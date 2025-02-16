Class B Boys and Girls Diving Championships

The Class B Boys and Girls Diving State Championships were held on Saturday, February 15th at Husson University. Here are the results.

Girls Diving

  1. Stephanie Gualtieri - John Bapst - 382.00
  2. Fiona St. Germain - MDI - 377.35
  3. Julia Ramos - MDI - 338.05
  4. Isabelle Byer - MDI - 283.45
  5. Luca Kleeman - Cape Elizabeth - 268.15
  6. Tessa Kane - MDI - 235.95

Boys Diving

  1. Fletcher McDounough - Morse 373.30
  2. Kobe Swett - Ellsworth - 351.40
  3. Wells Morehouse - MDI - 284.10
  4. Nick Eremitia - Cape Elizabeth - 276.70
  5. Alex Donahue - MDI - 222.75
