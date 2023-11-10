Ernie Clark picks winners for Regional, State football games

You can't get much closer to perfect than the effort put forth by the Surefire Prognosticator last week.

After a 20-2 week in last week's playoff picks, Ernesto is back to forecast the regional championships and 8-man state championship games to be played this weekend across the Pine Tree State.

Ernesto’s Surefire Prognostications

Last week: 20-2 (.909)
Season: 160-42 (.792)

Week 11:

8-player state championships at Cameron Stadium, Bangor -

Large schools — 3 Mount Desert Island 28, 2 Greely 16, 11 a.m.

Small schools — 1 Old Orchard Beach 48, 1 Orono 42, 2:30 p.m.

11-player regional finals -

Class A North: 1 Portland 21, 2 Oxford Hills 14, 1 p.m. Saturday, Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Class A South: 1 Thornton Academy 24, 3 Bonny Eagle 16, 1 p.m. Saturday, Hill Stadium, Saco

Class B North: 1 Lawrence 35, 3 Cony 27, 1 p.m. Saturday, Winthrop High School

Class B South: 1 Kennebunk 22, 2 Massabesic 14, 1 p.m. Saturday,  Kennebunk HS

Class C North: 1 Oceanside 42, 2 Medomak Valley 28, 3 p.m. Saturday, Hampden Academy

Class C South: 1 Leavitt 38, 2 Fryeburg Acad. 6, 5 p.m. Saturday, Leavitt HS, Turner

Class D North: 1 Foxcroft Academy 45, 2 John Bapst 18, 11 a.m. Saturday, Hampden Acad.

Class D South: 1 Wells 35, 3 Winthrop/Hall-Dale/Monmouth 7, 7 p.m. Friday, Wells HS

Colleges -

Husson 45, Nichols 27, noon Saturday, Dudley, Mass.

University of Maine - bye

