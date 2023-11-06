2023 KVAC Fall Cheerleading All-Academic Team

2023 KVAC Fall Cheerleading All-Academic Team

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Fall Cheerleading All-Academic Team on Sunday, November 5th. Congratulations to all!

  • Belfast - Elijah Agbuya, Marina Bannister, Annabelle Lisa
  • Brewer - Madelyn Bendure, Brooke Bennett
  • Cony - Natalie Brown
  • Lewiston - Kelsea Anderson, Alexis Tripp
  • MCI - Alesha Burnham, Hagyeong (Sum) Kim
Get our free mobile app

If there any spelling errors/typos please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct the mistake ASAP.

Categories: High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket