2025 MPA Class A Ice Hockey Playoffs [SCORES/SCHEDULES]
The Maine Principal Association Class A Ice Hockey Playoffs begin on February 27th. Here is the schedule.
February 25th Prelim
- #8 St. Dominic defeated #9 Scarborough 5-1
Quarterfinals February 27 - March 1
- #1 Falmouth vs. #8 St. Dominic Friday, February 28th 7:20 p.m.
- #2 Lewiston vs.#7 Marshwood Thursday February 27 7:30 p.m.
- #3 Thornton Academy vs. #6 Windham Saturday March 1 5:45 p.m.
- #4 Kents Hills vs.#5 Bangor Saturday March 1 11 a.m.
Semifinals March 4th
State Championship Saturday March 8th
