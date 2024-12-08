Ellsworth Girls’ and Boys’ Swim and Dive Team Beats Bangor [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls' and Boys' Swim and Dive Teams beat Bangor on Friday night, December 6th in Bangor

The Ellsworth Girls won 69-50 while the Ellsworth Boys won 120-45

Ellsworth's Ella Montgomery set a new school record in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.41

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances December 2nd - December 7th. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, December 8th. Voting for Week 1 will take place December 9th- 12 with the winner being announced on Friday, December 13th.

Here are the results

