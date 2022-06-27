2022 Tour Du Lac 10 Mile Race [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The 2022 Tour Du Lac 10 Mile Road Race was held in Bucksport on Saturday, June 25th, on the hottest day of the year. Luckily they started at 7:30 a.m. before the brunt of the heat affected the runners and those watching.

Here are the results.

  1. Erik McCarthy 52:47
  2. Jonathan Goupee 1:01.54
  3. Henry Heidemann 1:12.30
  4. Adam Mulia 1:14.26
  5. John Mills 1:17.01
  6. Shane Martin 1:17.13
  7. Aaron Hoovler 1;23.11
  8. Kristine Guaraldo 1:23.14
  9. Lance Days 1:23.39
  10. Deedra Dapice 1:23.59
  11. Chris Jones 1:25.59
  12. Brendan Cowe 1:27.36
  13. Liam Swift 1:29:49
  14. Daniel Gerrish 1:30:07
  15. Jessica Barbay 1:32:38
  16. Rebekah Ireland 1:33:50
  17. Collin Fosnough 1:34:16
  18. Christa Brey 1:34:55
  19. Robin Clarke 1:38:16
  20. Jennifer Traub 1:40:02
  21. Nancy Noack 1:43:21
  22. Andrew Clapp 1:45:08
  23. Magan Haney 1:45:31
  24. Laura Anderson 1:45:31
  25. John leeth 1:48:07
  26. Geoffrey Dapice 1:48:35
  27. Abby Faricker 1:52:08
  28. Adam Bohler 2:04:03
  29. David Benn 2:08:07
  30. Phillip Pierce 2:11:27
  31. Jennifer Noonan 2:14:36
  32. David Jones 2:17:13
