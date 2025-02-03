2025 Palmer Diving Invitational [RESULTS]

The 2025 Palmer Diving Invitational was held on Saturday, February 1st at Husson University.

Kobe Swett a senior at Ellsworth came in 2nd, setting a new Ellsworth High School Record of 270.30 besting his previous record of 238.10 that he set last year.

Stephanie Gualtieri a junior at John Bapst broke the school record previously set at 307.1 for 11 dives with a first place score of 361.7.

Here are the results. Congratulations to all!

Girls 1 Meter Diving

Stephanie Gualtieri - John Bapst 361.70 Sarah Sweeney - Brewer/Hampden Academy 348.85 Fiona St. Germain - MDI 317.40 Julia Ramos - MDI 293.20 Isabelle Byer - MDI 269.00 Alleigh Stanswauk - Brewer/Hampden Academy 241.65

Boys 1 Meter Diving

Fletcher McDonough - Morse 353.45 Kobe Swett - Ellsworth 270.30 Wells Morehouse - MDI 235.25 Alex Donahue - MDI 193.25

