Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday October 18

Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday October 18

Photo Jon Ouellette

Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, October 18th entering the last week of the regular season. Most schools just have 1 or 2 games left to play.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 20th.

Here are the Regional and State Final Dates and Locations

Regional Finals: November 3
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School
Regional Finals: November 4
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High School
State Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
Heal Point Standings
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Brunswick 12-1-0  158.980
  2. Lewiston 12-1-0  152.449
  3. Edward Little 10-3-0  105.765
  4. Camden Hills 9-4-0  77.194
  5. Mt. Blue 6-5-2  59.260
  6. Messalonskee 7-6-0  58.010
  7. Hampden Academy 5-5-3  52.041
  8. Bangor 4-7-2  44.362
  9. Mt. Ararat 3-9-1  24.694
  10. Brewer 2-10-1  15.026
  11. Oxford Hills 0-13-0  0.000
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1.  John Bapst 12-0-1  153.801
  2. Foxcroft Academy 10-2-1  124.668
  3. Erskine Academy 9-4-0  83.827
  4. Oceanside 10-3-0  82.194
  5. Presque Isle 7-5-1  80.638
  6. Nokomis 9-3-1  59.209
  7. Ellsworth 7-4-1  55.944
  8. Caribou 4-8-2  49.898
  9. Gardiner 5-6-32  40.434
  10. Medomak Valley 5-8-0  36.735
  11. Skowhegan 7-5-1  35.587
  12. MDI 5-7-1  31.403
  13. Waterville 0-10-3  18.214
  14. Lawrence 3-9-1  15.842
  15. Cony 1-12-0  9.082
  16. Hermon 2-10-1  7.117
  17. Old Town 0-13-1  5.485
  18. Belfast 1-12-0  2.908
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Orono 11-1-1  106.735
  2. GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 7-6-0  88.724
  3. Mount View 10-3-0  83.827
  4. Fort Kent 7-5-1  81.990
  5. Winslow 8-6-0  66.990
  6. Central 5-7-1  49.668
  7. Washington Academy 5-5-2  44.898
  8. MCI 3-10-0  23.724
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Madawaska 10-2-0  108.071
  2. Central Aroostook 10-3-0  80.837
  3. Hodgdon 8-3-1  67.969
  4. Fort Fairfield 6-5-2  67.827
  5. Easton 8-6-0  55.102
  6. Washburn 3-7-2  35.214
  7. Penobscot Valley 5-7-0  24.745
  8. Maine School of Science and Math 1-7-2  14.571
  9. Southern Aroostook 2-11-0  11.796
8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Mattanawcook Academy 10-1-1 125.306
  2. Wisdom 11-3-0  91.905
  3. Bucksport 9-2-1  86.684
  4. Piscataquis 13-0-0  83.367
  5. Calais 8-3-1  61.378
  6. Van Buren 7-5-1  58.844
  7. Katahdin 11-2-0  56.190
  8. Houlton/GHCA 4-8-2  42.041
  9. Penquis Valley 6-7-0  41.837
  10. Lee Academy 5-6-2  36.327
  11. Schenck/Stearns 27.211
  12. Ashland 3-9-1  18.231
  13. Sumner 1-9-2  18.163
  14. Dexter 3-9-1  13.061
  15. East Grand 0-10-1  0.476
  16. Shead 0-12-1  0.476
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Thornton Academy 10-1-2  138.265
  2. Scarborough 9-2-2  123.469
  3. Gorham 9-3-1  121.429
  4. Deering 9-2-2  114.286
  5. South Portland 8-3-2  107.143
  6. Portland 8-3-2  104.082
  7. Westbrook 9-4-0  83.673
  8. Kennebunk 6-6-1  73.469
  9. Marshwood 6-4-3  67.347
  10. Biddeford 6-6-2  64.796
  11. Falmouth 3-8-2  48.980
  12. Noble 2-8-3  36.735
  13. Sanford 5-8-0  29.592
  14. Windham 3-8-2  24.490
  15. Cheverus 4-10-0  15.306
  16. Massabesic 1-13-0  13.265
  17. Bonny Eagle 2-11-0  9.184
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Yarmouth 11-1-1  130.332
  2. Fryeburg Academy 10-2-1  125.740
  3. Greely 8-4-1  113.699
  4. Freeport 9-3-2  108.316
  5. York 7-5-2  101.786
  6. Lincoln Academy 9-4-0  92.929
  7. Cape Elizabeth 5-6-2  89.337
  8. Leavitt 8-2-3  74.260
  9. Poland 4-8-2  47.500
  10. Morse 3-8-2  28.342
  11. Lake Region 3-9-1  27.602
  12. Gray-New Gloucester 4-10-0  21.633
Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Hall-Dale 12-1-0  124.541
  2. Maranacook 10-4-0  91.429
  3. Mt. Abram 6-5-2  84.872
  4. Lisbon 6-4-3  65.612
  5. NYA 7-6-0  59.133
  6. Mountain Valley 5-6-2  57.782
  7. Waynflete 6-7-0  50.816
  8. Oak Hill 5-5-3  46.407
  9. Winthrop 4-8-2  44.388
  10. Traip Academy 5-8-0  29.796
  11. Sacopee Valley 2-10-2  19.847
  12. Wells 3-9-1  19.311
  13. Spruce Mountain 0-13-0  0.000
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Monmouth Academy 13-0-0  149.235
  2. Narraguagus 12-1-0  77.347
  3. Buckfield 6-5-2  61.684
  4. Richmond 3-9-2  29.286
  5. Woodland 4-8-0  28.622
  6. Bangor Christian 4-7-1  24.949
  7. Machias 2-10-0  11.939
  8. Penobscot Christian 3-9-0  10.204
8-Person South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Pine Tree Academy 10-0-0  116.672
  2. Telstar 11-1-0  95.660
  3. Carrabec/Madison 9-5-0  65.970
  4. Temple Academy 4-4-3  52.747
  5. Valley 5-4-4  51.227
  6. Wiscasset/Boothbay 5-6-3  44.952
  7. Vinalhaven/North Haven 2-3-3  36.000
  8. Rangeley Lakes 3-8-2  27.420
  9. Greenville 3-8-2  22.032
  10. Searsport 7-5-0 15.986
  11. Dirigo 3-11-0  14.014
  12. Islesboro 0-9-1  6667

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Categories: Boys Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

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