscot Valley 2

Islesboro 2 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1

Machias 2 Sumner 1

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Bucksport 2

Telstar 5 Temple Academy 0

Washburn 3 Hodgdon 0

Washington Academy 3 GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 2

Girls Soccer

Brunswick 1 Mt. Blue 0

Morse 3 Oceanside 0

Shead 6 Washington Academy 3

Washburn 5 Hodgdon 1