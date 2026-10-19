Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday October 18
Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, October 18th entering the last week of the regular season. Most schools just have 1 or 2 games left to play.
Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 20th.
Here are the Regional and State Final Dates and Locations
Regional Finals: November 3
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School
Regional Finals: November 4
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High School
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High School
State Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
Heal Point Standings
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Brunswick 12-1-0 158.980
- Lewiston 12-1-0 152.449
- Edward Little 10-3-0 105.765
- Camden Hills 9-4-0 77.194
- Mt. Blue 6-5-2 59.260
- Messalonskee 7-6-0 58.010
- Hampden Academy 5-5-3 52.041
- Bangor 4-7-2 44.362
- Mt. Ararat 3-9-1 24.694
- Brewer 2-10-1 15.026
- Oxford Hills 0-13-0 0.000
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- John Bapst 12-0-1 153.801
- Foxcroft Academy 10-2-1 124.668
- Erskine Academy 9-4-0 83.827
- Oceanside 10-3-0 82.194
- Presque Isle 7-5-1 80.638
- Nokomis 9-3-1 59.209
- Ellsworth 7-4-1 55.944
- Caribou 4-8-2 49.898
- Gardiner 5-6-32 40.434
- Medomak Valley 5-8-0 36.735
- Skowhegan 7-5-1 35.587
- MDI 5-7-1 31.403
- Waterville 0-10-3 18.214
- Lawrence 3-9-1 15.842
- Cony 1-12-0 9.082
- Hermon 2-10-1 7.117
- Old Town 0-13-1 5.485
- Belfast 1-12-0 2.908
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Orono 11-1-1 106.735
- GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 7-6-0 88.724
- Mount View 10-3-0 83.827
- Fort Kent 7-5-1 81.990
- Winslow 8-6-0 66.990
- Central 5-7-1 49.668
- Washington Academy 5-5-2 44.898
- MCI 3-10-0 23.724
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Madawaska 10-2-0 108.071
- Central Aroostook 10-3-0 80.837
- Hodgdon 8-3-1 67.969
- Fort Fairfield 6-5-2 67.827
- Easton 8-6-0 55.102
- Washburn 3-7-2 35.214
- Penobscot Valley 5-7-0 24.745
- Maine School of Science and Math 1-7-2 14.571
- Southern Aroostook 2-11-0 11.796
8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Mattanawcook Academy 10-1-1 125.306
- Wisdom 11-3-0 91.905
- Bucksport 9-2-1 86.684
- Piscataquis 13-0-0 83.367
- Calais 8-3-1 61.378
- Van Buren 7-5-1 58.844
- Katahdin 11-2-0 56.190
- Houlton/GHCA 4-8-2 42.041
- Penquis Valley 6-7-0 41.837
- Lee Academy 5-6-2 36.327
- Schenck/Stearns 27.211
- Ashland 3-9-1 18.231
- Sumner 1-9-2 18.163
- Dexter 3-9-1 13.061
- East Grand 0-10-1 0.476
- Shead 0-12-1 0.476
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Thornton Academy 10-1-2 138.265
- Scarborough 9-2-2 123.469
- Gorham 9-3-1 121.429
- Deering 9-2-2 114.286
- South Portland 8-3-2 107.143
- Portland 8-3-2 104.082
- Westbrook 9-4-0 83.673
- Kennebunk 6-6-1 73.469
- Marshwood 6-4-3 67.347
- Biddeford 6-6-2 64.796
- Falmouth 3-8-2 48.980
- Noble 2-8-3 36.735
- Sanford 5-8-0 29.592
- Windham 3-8-2 24.490
- Cheverus 4-10-0 15.306
- Massabesic 1-13-0 13.265
- Bonny Eagle 2-11-0 9.184
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Yarmouth 11-1-1 130.332
- Fryeburg Academy 10-2-1 125.740
- Greely 8-4-1 113.699
- Freeport 9-3-2 108.316
- York 7-5-2 101.786
- Lincoln Academy 9-4-0 92.929
- Cape Elizabeth 5-6-2 89.337
- Leavitt 8-2-3 74.260
- Poland 4-8-2 47.500
- Morse 3-8-2 28.342
- Lake Region 3-9-1 27.602
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-10-0 21.633
Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Hall-Dale 12-1-0 124.541
- Maranacook 10-4-0 91.429
- Mt. Abram 6-5-2 84.872
- Lisbon 6-4-3 65.612
- NYA 7-6-0 59.133
- Mountain Valley 5-6-2 57.782
- Waynflete 6-7-0 50.816
- Oak Hill 5-5-3 46.407
- Winthrop 4-8-2 44.388
- Traip Academy 5-8-0 29.796
- Sacopee Valley 2-10-2 19.847
- Wells 3-9-1 19.311
- Spruce Mountain 0-13-0 0.000
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Monmouth Academy 13-0-0 149.235
- Narraguagus 12-1-0 77.347
- Buckfield 6-5-2 61.684
- Richmond 3-9-2 29.286
- Woodland 4-8-0 28.622
- Bangor Christian 4-7-1 24.949
- Machias 2-10-0 11.939
- Penobscot Christian 3-9-0 10.204
8-Person South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Pine Tree Academy 10-0-0 116.672
- Telstar 11-1-0 95.660
- Carrabec/Madison 9-5-0 65.970
- Temple Academy 4-4-3 52.747
- Valley 5-4-4 51.227
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 5-6-3 44.952
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 2-3-3 36.000
- Rangeley Lakes 3-8-2 27.420
- Greenville 3-8-2 22.032
- Searsport 7-5-0 15.986
- Dirigo 3-11-0 14.014
- Islesboro 0-9-1 6667
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