2026 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Swim Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Swim Teams on Monday, March 9th. Congratulations to all!
Girls Class A
First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
Girls 200 Medley Relay
|Layla
|Hammer
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|Olivia
|Colaluca
|Remy
|Cook
|Yuiza
|Rodriguez
|Girls 200 Free
|Olivia
|Colaluca
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|Girls 200 IM
|Addie
|Pollis
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Girls 50 Free
|Gabby
|Roy
EL, Leavitt, Poland, Lewiston
|Girls 100 Fly
|Gabby
|Roy
EL, Leavitt, Poland, Lewiston
|Girls 100 Free
|Layla
|Hammer
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|Girls 500 Free
|Remy
|Cook
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 200 Free Relay
|Elle
|Claude
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Jesse
|Willey
|Fiona
|Breslin
|Haven
|Desrochers
|Girls 100 Back
|Layla
|Hammer
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 100 Breast
|Olivia
|Colaluca
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
Girls 400 Free Relay
|Yuiza
|Rodriguez
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|Remy
|Cook
|Olivia
|Colaluca
|Layla
|Hammer
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
Girls 200 Medley Relay
|Evie
|Claude
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Haven
|Desrosiers
|Addie
|Pollis
|Gudrun
|Ziemer
|Girls 200 Free
|Evie
|Claude
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Girls 200 IM
|Yuiza
|Rodriguez
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|Girls 50 Free
|Remy
|Cook
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|Girls 100 Fly
|Addie
|Pollis
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Girls 100 Free
|Elle
|Claude
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Girls 500 Free
|Haven
|Desrosiers
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 200 Free Relay
|Grace
|Moody
Mess, Skow, Nok, Law
|Cailyn
|Henning
|Hayden
|Averill
|Chloe
|Masse
|Girls 100 Back
|Evie
|Claude
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 100 Breast
|Haven
|Desrosiers
Capital Area Sturgeons
Girls 400 Free Relay
|Elle
|Claude
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Addie
|Pollis
|Emily
|Foster
|Evie
|Claude
|KVAC Class A Girls Swimming All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Breanne
|White
|Brewer
|Remy
|Cook
Brunswick High School
|Katherine
|Ackley
Edward Little High School
|Lillian
|Merritt
Edward Little High School
|Lyra
|Raymond
Edward Little High School
|Olivia
|Turgeon
Edward Little High School
|Sophia
|Marrone
|Gardiner
|Addison
|Pollis
|Gardiner
|Alleigh
|Stansauk
Hampden Academy
|Hayden
|Averill
|Lawrence
|Kloee
|Grant-Hamm
|Lawrence
|Klara
|Cloutier
Lewiston High School
|Gabrielle
|Roy
Lewiston High School
|Brynn
|Arceo
Messalonskee High School
|Keaten
|Cosentino
Messalonskee High School
|Kaitlyn
|Fortie
Messalonskee High School
|Cailyn
|Henning
Messalonskee High School
|Chloe
|Masse
Messalonskee High School
|Emma
|McDowell
Messalonskee High School
Girls Class B
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
200 Medley Relay
|Rowan
|Stewart
|Camden Hills
|Adella
|Brainerd
|Flynn
|Layton
|Marguerite
|Worner
|200 Free
|Flynn
|Layton
|Camden Hills
|200 IM
|Charley
|Carleton
Lincoln Academy
|50 Free
|Raya
|Ba
|Hyde
|100 Fly
|Evelyn
|Titus
|NP-ME
|100 Free
|Charley
|Carleton
Lincoln Academy
|500 Free
|Evelyn
|Titus
|NP-ME
|200 Free Relay
|Adella
|Brainerd
|Camden Hills
|Marguerite
|Worner
|Flynn
|Layton
|Rowan
|Stewart
|100 Back
|Rowan
|Stewart
|Camden Hills
|100 Breast
|Adella
|Brainerd
|Camden Hills
|400 Free Relay
|Kulani
|Granholm
|MDI
|Parker
|Richards
|Lylah
|Wagstaff
|Isabelle
|Byer
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
200 Medley Relay
|Parker
|Richards
|MDI
|Kitty
|Slatysiak
|Lylah
|Wagstaff
|Lily
|Byer
|200 Free
|Kulani
|Granholm
|MDI
|200 IM
|Rowan
|Stewart
|Camden Hills
|50 Free
|Marguerite
|Worner
|Camden Hills
|100 Fly
|Kulani
|Granholm
|MDI
|100 Free
|Flynn
|Layton
|Camden Hills
|500 Free
|Acacia
|Widmer
|Camden Hills
|200 Free Relay
|Kulani
|Granholm
|MDI
|Antonia
|Burns
|Isabelle
|Byer
|Lily
|Byer
|100 Back
|Georgia
|Brianerd
|Camden Hills
|100 Breast
|Elinor
|Riley
|400 Free Relay
|Acacia
|Widmer
|Camden Hills
|Kristie
|Havana
|Viviennne
|Perry
|Georgia
|Briainerd
|KVAC Class B Girls Swimming All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Saydee
|Grendell
Belfast Area High School
|OraLee
|Woodbury
Belfast Area High School
|Rowan
|Stewart
|Camden Hills
|Adella
|Brainerd
|Camden Hills
|Kaitlyn
|Dostie
|Camden Hills
|Naomi
|Fisher-Barrett
|Camden Hills
|Mackenzie
|Dillon
|Camden Hills
|Rehka
|Goonesekere
|Cony
|Hannah
|Polley
|Erskine Academy
|Annika
|Marshall
|GSA/Sumner
|Stephanie
|Gualtieri
|John Bapst
|Helen
|Duffy
|Lincoln Academy
|Margaret
|Sawyer
|Lincoln Academy
|Isabelle
|Byer
|MDI
|Lily
|Byer
|MDI
|Charlotte
|Stanley
|MDI
|Lylah
|Wagstaff
|MDI
|Luna
|Wilhelm
|MDI
|Angela
|Zhang
|MDI
|Keely
|Kenney
|Old Town
|Libby
|Saucier
|Old Town
|Arabel
|Milligan
|Old Town
|Raneen
|Ali
Winslow High School
|Sakura
|Page
Winslow High School
Boys Class A
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
200 Medley Relay
|Joseph
|Branaugh
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
|Ian
|Lane
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
|Caden
|LaPlante
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
|Noah
|Nelson
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
|200 Free
|Joseph
|Branaugh
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
|200 IM
|Eli
|Burnham
Capital Area Sturgeons
|50 Free
|Marco
|Venegas
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|100 Fly
|Caden
|LaPlante
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
|100 Free
|Raiden
|Ramkisson
Capital Area Sturgeons
|500 Free
|Eli
|Burnham
Capital Area Sturgeons
200 Free Relay
|Luke
|Nelson
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Ian
|Lane
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Joseph
|Branaugh
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Caden
|LaPlante
Capital Area Sturgeons
|100 Back
|Jack
|Martell
EL, Leavitt, Poland, Lew
|100 Breast
|Caden
|LaPlante
Capital Area Sturgeons
400 Free Relay
|Raiden
|Ramkissoon
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Ian
|Dickson
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Matteo
|Hardy
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Eli
|Burnham
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
200 Medley Relay
|Kyle
|Fish
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
|Sebastian
|Pambo
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
|Jack
|Martel
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
|Owen
|Robinson
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
|200 Free
|David
|Venegas
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|200 IM
|Ian
|Dickson
Capital Area Sturgeons
|50 Free
|Raiden
|Ramkissoon
Capital Area Sturgeons
|100 Fly
|Marco
|Venegas
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|100 Free
|Brooks
|Dinsmore
Mt. Ararat & Brunswick
|500 Free
|Joseph
|Branaugh
Mess-Skow-Nok-Law
200 Free Relay
|Ian
|Dickson
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Riley
|Gimpel
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Roman
|Payan
Capital Area Sturgeons
|Raiden
|Ramkissoon
Capital Area Sturgeons
|100 Back
|Jackson
|Gray
Capital Area Sturgeons
|100 Breast
|Sebastian
|Pambo
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
400 Free Relay
|Jack
|Martel
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
|Noah
|Cote
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
|Owen
|Robinson
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
|Sebastian
|Pambo
EL, Lev, Pol, Lew
|KVAC Class A Boys Swimming All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Andrew
|Lam
Bangor High School
|Marco
|Venegas
Brunswick High School
|Jack
|Martel
Edward Little High School
|Hamdi
|Mohamed
Lewiston High School
|Luke
|Nelsen
Messalonskee High School
|Noah
|Nelsen
Messalonskee High School
|Braden
|Umbrianna
Nokomis Regional High
|KVAC Class B Boys Swimming All Conference
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
200 Medley Relay
|Fletcher
|McDonough
|Morse
|Brady
|Chubbuck
|Caden
|Wells
|Max
|Couture
|200 Free
|Charlie
|Birdsall
|Ellsworth
|200 IM
|Eden
|Klein
|Ellsworth
|50 Free
|Cavan
|Jester
|Ellsworth
|100 Fly
|Patrick
|Saltysiak
|MDI
|100 Free
|Cavan
|Jester
|Ellsworth
|500 Free
|Sergio
|Rodriguez
|Morse
200 Free Relay
|Brady
|Chubbuck
|Morse
|Cameron
|Griffee
|Caden
|Wells
|Max
|Couture
|100 Back
|Patrick
|Saltysiak
|MDI
|100 Breast
|Max
|Couture
|Morse
400 Free Relay
|Cameron
|Griffee
|Morse
|Oz
|Wright
|Fletcher
|McDonough
|Wylder
|Savage
|Boys Diving
|Fletcher
|McDonough
|Morse
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
200 Medley Relay
|Cavan
|Jester
|Ellsworth
|Eden
|Klein
|Charlie
|Birdsall
|Noah
|Frost
|50 Free
|Max
|Couture
|Morse
|100 Fly
|Charlie
|Birdsall
|Ellsworth
|100 Free
|Alex
|Young
|Belfast
|500 Free
|Henry
|Sprague
|MDI
200 Free Relay
|Eden
|Klein
|Ellsworth
|Noah
|Frost
|Charlie
|Birdsall
|Cavan
|Jester
|100 Back
|Ian
|Aldrich
|NP-ME
|100 Breast
|Eden
|Klein
|Ellsworth
400 Free Relay
|Owen
|Tomalty
|Belfast
|Levi
|Marriner
|Sam
|Potter
|Alex
|Young
|KVAC Class B Boys Swimming All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Thoedore
|Bluhm
|Belfast Area High School
|Minh
|Ha
|Belfast Area High School
|Miles
|Sagaas
|Belfast Area High School
|Calder
|Meil
|Camden Hills
|Matteo
|Hardy
|Cony
|Caleb
|Jordan
|Ellsworth
|Noah
|Frost
|Ellsworth
|Tyler
|Hollenback
|Ellsworth
|Cavan
|Jester
|Ellsworth
|Sebastian
|Cullen
|MDI
|Alex
|Donahue
|MDI
|Ben
|Ingram
|MDI
|Patrick
|Saltysiak
|MDI
|Brady
|Chubbuck
|Morse High School
|Ian
|Aldrich
|Old Town
|Josh
|Wolfertz
|Old Town
|Zach
|Wilson
|Old Town
|Jaxson
|Cotnoir
|Waterville High School
|Aaron
|Theriault
|Waterville High School
|Samuel
|Withers
|Waterville High School
Get our free mobile app
The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic
Feeling nostalgic for the ’90s? Take a look at the faces and styles that defined the era — back when the world was on the verge of Y2K and social media didn’t exist.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz