Maine High School Final 2026 Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings
Wednesday, October 21st was the final day of the 2026 Maine High School Boys Soccer Regular Season. Here are the final Heal Point Standings as the playoffs are set to begin on Friday, October 23rd.
Congratulations to all the teams on a great season and best of luck to the teams moving on in the playoffs.
Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations
Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23
Regional Prelims: October 24
Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28
Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30
Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31
Regional Finals: November 3
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School
Regional Finals: November 4
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High SchoolState Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High SchoolState Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
Final Heal Point Standings
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Lewiston 13-1-0
- Brunswick 13-1-0
- Edward Little 10-4-0
- Camden Hills 10-4-0
- Hampden Academy 6-5-3
- Mt. Blue 7-5-2
- Messalonskee 7-7-0
- Bangor 4-8-2
- Mt. Ararat 3-10-1
- Brewer 3-10-1
- Oxford Hills 0-14-0
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualified
- John Bapst 13-0-1
- Foxcroft Academy 10-3-1
- Oceanside 11-3-0
- Presque Isle 8-5-1
- Erskine Academy 10-4-0
- Ellsworth 7-5-2
- Nokomis 9-4-1
- Caribou 4-8-2
- Medomak Valley 6-8-0
- Gardiner 5-7-2
- MDI 5-7-2
- Skowhegan 7-6-1
- Hermon 3-10-1
- Waterville 0-11-3
- Lawrence 4-9-1
- Cony 1-13-0
- Old Town 0-13-1
- Belfast 1-13-0
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Orono 12-1-1
- GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 7-7-0
- Fort Kent 7-6-1
- Mount View 11-3-0
- Winslow 8-6-0
- Washington Academy 6-6-2
- Central 6-7-1
- MCI 3-11-0
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Madawaska 12-2-0
- Central Aroostook 11-3-0
- Fort Fairfield 6-6-2
- Hodgdon 9-4-1
- Easton 8-6-0
- Washburn 4-8-2
- Penobscot Valley 5-9-0
- Maine School of Science and Math 1-7-2
- Southern Aroostook 2-12-0
8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualified
- Mattanawcook Academy 11-2-1
- Calais 10-3-1
- Wisdom 11-3-0
- Piscataquis 14-0-0
- Bucksport 9-4-1
- Katahdin 12-2-0
- Van Buren 7-6-1
- Penquis 7-7-0
- Houlton/GHCA 4-8-2
- Schenck/Stearns 7-7-0
- Lee Academy 5-7-2
- Sumner 1-11-2
- Ashland 3-10-1
- Dexter 3-10-1
- East Grand 0-11-1
- Shead 1-12-1
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Thornton Academy 11-1-2
- Scarborough 10-2-2
- Gorham 10-3-1
- South Portland 9-3-2
- Deering 9-3-2
- Portland 8-4-2
- Westbrook 9-5-0
- Kennebunk 6-7-1
- Marshwood 6-5-3
- Biddeford 6-6-2
- Falmouth 4-8-2
- Noble 3-8-3
- Sanford 6-8-0
- Windham 3-9-2
- Cheverus 4-10-0
- Massabesic 1-13-0
- Bonny Eagle 2-12-0
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Yarmouth 12-1-1
- Fryeburg Academy 11-2-1
- Greely 8-5-1
- Freeport 9-3-2
- Lincoln Academy 10-4-0
- York 7-5-2
- Cape Elizabeth 6-6-2
- Leavitt 9-2-3
- Poland 4-8-2
- Morse 3-9-2
- Lake Region 3-10-1
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-10-0
Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualified
- Hall-Dale 13-1-0
- Mt Abram 7-5-2
- Maranacook 10-4-0
- Lisbon 7-4-3
- North Yarmouth 8-6-0
- Waynflete 7-7-0
- Mountain Valley 5-7-2
- Winthrop 4-8-2
- Oak Hill 5-6-3
- Traip Academy 5-9-0
- Sacopee Valley 2-11-1
- Wells 3-10-1
- Spruce Mountain 0-14-0
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Monmouth Academy 14-0-0
- Narraguagus 13-1-0
- Buckfield 6-6-2
- Bangor Christian 6-7-1
- Woodland 5-9-0
- Richmond 3-9-2
- Machias 3-11-0
- Penobscot Christian 3-11-0
8-Person South - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Pine Tree Academy 12-0-0
- Telstar 13-1-0
- Carrabec/Madison 9-5-0
- Temple Academy 6-5-3
- Valley 5-5-4
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 5-6-3
- Vinalhaven/Boothbay 2-5-3
- Rangeley Lakes 3-9-2
- Searsport 8-6-0
- Greenville 3-9-2
- Islesboro 1-10-1
- Dirigo 3-11-0
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today.
Gallery Credit: Stacker