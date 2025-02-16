Class B Boys and Girls Diving Championships
The Class B Boys and Girls Diving State Championships were held on Saturday, February 15th at Husson University. Here are the results.
Girls Diving
- Stephanie Gualtieri - John Bapst - 382.00
- Fiona St. Germain - MDI - 377.35
- Julia Ramos - MDI - 338.05
- Isabelle Byer - MDI - 283.45
- Luca Kleeman - Cape Elizabeth - 268.15
- Tessa Kane - MDI - 235.95
Boys Diving
- Fletcher McDounough - Morse 373.30
- Kobe Swett - Ellsworth - 351.40
- Wells Morehouse - MDI - 284.10
- Nick Eremitia - Cape Elizabeth - 276.70
- Alex Donahue - MDI - 222.75
