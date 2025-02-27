2025 MPA Class A Ice Hockey Playoffs [SCORES/SCHEDULES]

The Maine Principal Association Class A Ice Hockey Playoffs begin on February 27th. Here is the schedule.

February 25th Prelim

  • #8 St. Dominic defeated #9 Scarborough 5-1

Quarterfinals February 27 - March 1

  • #1 Falmouth vs. #8 St. Dominic Friday, February 28th 7:20 p.m.
  • #2 Lewiston vs.#7 Marshwood Thursday February 27 7:30 p.m.
  • #3 Thornton Academy vs. #6 Windham Saturday March 1 5:45 p.m.
  • #4 Kents Hills vs.#5 Bangor Saturday March 1 11 a.m.

Semifinals March 4th

State Championship Saturday March 8th

 

