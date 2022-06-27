2022 Tour Du Lac 10 Mile Race [RESULTS]
The 2022 Tour Du Lac 10 Mile Road Race was held in Bucksport on Saturday, June 25th, on the hottest day of the year. Luckily they started at 7:30 a.m. before the brunt of the heat affected the runners and those watching.
Here are the results.
- Erik McCarthy 52:47
- Jonathan Goupee 1:01.54
- Henry Heidemann 1:12.30
- Adam Mulia 1:14.26
- John Mills 1:17.01
- Shane Martin 1:17.13
- Aaron Hoovler 1;23.11
- Kristine Guaraldo 1:23.14
- Lance Days 1:23.39
- Deedra Dapice 1:23.59
- Chris Jones 1:25.59
- Brendan Cowe 1:27.36
- Liam Swift 1:29:49
- Daniel Gerrish 1:30:07
- Jessica Barbay 1:32:38
- Rebekah Ireland 1:33:50
- Collin Fosnough 1:34:16
- Christa Brey 1:34:55
- Robin Clarke 1:38:16
- Jennifer Traub 1:40:02
- Nancy Noack 1:43:21
- Andrew Clapp 1:45:08
- Magan Haney 1:45:31
- Laura Anderson 1:45:31
- John leeth 1:48:07
- Geoffrey Dapice 1:48:35
- Abby Faricker 1:52:08
- Adam Bohler 2:04:03
- David Benn 2:08:07
- Phillip Pierce 2:11:27
- Jennifer Noonan 2:14:36
- David Jones 2:17:13