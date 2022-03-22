2022 Schedule Released For UMaine Football

The University of Maine Black Bears already knew where their non-conference games will be played in the fall. Now, they know when and where the remaining eight conference games are on the calendar.

The Colonial Athletic Association released its conference schedules today for all schools and for the Black Bears it means three non-conference games (including two games vs. FBS competition) followed by eight-straight conference matchups to round out the '22 schedule.

Maine opens the season on September 3 in Albuquerque, NM vs. the University of New Mexico. The home opener for the Black Bears will be played the following week when Maine hosts Colgate on Sep. 10. The Black Bears then make one final trip in the non-conference to ACC foe Boston College on Sep. 17.

Maine gets its bye during the final week of September before conference play begins with a home date vs. Villanova on Oct. 1. The rest of the conference slate looks like this:

- Oct. 8: @ Hampton

- Oct. 15 vs. Monmouth

- Oct. 22 @ Stony Brook

- Oct. 29 vs. Richmond

- Nov. 5 @ Rhode Island

- Nov. 12 @ Albany

- Nov. 19 vs. New Hampshire

The conference schedule is highlighted by a pair of games vs. the newcomers to the CAA in back-to-back weeks as Maine faces Hampton and Monmouth in the second and third week of October, respectively.