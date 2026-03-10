2026 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Swim Teams

2026 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Swim Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Swim Teams on Monday, March 9th. Congratulations to all!

Girls Class A

First Team

First NameLast NameSchool 
Girls 200 Medley Relay
LaylaHammer
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
OliviaColaluca
RemyCook
YuizaRodriguez
Girls 200 Free
OliviaColaluca
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 200 IM
AddiePollis
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 50 Free
GabbyRoy
EL, Leavitt, Poland, Lewiston
Girls 100 Fly
GabbyRoy
EL, Leavitt, Poland, Lewiston
Girls 100 Free
LaylaHammer
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 500 Free
RemyCook
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 200 Free Relay
ElleClaude
Capital Area Sturgeons
JesseWilley
FionaBreslin
HavenDesrochers
Girls 100 Back
LaylaHammer
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 100 Breast
OliviaColaluca
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 400 Free Relay
YuizaRodriguez
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
RemyCook
OliviaColaluca
LaylaHammer
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool 
Girls 200 Medley Relay
EvieClaude
Capital Area Sturgeons
HavenDesrosiers
AddiePollis
GudrunZiemer
Girls 200 Free
EvieClaude
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 200 IM
YuizaRodriguez
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 50 Free
RemyCook
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 100 Fly
AddiePollis
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 100 Free
ElleClaude
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 500 Free
HavenDesrosiers
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 200 Free Relay
GraceMoody
Mess, Skow, Nok, Law
CailynHenning
HaydenAverill
ChloeMasse
Girls 100 Back
EvieClaude
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 100 Breast
HavenDesrosiers
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 400 Free Relay
ElleClaude
Capital Area Sturgeons
AddiePollis
EmilyFoster
EvieClaude
KVAC Class A Girls Swimming All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
BreanneWhiteBrewer
RemyCook
Brunswick High School
KatherineAckley
Edward Little High School
LillianMerritt
Edward Little High School
LyraRaymond
Edward Little High School
OliviaTurgeon
Edward Little High School
SophiaMarroneGardiner
AddisonPollisGardiner
AlleighStansauk
Hampden Academy
HaydenAverillLawrence
KloeeGrant-HammLawrence
KlaraCloutier
Lewiston High School
GabrielleRoy
Lewiston High School
BrynnArceo
Messalonskee High School
KeatenCosentino
Messalonskee High School
KaitlynFortie
Messalonskee High School
CailynHenning
Messalonskee High School
ChloeMasse
Messalonskee High School
EmmaMcDowell
Messalonskee High School

Girls Class B

First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool 
200 Medley Relay
RowanStewartCamden Hills
AdellaBrainerd
FlynnLayton
MargueriteWorner
200 Free
FlynnLaytonCamden Hills
200 IM
CharleyCarleton
Lincoln Academy
50 Free
RayaBaHyde
100 Fly
EvelynTitusNP-ME
100 Free
CharleyCarleton
Lincoln Academy
500 Free
EvelynTitusNP-ME
200 Free Relay
AdellaBrainerdCamden Hills
MargueriteWorner
FlynnLayton
RowanStewart
100 Back
RowanStewartCamden Hills
100 Breast
AdellaBrainerdCamden Hills
400 Free Relay
KulaniGranholmMDI
ParkerRichards
LylahWagstaff
IsabelleByer
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool 
200 Medley Relay
ParkerRichardsMDI
KittySlatysiak
LylahWagstaff
LilyByer
200 Free
KulaniGranholmMDI
200 IM
RowanStewartCamden Hills
50 Free
MargueriteWornerCamden Hills
100 Fly
KulaniGranholmMDI
100 Free
FlynnLaytonCamden Hills
500 Free
AcaciaWidmerCamden Hills
200 Free Relay
KulaniGranholmMDI
AntoniaBurns
IsabelleByer
LilyByer
100 Back
GeorgiaBrianerdCamden Hills
100 Breast
ElinorRiley
400 Free Relay
AcaciaWidmerCamden Hills
KristieHavana
ViviennnePerry
GeorgiaBriainerd
KVAC Class B Girls Swimming All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
SaydeeGrendell
Belfast Area High School
OraLeeWoodbury
Belfast Area High School
RowanStewartCamden Hills
AdellaBrainerdCamden Hills
KaitlynDostieCamden Hills
NaomiFisher-BarrettCamden Hills
MackenzieDillonCamden Hills
RehkaGoonesekereCony
HannahPolleyErskine Academy
AnnikaMarshallGSA/Sumner
StephanieGualtieriJohn Bapst
HelenDuffyLincoln Academy
MargaretSawyerLincoln Academy
IsabelleByerMDI
LilyByerMDI
CharlotteStanleyMDI
LylahWagstaffMDI
LunaWilhelmMDI
AngelaZhangMDI
KeelyKenneyOld Town
LibbySaucierOld Town
ArabelMilliganOld Town
RaneenAli
Winslow High School
SakuraPage
Winslow High School

Boys Class A

First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
200 Medley Relay
JosephBranaugh
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
IanLane
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
CadenLaPlante
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
NoahNelson
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
200 Free
JosephBranaugh
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
200 IM
EliBurnham
Capital Area Sturgeons
50 Free
MarcoVenegas
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
100 Fly
CadenLaPlante
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
100 Free
RaidenRamkisson
Capital Area Sturgeons
500 Free
EliBurnham
Capital Area Sturgeons
200 Free Relay
LukeNelson
Capital Area Sturgeons
IanLane
Capital Area Sturgeons
JosephBranaugh
Capital Area Sturgeons
CadenLaPlante
Capital Area Sturgeons
100 Back
JackMartell
EL, Leavitt, Poland, Lew
100 Breast
CadenLaPlante
Capital Area Sturgeons
400 Free Relay
RaidenRamkissoon
Capital Area Sturgeons
IanDickson
Capital Area Sturgeons
MatteoHardy
Capital Area Sturgeons
EliBurnham
Capital Area Sturgeons
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool 
200 Medley Relay
KyleFish
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
SebastianPambo
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
JackMartel
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
OwenRobinson
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
200 Free
DavidVenegas
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
200 IM
IanDickson
Capital Area Sturgeons
50 Free
RaidenRamkissoon
Capital Area Sturgeons
100 Fly
MarcoVenegas
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
100 Free
BrooksDinsmore
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
500 Free
JosephBranaugh
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
200 Free Relay
IanDickson
Capital Area Sturgeons
RileyGimpel
Capital Area Sturgeons
RomanPayan
Capital Area Sturgeons
RaidenRamkissoon
Capital Area Sturgeons
100 Back
JacksonGray
Capital Area Sturgeons
100 Breast
SebastianPambo
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
400 Free Relay
JackMartel
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
NoahCote
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
OwenRobinson
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
SebastianPambo
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
KVAC Class A Boys Swimming All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
AndrewLam
Bangor High School
MarcoVenegas
Brunswick High School
JackMartel
Edward Little High School
HamdiMohamed
Lewiston High School
LukeNelsen
Messalonskee High School
NoahNelsen
Messalonskee High School
BradenUmbrianna
Nokomis Regional High
KVAC Class B Boys Swimming All Conference 
First Team
First NameLast NameSchool 
200 Medley Relay
FletcherMcDonoughMorse
BradyChubbuck
CadenWells
MaxCouture
200 Free
CharlieBirdsallEllsworth
200 IM
EdenKleinEllsworth
50 Free
CavanJesterEllsworth
100 Fly
PatrickSaltysiakMDI
100 Free
CavanJesterEllsworth
500 Free
SergioRodriguezMorse
200 Free Relay
BradyChubbuckMorse
CameronGriffee
CadenWells
MaxCouture
100 Back
PatrickSaltysiakMDI
100 Breast
MaxCoutureMorse
400 Free Relay
CameronGriffeeMorse
OzWright
FletcherMcDonough
WylderSavage
Boys Diving
FletcherMcDonoughMorse
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
200 Medley Relay
CavanJesterEllsworth
EdenKlein
CharlieBirdsall
NoahFrost
50 Free
MaxCoutureMorse
100 Fly
CharlieBirdsallEllsworth
100 Free
AlexYoungBelfast
500 Free
HenrySpragueMDI
200 Free Relay
EdenKleinEllsworth
NoahFrost
CharlieBirdsall
CavanJester
100 Back
IanAldrichNP-ME
100 Breast
EdenKleinEllsworth
400 Free Relay
OwenTomaltyBelfast
LeviMarriner
SamPotter
AlexYoung
KVAC Class B Boys Swimming All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
ThoedoreBluhmBelfast Area High School
MinhHaBelfast Area High School
MilesSagaasBelfast Area High School
CalderMeilCamden Hills
MatteoHardyCony
CalebJordanEllsworth
NoahFrostEllsworth
TylerHollenbackEllsworth
CavanJesterEllsworth
SebastianCullenMDI
AlexDonahueMDI
BenIngramMDI
PatrickSaltysiakMDI
BradyChubbuckMorse High School
IanAldrichOld Town
JoshWolfertzOld Town
ZachWilsonOld Town
JaxsonCotnoirWaterville High School
AaronTheriaultWaterville High School
SamuelWithersWaterville High School
