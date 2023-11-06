2023 KVAC Fall Cheerleading All-Academic Team
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Fall Cheerleading All-Academic Team on Sunday, November 5th. Congratulations to all!
- Belfast - Elijah Agbuya, Marina Bannister, Annabelle Lisa
- Brewer - Madelyn Bendure, Brooke Bennett
- Cony - Natalie Brown
- Lewiston - Kelsea Anderson, Alexis Tripp
- MCI - Alesha Burnham, Hagyeong (Sum) Kim
