2023 KVAC Fall Cheerleading All-Academic Team

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Fall Cheerleading All-Academic Team on Sunday, November 5th. Congratulations to all!

Belfast - Elijah Agbuya, Marina Bannister, Annabelle Lisa

Brewer - Madelyn Bendure, Brooke Bennett

Cony - Natalie Brown

Lewiston - Kelsea Anderson, Alexis Tripp

MCI - Alesha Burnham, Hagyeong (Sum) Kim

If there any spelling errors/typos please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct the mistake ASAP.