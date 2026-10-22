Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer Scores – October 21
Wednesday, October 21st was the last day for countable games for Maine's High School Field Hockey and Boys and Girls Soccer Teams. Here are the scores.
Thanks for a great season, and best of luck in the playoffs to all the teams moving on.
Field Hockey
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Fryeburg Academy 0
- Oxford Hills 1 Mt. Blue 1
- Wells 3 Traip Academy 0
Boys Soccer
- Calais 2 Searsport 0
- Central 4 Penobscot Valley 2
- Islesboro 2 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1
- Machias 2 Sumner 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 4 Bucksport 2
- Telstar 5 Temple Academy 0
- Washburn 3 Hodgdon 0
- Washington Academy 3 GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 2
Girls Soccer
- Brunswick 1 Mt. Blue 0
- Morse 3 Oceanside 0
- Shead 6 Washington Academy 3
- Washburn 5 Hodgdon 1
20 Movie-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2026
It’s time to find a Halloween costume, movie fans. Here are some of this year’s options. (We, uh, might not wear most of these out in public. But no judgment shall be passed on anyone who does.)