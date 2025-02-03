2025 Palmer Diving Invitational [RESULTS]
The 2025 Palmer Diving Invitational was held on Saturday, February 1st at Husson University.
Kobe Swett a senior at Ellsworth came in 2nd, setting a new Ellsworth High School Record of 270.30 besting his previous record of 238.10 that he set last year.
Stephanie Gualtieri a junior at John Bapst broke the school record previously set at 307.1 for 11 dives with a first place score of 361.7.
Here are the results. Congratulations to all!
Girls 1 Meter Diving
- Stephanie Gualtieri - John Bapst 361.70
- Sarah Sweeney - Brewer/Hampden Academy 348.85
- Fiona St. Germain - MDI 317.40
- Julia Ramos - MDI 293.20
- Isabelle Byer - MDI 269.00
- Alleigh Stanswauk - Brewer/Hampden Academy 241.65
Boys 1 Meter Diving
- Fletcher McDonough - Morse 353.45
- Kobe Swett - Ellsworth 270.30
- Wells Morehouse - MDI 235.25
- Alex Donahue - MDI 193.25
Get our free mobile app
17 Things People Who Grew Up In Maine In The 90s Will Remember
If you were a kid or teen in the 1990s and live in Maine, there is a good chance you either did these things or knew someone who did.