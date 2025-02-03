2025 Palmer Diving Invitational [RESULTS]

2025 Palmer Diving Invitational [RESULTS]

ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¦ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ°ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ» ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ´ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂµÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ½ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂºÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¾

The 2025 Palmer Diving Invitational was held on Saturday, February 1st at Husson University.

Kobe Swett a senior at Ellsworth came in 2nd, setting a new Ellsworth High School Record of 270.30 besting his previous record of 238.10 that he set last year.

Stephanie Gualtieri a junior at John Bapst broke the school record previously set at 307.1 for 11 dives with a first place score of 361.7.

Here are the results. Congratulations to all!

Girls 1 Meter Diving

  1. Stephanie Gualtieri - John Bapst 361.70
  2. Sarah Sweeney - Brewer/Hampden Academy 348.85
  3. Fiona St. Germain - MDI 317.40
  4. Julia Ramos - MDI 293.20
  5. Isabelle Byer - MDI 269.00
  6. Alleigh Stanswauk - Brewer/Hampden Academy 241.65

Boys 1 Meter Diving

  1. Fletcher McDonough - Morse 353.45
  2. Kobe Swett - Ellsworth 270.30
  3. Wells Morehouse - MDI 235.25
  4. Alex Donahue - MDI 193.25
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

17 Things People Who Grew Up In Maine In The 90s Will Remember

If you were a kid or teen in the 1990s and live in Maine, there is a good chance you either did these things or knew someone who did.
Categories: High School Swimming

More From 92.9 The Ticket